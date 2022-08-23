Tactical Fleet Sponsors Iconic Aspen Artweek & ArtCrush Gala as Exclusive Automotive Partner

Tactical Fleet was honored to sponsor the iconic Aspen Artweek and ArtCrush Gala last week as the exclusive automotive partner. Every August, the Aspen Art Museum hosts Aspen Artweek, which is a week of events to honor those who have greatly impacted the field of contemporary art.

ASPEN, Colo., Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tactical Fleet was honored to sponsor the iconic Aspen Artweek and ArtCrush Gala last week as the exclusive automotive partner. Every August, the Aspen Art Museum hosts Aspen Artweek, which is a week of events to honor those who have greatly impacted the field of contemporary art. Artweek took place from August 1 through August 6 this year and it concluded with the ArtCrush Gala.

The ArtCrush Gala is the most important auction that benefits the Aspen Art Museum. The auction included more than 60 works donated by leading international artists including painting, sculpture, ceramics, fabric work, work on paper, and design art. The Aspen Art Museum is iconic for presenting the newest and most influential evolutions in contemporary art. The exhibitions, education and public programs, immersive activities, and community events are known for their innovation and thought-provoking experiences of art, culture, and society. You can read more about the Aspen Art Museum, Aspen Artweek, and the ArtCrush Gala by clicking the links.

The Tactical Fleet team was in attendance and brought their own form of art on wheels - a red Ferrari 488, a yellow Lamborghini Urus, and a two-tone Rolls-Royce Ghost. They were spotted cruising around Aspen and on display at the Gala.

"Tactical Fleet was proud to be a part of an incredible week of ArtCrush events," said Chris Barta, Co-Founder of Tactical Fleet. "We are so appreciative to all the incredible artists, gallerists, and participants that allowed us to give back to the community and foster the arts in Aspen."

Tactical Fleet hosts the largest and highest quality exotic and luxury car inventory in the country with over 350 cars available nationwide. Tactical Fleet specializes in the top exotic and luxury brands: Aston Martin, Bentley, Ferrari, Lamborghini, McLaren, Mercedes-Benz (AMG and G-Class/G Wagon), Porsche, and Rolls-Royce. Tactical Fleet has a stellar team of dedicated sales specialists to make sure the buying process is easy and enjoyable.

About Tactical Fleet

Tactical Fleet operates multiple automotive dealerships focused on the exotic and luxury car brands in Dallas, TX, Charlotte, NC, and Beverly Hills, CA. Tactical Fleet is a subsidiary of Sonic Automotive, Inc., one of the nation's largest automotive retailers with over 150 locations. For more information about Tactical Fleet, please visit our website at TacticalFleet.com.

Tactical Fleet on location as exclusive automotive partner of the Aspen Artweek and ArtCrush Gala.









