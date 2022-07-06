Tactical Fleet Sponsors Mammoth Invitational

Tactical Fleet was a Trifecta Sponsor at the 2022 Off to the Races Mammoth Invitational in Mammoth Lakes, California. The Mammoth Invitational is a prestigious event that supports the educational and athletic programs for youth in the Eastern Sierra region.

MAMMOTH LAKES, Calif., July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tactical Fleet was a Trifecta Sponsor at the 2022 Off to the Races Mammoth Invitational in Mammoth Lakes, California. This is the first of many sponsorships in the region now that the Beverly Hills dealership location is open at 8833 Wilshire Boulevard. The Mammoth Invitational is a prestigious event that supports the educational and athletic programs for youth in the Eastern Sierra region.

The Tactical Fleet team was present at the event with Tactical Fleet branded snowboards, an all-white Rolls-Royce Cullinan, and a bright yellow Lamborghini Urus. In addition to beanies for all guests, Tactical Fleet also gave away a "Supercars & Sushi" driving experience at the auction. The exclusive experience included driving two supercars from the Tactical Fleet Beverly Hills inventory to lunch at Nobu Malibu for the winner plus three guests. This was a one-of-a-kind experience provided at no cost to the Mammoth Invitational auction.

Tactical Fleet hosts the largest and highest quality pre-owned exotic and luxury car inventory in the country with over 300 cars available. Tactical Fleet specializes in the top exotic and luxury brands: Aston Martin, Audi (R8), Bentley, Ferrari, Lamborghini, McLaren, Mercedes-Benz (AMG and G-Class/G Wagon), Porsche, and Rolls-Royce. Tactical Fleet has a team of dedicated sales professionals to make sure the buying process is enjoyable and has a network of expert car transporters that specialize in exotic and luxury vehicles. Customers can browse inventory online at TacticalFleet.com, in-person at one of the three dealership locations (Dallas, Beverly Hills, and Charlotte), and start the financing process at TacticalFleet.com/Finance.

About Tactical Fleet

Tactical Fleet operates multiple automotive dealerships focused on the exotic and luxury car brands in Dallas, TX, Charlotte, NC, and Beverly Hills, CA. Tactical Fleet is a subsidiary of Sonic Automotive, Inc., one of the nation's largest automotive retailers with over 150 locations. For more information about Tactical Fleet, please visit our website at TacticalFleet.com.

Contact: Emily Arnold

Phone: (214) 701-0033

Email: earnold@tacticalfleet.com

