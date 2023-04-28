Tactical Footwear Market to Reach $2.9 Billion, Globally, by 2031 at 6.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The global tactical footwear market is driven by factors such as an increase in demand from military & law enforcement agencies, rise in interest in outdoor activities, and advancements in materials & manufacturing technologies.

PORTLAND, Ore., April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Tactical Footwear Market by Product Type (Boots, Shoes), by End Use (Men, Women), by Sales Channel (Hypermarket and Supermarket, Online Stores, Specialty stores, Business to business, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031". According to the report, the global tactical footwear industry generated $1.6 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to generate $2.9 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2031.

Allied Market Research Logo

Download Sample Copy of report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/13437

Prime determinants of growth

The global tactical footwear market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, driven by factors such as an increase in demand from military & law enforcement agencies, a rise in interest in outdoor activities, and advancements in materials & manufacturing technologies. However, tactical footwear production affects the environment, which in turn, restrains the market growth. Moreover, a rise in investment by major players to deliver quality trademark products to enhance precision, speed, safety, and performance in the field acts as a key driving force of the global tactical footwear market.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $1.6 billion Market Size in 2031 $2.9 billion CAGR 6.2 % No. of Pages in Report 289 Segments covered Product, end use, sales channel, and region Drivers Increase in demand for tactical footwear from military personnel Rapid penetration of e-commerce platforms and strong distribution channels Opportunities Increase in investments by manufacturers to deliver high-quality trademark products Restraints Tactical footwear production effects on the environment

Story continues

Covid-19 Scenario

The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic had a moderate impact on the global tactical footwear market.

The shutdown of retail shops and disruption in the distribution chain affected the sales of tactical footwear.

Stringent regulations including nationwide lockdown and restriction on the movement led to disruption in the supply chain as well as a constraint on personnel movement.

However, the tactical footwear market is quickly reaching its pre-COVID levels, and a healthy growth rate is expected during the forecast period driven by the economic revival in most of the developing nations.

Procure Complete Report (289 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/20651781dc050e6d5eacf6d558fe0d3e

The boots segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on product type, the boots segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global tactical footwear market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Boots are sturdy, strong, and durable, which make them ideal for use in unfavorable conditions such as extreme snowfall and heavy rainfall, which fuel their demand. However, the shoes segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2031. As they are frequently slick and fashionable, tactical shoes are a popular option for everyday wear. There is something to suit everyone's taste because they are available in a variety of colors and styles.

The men segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on end use, the men segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than four-fifths of the global tactical footwear market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the high demand for quality performance in harsh circumstances while remaining comfortable and agile on the wearer's feet among mens. However, the women segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.5% from 2022 to 2031. This is attributed to the rising demand for fitness and healthy lifestyle in social environment among women.

The business-to-business segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on sales channel, business to business segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global tactical footwear market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the high demand for footwear in the armed force and police services. However, online stores is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 9.5% from 2022 to 2031. This is attributed to easy availability and the benefits such as information about the attributes of the products, time-saving features, and the facility of home delivery provided by online platform.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2031

Based on region, North America segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global tactical footwear market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the presence of key players and the surge in demand from people participating in adventurous activities in the region. However, Europe is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.0% from 2022 to 2031. The demand for tactical footwear has witnessed an upsurge in Russia and Ukraine as well as in other European countries.

Enquire before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/13437

Leading Market Players: -

Adidas AG

Apex Global Brands

Asics Corporation

Belleville Boot Company

Garmont International S.r.l.

Maelstrom Footwear

Nike, Inc.

Puma SE

Under Armour, Inc.

5.11 Tactical

Military 1st

McRae Footwear

RNS Footwear Pvt. Ltd.

Qingdao Glory Footwear Co. Ltd

Elten Gmbh

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global tactical footwear market. These players have adopted different strategies such as collaborations, merger, partnership and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Trending Reports in Consumer Goods Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount):

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): 1-800-792-5285, 1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/consumer-goods

Follow Us on Blog: https://www.dailyreportsworld.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/3950895/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tactical-footwear-market-to-reach-2-9-billion-globally-by-2031-at-6-2-cagr-allied-market-research-301810706.html

SOURCE Allied Market Research