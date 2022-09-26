Tactical and Outdoor Clothing Market: North America to occupy 29% market share

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The tactical and outdoor clothing market size is expected to grow by USD 2452.63 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.35% between 2021 and 2026. The report provides a detailed analysis of the market size, current market scenario, vendor landscape, factors influencing growth, regional opportunities, and much more. Download PDF Report Sample

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Tactical and Outdoor Clothing Market 2022-2026

The market is segmented as follows:

Tactical And Outdoor Clothing Market by Application

Tactical clothing - size and forecast 2021-2026

Outdoor clothing - size and forecast 2021-2026

The market growth in the tactical clothing segment will be significant over the forecast period. The growing trend of wearing tactical apparel as fashion outfits among the young population is driving the growth of the segment. Also, new product launches by key vendors are expected to contribute to the growth of the segment.

Tactical And Outdoor Clothing Market by Distribution Channel

Offline - size and forecast 2021-2026

Online - size and forecast 2021-2026

The offline distribution channel segment will account for maximum sales in the market during the forecast period. The segment is driven by the extensive investments in brick-and-mortar retail stores by vendors to maximize their regional and global shares. Also, the rising focus on improving the services offered through their brand-owned stores to enhance customer experience and engage more customers will be contributing to the growth of the segment.

Tactical And Outdoor Clothing Market by Geography

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

The Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

29% of the market growth will come from North America during the forecast period. The presence of a well-developed outdoor sports industry and the growth in the prevalence of obesity and diabetes are driving the growth of the regional market.

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by product innovation leading to portfolio extension and product premiumization. Vendors in the market are focusing on the premiumization of their portfolios to make their brand and products more appealing to customers. These products are made of superior quality materials and are priced higher than regular products, motivating consumers to pay more for products and services. Besides, vendors are also focusing on the development of technologically advanced tactical and outdoor apparel. All these factors will drive the growth of the global tactical and outdoor clothing market during the forecast period.

The growing participation of women in outdoor and adventure activities is identified as the key trend in the market. Traditionally, arduous activities such as climbing, both in its competitive and recreational forms, have been dominated by men. However, this scenario is now witnessing a dramatic change as female participation in climbing activities is increasing globally and garnering more attention and a higher viewership among people. This is increasing the demand for tactical and outdoor clothing for women, thereby driving the growth of the market.

Major Tactical and Outdoor Clothing Companies:

5.11 Inc.

adidas AG

Army Navy Sales

Condor Outdoor

Decathlon SA

EssilorLuxottica

Extreme Outfitters

Hardland

Helikon Tex

Kitanica

Propper

Rothco

The North Face

Under Armour Inc.

Van Os Imports B.V.

Tactical And Outdoor Clothing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.35% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2452.63 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.19 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 29% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 5.11 Inc., adidas AG, Army Navy Sales, Condor Outdoor, Decathlon SA, EssilorLuxottica, Extreme Outfitters, Hardland, Helikon Tex, Kitanica, Propper, Rothco, The North Face, Under Armour Inc., and Van Os Imports B.V. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 Outdoor clothing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Tactical clothing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 5.11 Inc.

11.4 adidas AG

11.5 Army Navy Sales

11.6 Decathlon SA

11.7 EssilorLuxottica

11.8 Extreme Outfitters

11.9 Propper

11.10 Rothco

11.11 The North Face

11.12 Under Armour Inc.

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

12.5 List of abbreviations

