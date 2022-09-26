U.S. markets open in 6 hours 46 minutes

Tactical and Outdoor Clothing Market: North America to occupy 29% market share

·14 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The tactical and outdoor clothing market size is expected to grow by USD 2452.63 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.35% between 2021 and 2026. The report provides a detailed analysis of the market size, current market scenario, vendor landscape, factors influencing growth, regional opportunities, and much more. Download PDF Report Sample

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Tactical and Outdoor Clothing Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Tactical and Outdoor Clothing Market 2022-2026

The market is segmented as follows:

Tactical And Outdoor Clothing Market by Application

  • Tactical clothing - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Outdoor clothing - size and forecast 2021-2026

The market growth in the tactical clothing segment will be significant over the forecast period. The growing trend of wearing tactical apparel as fashion outfits among the young population is driving the growth of the segment. Also, new product launches by key vendors are expected to contribute to the growth of the segment.

Tactical And Outdoor Clothing Market by Distribution Channel

  • Offline - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Online - size and forecast 2021-2026

The offline distribution channel segment will account for maximum sales in the market during the forecast period. The segment is driven by the extensive investments in brick-and-mortar retail stores by vendors to maximize their regional and global shares. Also, the rising focus on improving the services offered through their brand-owned stores to enhance customer experience and engage more customers will be contributing to the growth of the segment.

Tactical And Outdoor Clothing Market by Geography

  • North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • The Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

29% of the market growth will come from North America during the forecast period. The presence of a well-developed outdoor sports industry and the growth in the prevalence of obesity and diabetes are driving the growth of the regional market.

Identify potential segments to invest in over the forecast period. Request Sample PDF Report

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by product innovation leading to portfolio extension and product premiumization. Vendors in the market are focusing on the premiumization of their portfolios to make their brand and products more appealing to customers. These products are made of superior quality materials and are priced higher than regular products, motivating consumers to pay more for products and services. Besides, vendors are also focusing on the development of technologically advanced tactical and outdoor apparel. All these factors will drive the growth of the global tactical and outdoor clothing market during the forecast period.

The growing participation of women in outdoor and adventure activities is identified as the key trend in the market. Traditionally, arduous activities such as climbing, both in its competitive and recreational forms, have been dominated by men. However, this scenario is now witnessing a dramatic change as female participation in climbing activities is increasing globally and garnering more attention and a higher viewership among people. This is increasing the demand for tactical and outdoor clothing for women, thereby driving the growth of the market.

Major Tactical and Outdoor Clothing Companies:

  • 5.11 Inc.

  • adidas AG

  • Army Navy Sales

  • Condor Outdoor

  • Decathlon SA

  • EssilorLuxottica

  • Extreme Outfitters

  • Hardland

  • Helikon Tex

  • Kitanica

  • Propper

  • Rothco

  • The North Face

  • Under Armour Inc.

  • Van Os Imports B.V.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request Sample PDF Report

Tactical And Outdoor Clothing Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.35%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 2452.63 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.19

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 29%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

5.11 Inc., adidas AG, Army Navy Sales, Condor Outdoor, Decathlon SA, EssilorLuxottica, Extreme Outfitters, Hardland, Helikon Tex, Kitanica, Propper, Rothco, The North Face, Under Armour Inc., and Van Os Imports B.V.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Outdoor clothing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Tactical clothing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Application

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

  • 6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

7 Customer Landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

  • 10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 5.11 Inc.

  • 11.4 adidas AG

  • 11.5 Army Navy Sales

  • 11.6 Decathlon SA

  • 11.7 EssilorLuxottica

  • 11.8 Extreme Outfitters

  • 11.9 Propper

  • 11.10 Rothco

  • 11.11 The North Face

  • 11.12 Under Armour Inc.

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.4 Research methodology

  • 12.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tactical-and-outdoor-clothing-market-north-america-to-occupy-29-market-share-301632025.html

SOURCE Technavio

