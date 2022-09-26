Tactical and Outdoor Clothing Market: North America to occupy 29% market share
The market is segmented as follows:
Tactical And Outdoor Clothing Market by Application
Tactical clothing - size and forecast 2021-2026
Outdoor clothing - size and forecast 2021-2026
The market growth in the tactical clothing segment will be significant over the forecast period. The growing trend of wearing tactical apparel as fashion outfits among the young population is driving the growth of the segment. Also, new product launches by key vendors are expected to contribute to the growth of the segment.
Tactical And Outdoor Clothing Market by Distribution Channel
Offline - size and forecast 2021-2026
Online - size and forecast 2021-2026
The offline distribution channel segment will account for maximum sales in the market during the forecast period. The segment is driven by the extensive investments in brick-and-mortar retail stores by vendors to maximize their regional and global shares. Also, the rising focus on improving the services offered through their brand-owned stores to enhance customer experience and engage more customers will be contributing to the growth of the segment.
Tactical And Outdoor Clothing Market by Geography
North America - size and forecast 2021-2026
APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026
Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026
South America - size and forecast 2021-2026
The Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026
29% of the market growth will come from North America during the forecast period. The presence of a well-developed outdoor sports industry and the growth in the prevalence of obesity and diabetes are driving the growth of the regional market.
Market Dynamics
The market is driven by product innovation leading to portfolio extension and product premiumization. Vendors in the market are focusing on the premiumization of their portfolios to make their brand and products more appealing to customers. These products are made of superior quality materials and are priced higher than regular products, motivating consumers to pay more for products and services. Besides, vendors are also focusing on the development of technologically advanced tactical and outdoor apparel. All these factors will drive the growth of the global tactical and outdoor clothing market during the forecast period.
The growing participation of women in outdoor and adventure activities is identified as the key trend in the market. Traditionally, arduous activities such as climbing, both in its competitive and recreational forms, have been dominated by men. However, this scenario is now witnessing a dramatic change as female participation in climbing activities is increasing globally and garnering more attention and a higher viewership among people. This is increasing the demand for tactical and outdoor clothing for women, thereby driving the growth of the market.
Major Tactical and Outdoor Clothing Companies:
5.11 Inc.
adidas AG
Army Navy Sales
Condor Outdoor
Decathlon SA
EssilorLuxottica
Extreme Outfitters
Hardland
Helikon Tex
Kitanica
Propper
Rothco
The North Face
Under Armour Inc.
Van Os Imports B.V.
Tactical And Outdoor Clothing Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.35%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 2452.63 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
5.19
Regional analysis
North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
North America at 29%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
5.11 Inc., adidas AG, Army Navy Sales, Condor Outdoor, Decathlon SA, EssilorLuxottica, Extreme Outfitters, Hardland, Helikon Tex, Kitanica, Propper, Rothco, The North Face, Under Armour Inc., and Van Os Imports B.V.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of contents:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Application
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Application
5.3 Outdoor clothing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Tactical clothing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Market opportunity by Application
6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel
6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel
7 Customer Landscape
7.1 Customer landscape overview
8 Geographic Landscape
8.1 Geographic segmentation
8.2 Geographic comparison
8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.13 Market opportunity by geography
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
9.1 Market drivers
9.2 Market challenges
9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
9.4 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
10.1 Overview
10.2 Vendor landscape
10.3 Landscape disruption
10.4 Industry risks
11 Vendor Analysis
11.1 Vendors covered
11.2 Market positioning of vendors
11.3 5.11 Inc.
11.4 adidas AG
11.5 Army Navy Sales
11.6 Decathlon SA
11.7 EssilorLuxottica
11.8 Extreme Outfitters
11.9 Propper
11.10 Rothco
11.11 The North Face
11.12 Under Armour Inc.
12 Appendix
12.1 Scope of the report
12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
12.4 Research methodology
12.5 List of abbreviations
