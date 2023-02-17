Tactical and outdoor clothing market size to grow at a CAGR of 6.53%: North America to account for 29% growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global tactical and outdoor clothing market size is estimated to increase by USD 2,452.63 million from 2021 to 2026. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.35%. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Discover some insights on the market before buying the full report -Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Tactical and Outdoor Clothing Market 2022-2026

Tactical and outdoor clothing market – Vendor analysis

Vendor offerings -

adidas AG - The company offers tactical outdoor clothing such as shoes, snowboard boots, shorts, hiking pants, tops, jackets, backpacks, and hats under the brand name Terrex.

Decathlon SA - The company offers tactical and outdoor clothing such as trousers, Bermuda, shorts, long-sleeved shirts, fleece, pullovers, caps, long-sleeved t-shirts, short-sleeved polo shirts, jackets, short-sleeved shirts, belts, hats, balaclava, raincoats, and pants for both men and women.

Extreme Outfitters - The company offers tactical and outdoor clothing such as belts, gloves, hats, hoodies, jackets, and pants.

Propper - The company offers tactical and outdoor clothing such as pants, shirts, boots, outerwear, plate carriers, gear, fire, wildland, station wear, fire clothing, EMT pants, EMT shirts, outerwear, plate carriers and CDCR for law enforcement, fire teams, security, and EMS.

Vendor landscape –

The global tactical and outdoor clothing market is fragmented, with the presence of a few global vendors and several regional and domestic vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer tactical and outdoor clothing in the market are 5.11 Inc., adidas AG, Army Navy Sales, Condor Outdoor, Decathlon SA, EssilorLuxottica, Extreme Outfitters, Hardland, Helikon Tex, Kitanica, Propper, Rothco, The North Face, Under Armour Inc., and Van Os Imports B.V. and others.

Vendors are offering advanced tactical and outdoor clothing to differentiate themselves from their competitors. Price differentiation between vendors is low due to high competition. The key vendors are adopting organic and inorganic growth strategies such as the expansion of stores and outlets, investment in digital e-commerce platforms, and the acquisition of local companies to expand their product portfolios and strengthen their market positions. Moreover, the launch of new products with innovative designs and technology will help vendors sustain their positions in the global tactical and outdoor clothing market during the forecast period.

Tactical and outdoor clothing market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Tactical and outdoor clothing market - Segmentation assessment



Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on application (tactical clothing and outdoor clothing) and distribution channel (offline and online).

The tactical clothing segment will account for a significant share of the market's growth during the forecast period. Tactical clothing is generally worn by soldiers to carry equipment and protect themselves from any injury. It includes tactical pants, tactical vests, tactical shirts and t-shirts, and other gear. However, wearing tactical apparel has also become a trend among the youth, as such clothing is considered fashionable. This, in turn, is expected to increase the demand for tactical clothing.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global tactical and outdoor clothing market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global tactical and outdoor clothing market.

North America will account for 29% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is a key contributor to the growth of the tactical and outdoor clothing market in the region. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Middle East and Africa. The presence of a well-developed outdoor sports industry and the prevalence of obesity and diabetes will drive the tactical and outdoor clothing market growth in North America during the forecast period.

Tactical and outdoor clothing market – Market dynamics



Leading drivers - Product innovation leading to portfolio extension and product premiumization is driving the global tactical and outdoor clothing market growth. Manufacturers are offering tactical and outdoor clothing that is innovative in terms of design, quality, and features. Vendors are extending their product lines to include apparel for all age groups and activities. Increasing purchasing power and the rising preference for innovative, comfortable, and lightweight tactical and outdoor clothing are increasing the sales of such clothing. Product premiumization is also increasing the sales of tactical and outdoor clothing. These factors will boost the growth of the global tactical and outdoor clothing market during the forecast period.

Key trends - The growing participation of women in outdoor and adventure activities is a key trend in the market. The increasing number of working women has increased the number of female participants in such activities. Some of the popular outdoor and adventure activities among women include diving, trekking, and climbing. In addition, the viewership of women's sports has also increased. These factors will have a positive impact on the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges - The availability of counterfeit products will challenge the global tactical and outdoor clothing market growth during the forecast period. Counterfeit clothing directly affects the sales of genuine branded apparel. It leads to an uneven competitive scenario, price standardization, and market share erosion. Moreover, these products are sold at very low prices when compared to branded products, especially in APAC. Duplication of branded tactical and outdoor clothing makes it difficult for customers to distinguish between genuine and counterfeit products. In addition, the quality of counterfeit activewear apparel is poor and does not meet manufacturing standards. Therefore, the increasing availability of counterfeit tactical and outdoor clothing may hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period

What are the key data covered in this tactical and outdoor clothing market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the tactical and outdoor clothing market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the tactical and outdoor clothing market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the tactical and outdoor clothing market across North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of tactical and outdoor clothing market vendors

Tactical and Outdoor Clothing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 148 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.35% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2,452.63 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 5.19 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 29% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled 5.11 Inc., adidas AG, Army Navy Sales, Condor Outdoor, Decathlon SA, EssilorLuxottica, Extreme Outfitters, Hardland, Helikon Tex, Kitanica, Propper, Rothco, The North Face, Under Armour Inc., and Van Os Imports B.V. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

