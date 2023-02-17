U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,087.00
    -12.75 (-0.31%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,682.00
    -57.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,419.75
    -62.75 (-0.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,939.80
    -5.50 (-0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.91
    -0.58 (-0.74%)
     

  • Gold

    1,838.50
    -13.30 (-0.72%)
     

  • Silver

    21.46
    -0.25 (-1.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0656
    -0.0017 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8430
    +0.0340 (+0.89%)
     

  • Vix

    20.17
    +1.94 (+10.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1953
    -0.0032 (-0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.5840
    +0.6340 (+0.47%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,846.94
    -852.65 (-3.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    542.11
    -16.28 (-2.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    8,012.53
    +14.70 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,523.22
    -173.22 (-0.63%)
     

Tactical and outdoor clothing market size to grow at a CAGR of 6.53%: North America to account for 29% growth - Technavio

·17 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global tactical and outdoor clothing market size is estimated to increase by USD 2,452.63 million from 2021 to 2026. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.35%. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Discover some insights on the market before buying the full report -Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Tactical and Outdoor Clothing Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Tactical and Outdoor Clothing Market 2022-2026

Tactical and outdoor clothing market – Vendor analysis
Vendor offerings -

  • adidas AG - The company offers tactical outdoor clothing such as shoes, snowboard boots, shorts, hiking pants, tops, jackets, backpacks, and hats under the brand name Terrex.

  • Decathlon SA - The company offers tactical and outdoor clothing such as trousers, Bermuda, shorts, long-sleeved shirts, fleece, pullovers, caps, long-sleeved t-shirts, short-sleeved polo shirts, jackets, short-sleeved shirts, belts, hats, balaclava, raincoats, and pants for both men and women.

  • Extreme Outfitters - The company offers tactical and outdoor clothing such as belts, gloves, hats, hoodies, jackets, and pants.

  • Propper - The company offers tactical and outdoor clothing such as pants, shirts, boots, outerwear, plate carriers, gear, fire, wildland, station wear, fire clothing, EMT pants, EMT shirts, outerwear, plate carriers and CDCR for law enforcement, fire teams, security, and EMS.

  • For details on vendors and their offerings – Buy the report!

Vendor landscape –

The global tactical and outdoor clothing market is fragmented, with the presence of a few global vendors and several regional and domestic vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer tactical and outdoor clothing in the market are 5.11 Inc., adidas AG, Army Navy Sales, Condor Outdoor, Decathlon SA, EssilorLuxottica, Extreme Outfitters, Hardland, Helikon Tex, Kitanica, Propper, Rothco, The North Face, Under Armour Inc., and Van Os Imports B.V. and others.

Vendors are offering advanced tactical and outdoor clothing to differentiate themselves from their competitors. Price differentiation between vendors is low due to high competition. The key vendors are adopting organic and inorganic growth strategies such as the expansion of stores and outlets, investment in digital e-commerce platforms, and the acquisition of local companies to expand their product portfolios and strengthen their market positions. Moreover, the launch of new products with innovative designs and technology will help vendors sustain their positions in the global tactical and outdoor clothing market during the forecast period.

Tactical and outdoor clothing market - Customer landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

  • Key purchase criteria

  • Adoption rates

  • Adoption lifecycle

  • Drivers of price sensitivity

Tactical and outdoor clothing market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on application (tactical clothing and outdoor clothing) and distribution channel (offline and online).

  • The tactical clothing segment will account for a significant share of the market's growth during the forecast period. Tactical clothing is generally worn by soldiers to carry equipment and protect themselves from any injury. It includes tactical pants, tactical vests, tactical shirts and t-shirts, and other gear. However, wearing tactical apparel has also become a trend among the youth, as such clothing is considered fashionable. This, in turn, is expected to increase the demand for tactical clothing.

Geography overview
Based on geography, the global tactical and outdoor clothing market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global tactical and outdoor clothing market.

  • North America will account for 29% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is a key contributor to the growth of the tactical and outdoor clothing market in the region. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Middle East and Africa. The presence of a well-developed outdoor sports industry and the prevalence of obesity and diabetes will drive the tactical and outdoor clothing market growth in North America during the forecast period.

Download a sample report

Tactical and outdoor clothing market – Market dynamics

Leading drivers - Product innovation leading to portfolio extension and product premiumization is driving the global tactical and outdoor clothing market growth. Manufacturers are offering tactical and outdoor clothing that is innovative in terms of design, quality, and features. Vendors are extending their product lines to include apparel for all age groups and activities. Increasing purchasing power and the rising preference for innovative, comfortable, and lightweight tactical and outdoor clothing are increasing the sales of such clothing. Product premiumization is also increasing the sales of tactical and outdoor clothing. These factors will boost the growth of the global tactical and outdoor clothing market during the forecast period.

Key trends - The growing participation of women in outdoor and adventure activities is a key trend in the market. The increasing number of working women has increased the number of female participants in such activities. Some of the popular outdoor and adventure activities among women include diving, trekking, and climbing. In addition, the viewership of women's sports has also increased. These factors will have a positive impact on the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges - The availability of counterfeit products will challenge the global tactical and outdoor clothing market growth during the forecast period. Counterfeit clothing directly affects the sales of genuine branded apparel. It leads to an uneven competitive scenario, price standardization, and market share erosion. Moreover, these products are sold at very low prices when compared to branded products, especially in APAC. Duplication of branded tactical and outdoor clothing makes it difficult for customers to distinguish between genuine and counterfeit products. In addition, the quality of counterfeit activewear apparel is poor and does not meet manufacturing standards. Therefore, the increasing availability of counterfeit tactical and outdoor clothing may hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this tactical and outdoor clothing market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the tactical and outdoor clothing market between 2022 and 2026

  • Precise estimation of the size of the tactical and outdoor clothing market and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the tactical and outdoor clothing market across North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of tactical and outdoor clothing market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The outdoor sports apparel market size is expected to increase by USD 4.7 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.5%. This report extensively covers segmentation by end-user (men, women, and kids) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The outdoor apparel market size is expected to increase by USD 4.40 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.3%. This report extensively covers market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Tactical and Outdoor Clothing Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

148

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.35%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 2,452.63 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2021-2022 (%)

5.19

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 29%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks

Key companies profiled

5.11 Inc., adidas AG, Army Navy Sales, Condor Outdoor, Decathlon SA, EssilorLuxottica, Extreme Outfitters, Hardland, Helikon Tex, Kitanica, Propper, Rothco, The North Face, Under Armour Inc., and Van Os Imports B.V.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio consumer discretionary market reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Outdoor clothing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Tactical clothing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Application

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

  • 6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

7 Customer Landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

  • 10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 5.11 Inc.

  • 11.4 adidas AG

  • 11.5 Army Navy Sales

  • 11.6 Decathlon SA

  • 11.7 EssilorLuxottica

  • 11.8 Extreme Outfitters

  • 11.9 Propper

  • 11.10 Rothco

  • 11.11 The North Face

  • 11.12 Under Armour Inc.

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.4 Research methodology

  • 12.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Tactical and Outdoor Clothing Market 2022-2026
Global Tactical and Outdoor Clothing Market 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tactical-and-outdoor-clothing-market-size-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-6-53-north-america-to-account-for-29-growth---technavio-301747499.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Walmart, Kroger, Amazon and Grocery Stores Have a Problem Bigger Than Inflation

    Higher prices are an issue, but they're not the biggest problem facing America's largest supermarkets.

  • China Blacklists Lockheed Martin, Raytheon Over Taiwan Arms Sales

    China sanctioned Lockheed Martin and Raytheon Thursday after the U.S. blacklisted several companies last week for their involvement in China's spy balloon program.

  • Google is mismanaged and has ‘delusions of exceptionalism,’ entrepreneur who sold his startup to the search giant says

    After selling his company, the startup founder worked as a software engineer at Google for three years.

  • Former Google Employee Issues Scathing Warning About Tech Giant

    High-profile layoffs at companies like Amazon , Google and Microsoft have affected tens of thousands while an uncertain economic future have brought many former forces from growth to, if not survival, then stagnation. Seshadri joined Google after the "no-code development platform " AppSheet he co-founded was acquired by the tech giant in 2020. "The way I see it, Google has four core cultural problems," Seshadri writes in the viral blog post.

  • EQT sees potential for shale industry cuts in natural gas production

    Executives from the nation's largest natural gas producer said that the sharp drop in commodity prices late last year and into this year could lead to the industry's cutting back in drilling. Natural gas prices are expected to be about $3.40 per million BTU throughout 2023, down about 50% from a year ago. Both EQT CEO Toby Z. Rice and CFO David Khani told analysts in the company's fourth-quarter/full year conference call Thursday that there were signals that the domestic natural gas industry is showing signs of slowdown.

  • Ford’s EV battery deal with China’s CATL echoes industrial history

    Almost exactly a century ago, Sun Yat-sen, the father of modern China, wrote a letter to Henry Ford. He asked Ford to invest in his country and to help China build a “new industrial system.”

  • Bankman-Fried’s Stanford-Connected Backers and the Decline of Tech Prestige

    In his immediate response to media queries, former dean of Stanford’s law school Larry Kramer gave a very personal explanation for why he’d pledge $500,000 to get Sam Bankman-Fried out on bail. Kramer, along with Stanford computer scientist Andreas Paepcke, were both identified yesterday as bail guarantors after Bankman-Fried’s lawyers missed a window to appeal the decision. For his part, Kramer and SBF’s parents Joe Bankman and Barbara Fried have been “close friends since the mid-1990s.”

  • China’s New Tech Czar Lays Out Plan to Transcend US Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s new technology overseer has outlined a sweeping blueprint to counter escalating US sanctions and decoupling supply chains by developing homegrown expertise in areas such as electric vehicles.Most Read from BloombergChina Hits Back at US with Sanctions on Lockheed, RaytheonChina Warns of Retaliation Against US Over Balloon SagaStocks Sink as Fed Officials Embrace Bigger Hikes: Markets WrapTesla Recalls More Than 362,000 Cars Due to Self-Driving Crash RiskUkraine Latest: 100

  • Tesla beats BMW as top luxury brand in U.S. for first time

    It’s now official… sort of. Tesla has now passed BMW as the top luxury brand in the U.S., according to new car registration data compiled by Experian in partnership with Automotive News.

  • Good News: There's an Easy Way to Boost Your 401(k) By 8%

    If you've looked at the investment options in your workplace 401(k) retirement plan, chances are you'll see mutual funds that put your money into stocks, bonds or cash and cash equivalents. Those have been the options available ever since 401(k) … Continue reading → The post Here's One Easy Way to Boost Your 401(k) By 8% appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • ‘Working longer is not a realistic cure for retirement insecurity.’ Time to get real about how long you’ll really work.

    Financial advisers and retirement coaches often have two words for people in their 50s and 60s concerned about retirement: Work longer. Doing so, they say, can boost their savings, help them receive larger Social Security benefits by delaying claiming them and provide something to do in unretirement. “As it currently stands, working longer is not a realistic cure for retirement insecurity for many Americans,” write Lisa F. Berkman, director of the Harvard Center for Population and Development Studies, and Beth C. Truesdale, a sociologist and research fellow at the W.E. Upjohn Institute for Employment Research and a visiting scientist at Berkman’s center.

  • Ford just exposed the biggest lie of net zero

    Now is not a good time to be working in Britain’s car industry. Nobody said the shift to electric vehicles was going to be smooth, but the true scale of the disruption is only just starting to be understood.

  • Tesla fires dozens of workers one day after launching union campaign

    Tesla fired more than 30 employees who work at its factory in Buffalo, New York, in retaliation for union organizing, according to a complaint filed with the National Labor Relations Board. Tesla Workers United, a group of Tesla employees who work as data labelers on the Autopilot team at the company's Buffalo plant, announced Tuesday plans to organize a union.

  • Should You Stop Believing in a ‘Safe' Withdrawal Rate for Retirement? Even the 4% Rule Presents Risk

    Is the idea of the "safe" withdrawal rate nothing more than the Tooth Fairy of the retirement planning industry – mere fiction? Some financial experts are calling the methods used to calculate safe withdrawal rates, including Monte Carlo analysis, into … Continue reading → The post Should You Stop Believing in a ‘Safe' Withdrawal Rate for Retirement? Even the 4% Rule Presents Risk appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Carvana Faces Lawsuit Alleging ‘Pump-and-Dump’ Stock Scheme

    Carvana's founders took steps to boost the company’s stock price by inflating its retail sales through “a series of unsustainable machinations," a complaint alleges.

  • Cover story: Tim Knavish sketches out the plan for PPG’s future

    When Tim Knavish became president and CEO of PPG Industries Inc. on Jan. 1, he took the helm after a long and distinguished career at the Pittsburgh-based manufacturing powerhouse. Knavish is a Pittsburgh native and University of Pittsburgh graduate who began working for PPG (NYSE: PPG) in 1987 and rose through the ranks as a manager, VP and, most recently, COO. PPG, a Fortune 500 firm that's also Pittsburgh's sixth-largest public company, just wrapped up a successful 2022, with its $17.6 billion in annual revenue up 5% from 2021.

  • Founder of WallStreetBets, Which Ignited Meme Stock Frenzy, Is Suing Reddit

    The lawsuit accuses Reddit of breaching contract by removing Jaime Rogozinski as a WallStreetBets moderator in 2020 and infringing on his right to trademark the brand, among other complaints.

  • Zebra Technologies Sprints Past Fourth-Quarter Targets But Gives Cautious Outlook

    Zebra Technologies beat Wall Street's targets for the fourth quarter but gave a mixed outlook for the current period.

  • UPS to cut staff amid softening demand

    UPS Inc. (NYSE: UPS) will be reducing its headcount in some regions of the country where the company has seen a decrease in delivery demand, the company confirmed to Atlanta Business Chronicle. The news comes as the Atlanta shipping giant prepares for contract negotiations with the Teamsters Union later this year. The Teamsters union posted Feb. 9 about layoffs in a specific driver position.

  • Cisco (CSCO) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

    Cisco's (CSCO) fiscal second-quarter results reflect strength across Secure, Agile Networks and security solutions.