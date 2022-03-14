U.S. markets open in 26 minutes

Tactical Resources Commences Trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange Under the Ticker Symbol "RARE"

Tactical Resources Corp.
·4 min read
In this article:
Tactical Resources Corp.
Tactical Resources Corp.

-- Rare Earth Elements Developer Launches into Public Markets--

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tactical Resources Corp. (CSE: RARE) (“Tactical Resources” or the “Company”), an exploration and development company focused on the rare earth elements (“REEs”) that drive the green technologies of the future, is pleased to announce its common shares will commence trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”) at the opening of the market on Monday, March 14, 2022, under the ticker symbol “RARE”. Additional information is now available on the Company website at www.tacticalresources.com.

Tactical Resources set out to identify prospective REE opportunities and very quickly identified both traditional exploration opportunities in Canada as well as a unique advanced stage offtake business venture in Texas, USA.

In Canada, the Company’s REE property location encompasses a twenty-three-claim area of roughly 3,110 acres in mining-friendly central-Quebec called Lac Ducharme. Early work on the Lac Ducharme property showed light REE enriched pegmatites with multiple surface samples returning elevated REE values. In Saskatchewan, the Company’s 2,483-acre SAM property discovered gold mineralization over multiple showings.

In the United States, the Company’s Peak project offers ready access to tailings material from a permitted and operating quarry in Texas. The Peak project encompasses the unique opportunity of a potential fast-tracked pathway to production once permitted for processing, as the quarry is already performing a number of the fundamental unit operations needed for project development including mining, hauling, crushing and screening.

Mr. Ranjeet Sundher, Chief Executive Officer and a Director of Tactical Resources stated, “The commencement of trading on the CSE is a major step for the Company’s development and growth. Access to the public markets introduces us to audiences interested in a greener future through investment in the critical resources that will drive broad aspects of global industry and technology. With the potential to better support the growth of the Company through public investment, we are committed to executing our strategic plans to build shareholder value through focussed and dedicated research, fieldwork and technological innovation.”

“Tactical Resources encourages interest and active engagement with the investment community. We invite anyone interested in the exciting advancement of REE as a critically important domestic resource to visit our website at www.tacticalresources.com and sign up to receive our latest news regarding updates on our activities, events and progress. If you prefer to use social media, then please follow us on Twitter,” added Mr. Sundher.

On Behalf of The Board of Directors,
Sincerely,

~Ranjeet Sundher~

Ranjeet Sundher
Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tactical Resources Corp.
www.tacticalresources.com

About Tactical Resources Corp. (CSE: RARE)
Tactical Resources is a Rare Earth Elements (REE) exploration and development company based in Vancouver, British Columbia, which holds interests on the Lac Ducharme property in Quebec, the SAM property in Northern Saskatchewan and the Peak Project in Texas. The Company is also actively involved in the development of innovative metallurgical processing techniques to further unlock REE project development. Find out more at: www.tacticalresources.com and follow us on Twitter.

The Company’s final prospectus, financial statements and management's discussion and analysis, among other documents, are all available on its profile page on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 is Anna Hicken, P.Geo, a consultant for the company who has approved, the technical geological information contained in this news release.

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING “FORWARD-LOOKING” INFORMATION

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of such statements under applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "anticipates", "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed", "positioned" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. The Company has provided the forward-looking statements in reliance on assumptions that it believes are reasonable at this time. All such forward-looking statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties (including those risk factors identified in the Company’s prospectus dated February 28, 2022), certain of which are beyond the Company’s control. The reader is cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of the forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect and the actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. Accordingly, no assurances can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do, what benefits, including the amount of proceeds, the Company will derive therefrom. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Tactical Resources Corp.
Investor Relations
Email: investors@tacticalresources.com
Telephone: +1 (778) 588-5483

Matt Chatterton, Director
Tel: +1 (778) 613-2068
Email: info@tacticalresources.com

Media Inquiries
media@tacticalresources.com


    There's arguably never a good time for the COVID-19 pandemic to make a comeback but the surging cases in China over the weekend come at a moment when the global economy could do without another layer of stress to its already stretched supply chains. Ukraine's two leading providers of neon, which produce about half the world's supply of the key ingredient for making chips, have halted operations, threatening to raise prices and to aggravate the semiconductor shortage. This morning, Chinese stocks fell as domestic COVID-19 cases jumped to a two-year high, prompting Beijing's technology and financial hubs to impose restrictions.