U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,976.25
    -3.75 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,557.00
    -20.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,252.25
    -11.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,827.00
    -3.60 (-0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.33
    +0.39 (+0.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,727.40
    -0.40 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    18.35
    +0.09 (+0.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9998
    -0.0013 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2650
    -0.0750 (-2.25%)
     

  • Vix

    24.64
    -2.27 (-8.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1516
    -0.0021 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.2200
    +0.4820 (+0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,348.79
    +489.23 (+2.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    471.52
    +22.81 (+5.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,237.83
    -62.61 (-0.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,430.30
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

Tactical Resources Corp. New Form Articles and Omnibus Plan Receives Shareholder Approval at September 7, 2022 Annual General and Special Meeting

Tactical Resources Corp.
·2 min read
Tactical Resources Corp.
Tactical Resources Corp.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tactical Resources Corp. (CSE: RARE) (OTC: USREF) (“Tactical Resources” or the “Company”) announces that at the Company’s September 7, 2022 Annual General and Special Meeting (the “Meeting”), Shareholders of the Company approved new Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) Articles of the Company, to include advance notice relating to the nomination of individuals for election of directors. The advance notice provisions are designed to: (i) facilitate orderly and efficient shareholder meetings at which directors are to be elected; (ii) ensure that all shareholders, including those participating in a shareholders’ meeting by proxy rather than in person, receive adequate notice of all director nominations and sufficient information with respect to all nominees; and (iii) allow shareholders to register an informed vote provisions.

A complete copy of the Company’s new Articles will be available for viewing under the Company’s SEDAR corporate website at www.sedar.com.

Omnibus Plan

The Company also announces that it received shareholder approval at the Company’s September 7, 2022 annual general and special meeting, to the Company’s 20% rolling Omnibus Plan pursuant to which the Company may grant stock options and restricted share units to the Company’s directors, officers, employees, and consultants.

Details to the Omnibus Plan is contained in the information circular filed on SEDAR in respect of the September 7, 2022 annual general meeting.

A complete copy of the Omnibus Plan will be available for viewing under the Company's SEDAR corporate profile at www.sedar.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, words such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “could”, “expect”, “plan”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “predict” or “potential” or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management’s current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof. Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Ranjeet Sundher
Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tactical Resources Corp.
www.tacticalresources.com


Recommended Stories

  • Here's Why Endeavour Group (ASX:EDV) Has Caught The Eye Of Investors

    The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even...

  • Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares September 2022 Common Share Dividend

    Pembina Pipeline Corporation ("Pembina" or the "Company") (TSX: PPL) (NYSE: PBA) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a common share cash dividend for September 2022 of $0.2175 per share to be paid, subject to applicable law, on October 14, 2022, to shareholders of record on September 23, 2022. As previously announced, Pembina's Board of Directors approved a $0.0075 per common share increase to its monthly common share dividend rate to $0.2175 in connection with the closing o

  • Billionaire Bill Ackman Says Stick to High Quality Stocks; Here Are 2 Names He Likes

    There has been no respite for the markets since Fed Chair Jerome Powell took to the podium at Jackson Hole and suggested the central bank will do whatever it needs to do in order to tame inflation, and if more rate hikes are required – so be it. The market might have gotten a case of the heebee jeebees in response, but it’s a plan that billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman thinks is going to work. By next year, the CEO and founder of Pershing Square Capital expects inflation will be slashed

  • GameStop jumps despite second-quarter earnings miss

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré breaks down second-quarter earnings for GameStop, plus news that the retailer is partnering with crypto platform FTX.

  • Why ChargePoint Shares Popped Today

    Shares of ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) spiked today after new analyst coverage recommended investors buy the stock. ChargePoint shares were trading up 8.5% as of 2 p.m. ET. Just a week after a JPMorgan Chase analyst assigned a $20 price target on ChargePoint stock, another analyst sees even more upside.

  • China EV maker Nio reports wider-than-expected loss in Q2

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss second-quarter earnings for Chinese EV maker NIO.

  • Volkswagen drives into danger with €85bn Porsche sale

    Vladimir Putin, having assembled thousands of soldiers on Ukraine’s eastern borders, gave the order for them to advance west, triggering the most destructive European landwar of this century. On the same day, February 22, in Lower Saxony triumphant Volkswagen executives announced a float of Porsche on the Frankfurt stock market, to a world that no longer cared about the fate of a sports car brand.

  • If You Invested $1,000 in Apple 5 Years Ago, What Would It Be Worth Now?

    With Apple set to release a new generation of sleek products - including the iPhone 14, new smartwatches and updated AirPods - investors are excited about the pop the AAPL stock might see amid the fanfare. A perennial tech juggernaut … Continue reading → The post If You Invested $1,000 in Apple 5 Years Ago, What Would It Be Worth Now? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • J.P. Morgan Says Now Is the Time to Pull the Trigger on Energy Stocks; Here Are 2 Names to Consider

    Sounding a note of musical irony, Van Morrison sang, “My Mama told me there’d be days like this.” And in an distinctly unironic note, top analysts may start saying the same thing. With rising inflation, rising interest rates, and a falling stock market, we’re in for more volatile days like this. Looking at the big picture from JPMorgan, Dubravko Lakos-Bujas, the firm’s global head of equity macro research, notes the energy crisis – the natural gas shortages in Europe, the high price of oil world

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Goldman Sachs Predicts Will Surge at Least 40%

    Not long ago, the key to success in the market was growth – but in today’s environment, with inflation running at a 40+ year high level and the Federal Reserve aggressively hiking interest rates in an effort to push back, growth stocks have taken a beating. According to data from investment bank Goldman Sachs, defining high-growth companies as those forecasting 30% or better expected sales gains, these stocks have contracted by 58% so far this year. But at least one Goldman analyst still sees a

  • Alphabet CEO Pichai Sends New Warnings About the Economy

    Alphabet, parent of search and cloud giant Google, aims to adapt quickly to the current macroeconomic upheaval.

  • Stock market news live updates: Tech leads afternoon rally, oil plunges to seven-month low

    U.S. stocks charged forward Wednesday as Wall Street clawed back from a three-week long sell-off across equity markets.

  • 12 Best Medical Device Stocks To Buy Now

    In this piece, we will take a look at the twelve best medical device stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our introduction to the industry and jump to the top five stocks in this list, then take a look at 5 Best Medical Device Stocks To Buy Now. The outset of the […]

  • Why AMD Stock Fell 10.2% in August

    Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) fell 10.2% in August, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. August was a roller coaster of emotions for AMD investors as the company beat earnings and revenue expectations in its quarterly report but came up short in its third-quarter guidance. Technology stocks have been hit hard in 2022, with the Nasdaq-100 Technology Sector index down 34% year to date as rising inflation and fears of a recession have slowed consumer spending.

  • Chip Glut Leaves Intel a Little Too Cheap

    The chip sector has been getting destroyed ... and for good reason. The U.S., putting the clamps down on who can sell what equipment to what country, is seriously hurting companies' revenue. Inventories of chips have gone from nowhere to be found to a glut.

  • Asana, Inc. (ASAN) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    Asana, Inc. (ASAN) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 12.82% and 5.75%, respectively, for the quarter ended July 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Apple didn't show 'anything big' to consumers at its launch event: Analyst

    Santosh Rao, Manhattan Venture Partners Head of Research, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss Apple's new product lineup, from new iPhones and Watches to AirPods Pro, and whether it could be a catalyst for the stock.

  • Why QuantumScape Shares Spiked Today

    Clean energy stocks are rising today, and some speculative names like QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) are leading the way. Shares of the solid-state battery company were trading near the day's highs up 7.5% as of 3:30 p.m. ET. The 15th annual Global Transportation & Sustainable Mobility Conference hosted by investment banking company Cowen will run from today through Friday.

  • Here's Why Nio Shares Jumped Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) delivered its second-quarter results Wednesday morning, and though its losses increased, investors appeared to focus more on the report's positives: The stock spiked by as much as 7.4% in morning trading after an initial drop. As of 11:53 a.m. ET, Nio shares remained 3.3% above Tuesday's closing price. For Q2, Nio reported sales of more than $1.5 billion, an increase of 21.8% over the prior-year period.

  • Investors Heavily Search Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras (PBR): Here is What You Need to Know

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to Petrobras (PBR). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.