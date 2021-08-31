U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,522.68
    -6.11 (-0.13%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,360.73
    -39.11 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,259.24
    -6.65 (-0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,273.77
    +7.78 (+0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.52
    -0.69 (-1.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,817.80
    +5.60 (+0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    23.91
    -0.05 (-0.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1815
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3040
    +0.0190 (+1.48%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3753
    -0.0008 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9980
    +0.1130 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,274.55
    -1,291.33 (-2.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,215.18
    +19.59 (+1.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,119.70
    -28.31 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,089.54
    +300.25 (+1.08%)
     

Tactile Medical to Present at the Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tactile Systems Technology, Inc.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (“Tactile Medical”) (Nasdaq: TCMD), a medical technology company focused on developing medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home, today announced that management will participate in the Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference, which is being held virtually from September 9th-10th and 13th-15th. Management will participate in a fireside chat on Thursday, September 9th at 4:15 p.m. Eastern Time.

A live audio webcast of the fireside chat will be accessible under the “Events & Webcasts” section of the Company's investor relations website at http://investors.tactilemedical.com. An archive of the webcast will be available for replay following the conference.

About Tactile Medical

Tactile Medical is a leader in developing and marketing at-home therapy devices that treat chronic swelling conditions such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency. Tactile Medical’s Mission is to help people suffering from chronic diseases live better and care for themselves at home. The Company’s unique offering includes advanced, clinically proven pneumatic compression devices, as well as continuity of care services provided by a national network of product specialists and trainers, reimbursement experts, patient advocates and clinicians. This combination of products and services ensures that tens of thousands of patients annually receive the at-home treatment necessary to better manage their chronic conditions. Tactile Medical takes pride in the fact that our solutions help increase clinical efficacy, reduce overall healthcare costs and improve the quality of life for patients with chronic conditions.

CONTACT: Investor Inquiries: Mike Piccinino, CFA Managing Director Westwicke investorrelations@tactilemedical.com


Recommended Stories

  • Sam Adams Brewer Eyes 'Self-Care Market' With Cannabis Drink As Spiked Seltzer Fades

    The maker of Samuel Adams beer is entering the cannabis beverage business amid a larger health and wellness trend.

  • Why A Roche-Partnered Alzheimer's Drug Sent AC Immune Stock Flying

    AC Immune said Tuesday its drug slowed cognitive decline in Alzheimer's patients in a test, and ACIU stock rocketed.

  • Why This Electric Vehicle Stock Crashed 35% Today

    The Israeli EV chassis platform maker said initial backers of its merger to go public could be selling their shares.

  • This is why Micron Technology's (NASDAQ:MU) Balance Sheet is Well Structured

    When assessing the future potential of a company such as Micron Technology, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MU ), investors benefit from knowing the quality of the foundation upon which the company can grow. In our case, that foundation is going to be Micron's balance sheet, and we are going to see if the company is ready to grow even more for shareholders.

  • Is Disney Stock A Buy Right Now? Here's What Earnings, Charts Show

    Disney stock is trying to rebound after coronavirus closures took a toll. Here's what fundamental and technical analysis says about buying Disney now.

  • Here's Why AC Immune Stock Is Surging Today

    MIxed results for the company's Alzheimer's disease candidate are good enough for the market today.

  • Unvaccinated Americans are ‘irresponsibly filling up our ERs and ICUs’: doctor

    As the U.S. reaches an average of 100,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations for the first time since January, doctors are urging more Americans to get vaccinated, saying it is ‘key’ to getting control of the virus.

  • Moderna’s Covid Vaccine Produces More Antibodies Than Pfizer’s, Study Shows

    Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine produces more than double the amount of antibodies than Pfizer and BioNTech’s comparable shot, new research shows. Both Moderna (ticker: MRNA) and Pfizer’s (PFE) vaccines have each shown more than 90% efficacy in studies at preventing Covid-19 infections.

  • This Is How You Can Catch Delta Outside, Even If You're Vaccinated, Expert Says

    For most of the COVID-19 pandemic, we've moved everything from dining to exercise classes outside to make them safer to participate in. Unfortunately, mutations of the virus have made it harder to cut down on the risk of transmission. Now, experts are warning that the highly contagious nature of the Delta variant means that even vaccinated people can still catch the virus outside—but there are still a few tricks to avoiding it.RELATED: This Type of Mask Won't Protect You From COVID Right Now, Ne

  • Cathie Wood Is Scooping Up Shares of These 2 Pandemic Winners. Should You?

    Cathie Wood is known for her success over the long term. That's why so many of us love to follow her lead. Her biggest fund, Ark Innovation ETF, has steadily outperformed the S&P 500 for the past five years, for example.

  • 3 Things About Pfizer That Smart Investors Know

    Many companies go through transformations. It's where Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) finds itself with a relatively new leader bent on reestablishing its scientific roots. Since CEO Albert Bourla took the chief operating officer role in January 2018, the company has spun off its generics and off-patent drugs in a venture that became Viatris (NASDAQ: VTRS) and given control of its consumer health business to GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE: GSK) through a joint venture.

  • Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine created more antibodies than Pfizer/BioNTech’s in study of vaccinated Belgian health-care workers

    The study involving 2,499 Belgian health-care workers who were vaccinated with two doses of either company's vaccine was published on Monday in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

  • Could Moderna Take Down Gilead Sciences?

    It's too early for a "yes" answer. But it's too premature for a "no" response as well.

  • Medicare isn’t as broken as it sounds

    Politicians could fix Medicare's shaky finances, if they had the courage to make a few tough choices.

  • Breakthrough Multi-Targeted Drug Candidates Puts Axcella at Forefront of Liver Disease Treatment Market

    Image Provided By Unsplash Liver diseases like cirrhosis and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) are deadly and afflict millions of Americans with debilitating mental and physical symptoms that become progressively worse each year. Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ: AXLA), a clinical-stage biotech company focused on developing enhanced treatments for underserved complex diseases, has made exciting progress in the development of two potential treatments for liver-related conditions. Despite the severit

  • Akumin Provides Bi-Weekly MCTO Status Update

    Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ: AKU) (TSX: AKU) ("Akumin" ) is providing this update on the status of the management cease trade order granted by the Ontario Securities Commission (the "OSC"), as principal regulator of Akumin, on August 20, 2021 (the "MCTO") under National Policy 12-203 – Management Cease Trader Orders ("NP 12-203"). The MCTO was granted following Akumin's application to the OSC once it was determined it was not in a position to file its interim financial report for the quarter ended June

  • New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

    New Zealand reported its first recorded death linked to the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, the health ministry said on Monday, after a woman suffered a rare heart muscle inflammation side effect. "This is the first case in New Zealand where a death in the days following vaccination has been linked to the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine," the ministry said in a statement, without giving the woman's age. The vaccine monitoring panel attributed the death to myocarditis, a rare, but known, side effect of the Pfizer vaccine, the ministry added.

  • If You're Using This Mask for Protection, Throw It Out Now, FDA Warns

    Virus experts have gone back and forth about the need for masks over the last few months, with the spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant complicating the situation. In July, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) made a major reversal of its mask guidance, recommending that vaccinated individuals once again mask up in indoor spaces. The current variant of COVID is so contagious that many experts have even recommended that the general public don N95 respirators, which wer

  • 9 Signs of a Delta Infection, Says FDA

    The FDA has worked up a document to "assess COVID-19 related symptoms" and familiarlizing yourself with each of them can save your life—especially with the "more transmissible" and "more dangerous" Delta variant. "The symptoms of the Delta variant appear to be the same as the original version of COVID-19. However, physicians are seeing people getting sicker quicker, especially for younger people. Recent research found that the Delta variant grows more rapidly – and to much greater levels – in th

  • Florida Mom with Stage 4 Cancer Unable to Get a Hospital Bed Due to Unvaccinated COVID Patients

    Due to the high number of unvaccinated people going to the ER with COVID symptoms, Karen Breitbart waited five hours in an ER waiting room, alone and throwing up, before she was seen was seen on Wednesday morning, and remained in the ER until Friday evening.