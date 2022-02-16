U.S. markets open in 4 hours 35 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,465.75
    +1.25 (+0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,922.00
    +18.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,612.50
    +3.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,075.20
    +1.20 (+0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.92
    +0.85 (+0.92%)
     

  • Gold

    1,858.80
    +2.60 (+0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    23.53
    +0.19 (+0.83%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1378
    +0.0014 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0450
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.18
    -3.15 (-11.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3561
    +0.0019 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6600
    +0.0640 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,118.96
    +79.48 (+0.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,017.81
    +23.23 (+2.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,606.53
    -2.39 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,460.40
    +595.21 (+2.22%)
     

Tactile Sensor Market size worth $ 26.08 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 11.10% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

·5 min read

A rise in disposable income, growth in urbanization, corporate houses and hypermarkets, technological advancement, developments of smart devices are some of the factors to boost the growth of the Tactile Sensor Market.

Jersey City, N.J., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Tactile Sensor Market" By Type (Capacitive Tactile Sensor, Resistive Tactile Sensor, Piezoelectric Tactile Sensor), By End-User (Automotive, BFSI, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Tactile Sensor Market size was valued at USD 11.25 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 26.08 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 11.10% from 2021 to 2028.

Verified_Market_Research_Logo
Verified_Market_Research_Logo

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=183957

Browse in-depth TOC on "Tactile Sensor Market"

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Tactile Sensor Market Overview

The rise in disposable income acts as a primary growth driver in the Global Tactile Sensor Market. Tactile sensors are developed and originated with an interactive interface, also called artificial skin, to magnify its capability to detect impetus arising from mechanical stimulation, temperature, and pain. These sensors are invented in a way that they are intelligent enough to quantify the external and internal state of the systems and are sensitive to static and dynamic touches. These sensors are majorly used in robotics, computer hardware, and security systems.

Complicated mass development, high-cost creative work, and concerns with respect to high power utilization are elements that could hamper the selection of tactile sensors and control the development of the global market up to a point. Automobiles, tactical sensors are amalgamated for acquiring useful information such as enhanced driving alerts and informative notifications using adoptive haptic feedback technology. This is another major factor expected to boost market growth to the next extent level.

Rising demand for these sensors in modern appliances and electronic gadgets and the development of modern technologies such as robotics and machine learning are elements expected to boost the growth of the global market. Tactile sensors are being used in several approaches in everyday life as these are used to test the performances of various electronic devices and appliances. Tactile sensor textiles are used as artificial skin to create an interactive interface between sensors and robotics that are used for monitoring health, as well as acquiring medicine and sports-related information. More adoption of such robotics in the coming years is expected to boost demand for tactile sensors, thereby driving the growth of the global market

Key Developments

  • In January 2022, Synaptics Incorporated announced that its Katana platform drives AI-enhanced voice processing.

  • In December 2021, Synaptics Incorporated announced that it has completed the acquisition of DSP Group, a leading global provider of voice processing and wireless chipset solutions, for an aggregate purchase price of approximately USD 549 million.

Key Players

The major players in the market are SynTouch, Sensor Products Inc., Romheld, Barrett Technology, Cirque Corporation, Tekscan Inc., X-Sensors, Annon Piezo Technology, Weiss Robotics, Tacterion GmbH, Synaptics Incorporated, Airmar Technology Corporation, TRS Technologies Inc., Touch International Inc., among others.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Tactile Sensor Market On the basis of Type, End-User, and Geography.

  • Tactile Sensor Market, By Type

  • Tactile Sensor Market, By End-User

  • Tactile Sensor Market by Geography

Browse Related Reports:

Pressure Sensor Market By Product Type (Absolute, Gauge), By Technology (Piezoresistive, Electromagnetic), By Application (Automotive on-vehicle, Medical devices), By Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Fingerprint Sensor Market By Type (Area and Touch Sensors and Swipe Sensors), By Application (Area and Touch Sensors and Swipe Sensors), By Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

RFID Sensor Market By Product (Low Frequency, High Frequency, Ultrahigh Frequency), By Application (Transportation & Logistics, Healthcare, Hospitality), By Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Wearable Sensors Market By Type (Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Optical, Force and Pressure), By Device (Smart Watch, Fitness Band, Smart Glasses), By Vertical (Consumer, Defense, Healthcare, Industrial), By Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Best Fingerprint Sensor Companies implementing robust security solutions across networks

Visualize Tactile Sensor Market using Verified Market Intelligence:-:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling of this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, and Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME's offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us
Mr. Edwyne Fernandes
Verified Market Research®
US: +1 (650)-781-4080
UK: +44 (753)-715-0008
APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400
US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768
Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tactile-sensor-market-size-worth--26-08-billion-globally-by-2028-at-11-10-cagr-verified-market-research-301483375.html

SOURCE Verified Market Research

Recommended Stories

  • Why Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and Fuel Cell Energy All Popped Today

    Fuel cell company Plug Power's (NASDAQ: PLUG) stock price continued to power higher on Tuesday, still coasting on the updraft that it got from peer Bloom Energy's (NYSE: BE) positive earnings report late last week -- and the big vote of confidence Bloom got from Bank of America Monday. In fact, it looks like all of the major fuel cell stocks were rising Tuesday. As of 3 p.m. ET, Plug Power stock was up by 11%, Bloom was up by 13.2%, Ballard Power (NASDAQ: BLDP) had tacked on 10.2%, and FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) -- head and shoulders above the rest -- was sitting on an 18.4% gain.

  • Roblox misses on Q4 earnings despite revenue jumping 83%

    Roblox reported its Q4 earnings after the bell on Tuesday, missing Wall Street's expectations.

  • Why QuantumScape Shares Popped Ahead of Tomorrow's Update

    Wednesday's question-and-answer session could provide insight into the company's path to commercialization.

  • Average Net Worth by Age

    Net worth is a financial metric that can help you keep your individual picture of your finances in perspective. The average net worth by age, in this case, refers to the net worth of the households in the U.S. divided … Continue reading → The post Average Net Worth by Age appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why Novavax, Dynavax, and Ocugen Are All Rising Today

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) was up by 5%, while Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ: DVAX) had gained 5.2%, and Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) was up by 4.9%. This survey, conducted by The Harris Poll on behalf of Ocugen, found that 73% of Americans "would like to see additional [COVID-19] vaccine options available that are developed from a more traditional method."

  • Here Are The 8 High-Dividend Stocks Everyone Is Racing To Buy

    The race is on to add dividends to stock portfolios. But investors are still being picky in the S&P 500 — and know what they're looking for.

  • Palantir Stock Is Under the Microscope Ahead of Earnings; Here’s What to Expect

    Before Thursday’s market action kicks off, Palantir (PLTR) will deliver fourth-quarter financials. Deutsche Bank’s Brad Zelnick expects the results will come in according to the guide, which calls for revenue of $418 million. However, the 5-star analyst believes most of the investor focus will turn to the “sustainability and quality of growth and any initial view for C1Q22 and CY22.” Zelnick notes that the slowdown in Government and Commercial revenue, coupled with “contribution margin compressi

  • 2 Wildly Oversold Stocks That Could Explode Higher

    The stock market is often an exercise in reverse psychology. When a stock goes up, investors instinctively want to get a piece of the action. Likewise, when a stock drifts to the bottom, the natural inclination is to run away. But any investor worth their salt knows they need to battle against those natural impulses as the bottom is often the most appealing starting point; because it is from there that the real gains are made. Of course, not any stock lying in the doldrums is worth picking up, t

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: This Is What Berkshire Hathaway Bought And Sold In Q4

    Berkshire Hathaway bought Activision Blizzard before Microsoft swooped in. Not all "Warren Buffett stocks" are actually his picks.

  • Why Prince Andrew settled with Jeffrey Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre

    The prince's lawyers said they have reached a settlement with Giuffre, who accused Andrew of sexually abusing her.

  • Virgin Galactic stock soars after space ticket sales open

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss Virgin Galactic stock as the company announces reservations to go into space.

  • Nvidia’s Earnings Could Be a Big Win for the Stock. What to Expect.

    Solid performance is expected in the chip maker's gaming and data center businesses when it reports earnings Wednesday.

  • Airbnb earnings top estimates, stock rises after hours

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre reports on Airbnb earnings beating estimates.

  • Lucid Motors faces some growing pains in Casa Grande after rapid expansion

    EV maker Lucid Motors now employs 2,000 people in Arizona, most of whom live and work around its Casa Grande production facilities. The company wants to hire an additional 1,000 people by year's end, but it warns that housing and basic services in the area may soon be strained.

  • Relative Analysis for Micron (NASDAQ:MU) v.s. Peers, Reveals why the Stock may be Mispriced

    Micron Technology Inc., (NASDAQ:MU) seems unusually attractive when compared to a select set of peers. Today, we will explore how we can do competitor analysis on a fundamental level and see why Micron seems to stand out.

  • 10 tech value stocks that at least 75% of analysts rate as a ‘buy’ right now

    DEEP DIVE So far, 2022 is a year of value stocks. But some tech stocks fit that definition. Below is a high-conviction list of technology stocks among the S&P 500 (SPX) that have low valuations to earnings estimates and high free cash flow yields.

  • Morgan Stanley Bullish on These 3 Stocks for 90% Upside (Or More)

    A trio of headwinds are buffeting the markets, making investors skittish. Stealing the headlines is the Russia-Ukraine situation. Foreign policy pundits are openly speculating on the prospect of war, in the event that Russia invades its neighbor and the US objects. For now, that situation is fluid and unpredictable. On the domestic front, stubbornly high inflation remains a problem – and it’s continuing to rise. Market watchers are expecting the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates at least 3

  • Airbnb beats Q4 estimates as revenue jumps 78%

    Airbnb beat Wall Street estimates on the top and bottom line for its Q4 earnings.

  • Why Qualcomm, AMD, and Micron Stocks Popped Today

    Semiconductor stocks exploded higher on Tuesday afternoon, riding a rising tide of positive market sentiment as the stock market responded to news of an apparent Russian troop pullback from Ukraine -- and the potential that war in Eastern Europe can be averted. As of 3:30 p.m. ET, shares of Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) had risen 4.8%, Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) was up 6.1%, and Micron (NASDAQ: MU) had gained most of all -- up 7.1%. Positive news out of Moscow appears to be the primary catalyst moving stocks higher today, but it wasn't the only good news for investors in tech stocks in general, or semiconductor stocks in particular.

  • Intel is betting $5 billion on old semiconductor technology

    Intel's $5.4 billion deal to buy Tower Semiconductor represents a big investment in manufacturing analog chips—a different strategy from US chip giants like AMD and NVIDIA which have gone fabless.