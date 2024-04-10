Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Is Doing The Right Things To Multiply Its Share Price

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Tactile Systems Technology's (NASDAQ:TCMD) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Tactile Systems Technology:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.065 = US$16m ÷ (US$281m - US$41m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

So, Tactile Systems Technology has an ROCE of 6.5%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Medical Equipment industry average of 9.6%.

In the above chart we have measured Tactile Systems Technology's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free analyst report for Tactile Systems Technology .

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

We're glad to see that ROCE is heading in the right direction, even if it is still low at the moment. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 6.5%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 164%. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

What We Can Learn From Tactile Systems Technology's ROCE

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what Tactile Systems Technology has. And since the stock has dived 71% over the last five years, there may be other factors affecting the company's prospects. Regardless, we think the underlying fundamentals warrant this stock for further investigation.

