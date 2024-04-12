Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

The most recent trading session ended with Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD) standing at $14.78, reflecting a -1.79% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.46%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 1.24%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.63%.

The the stock of medical device maker has fallen by 7.73% in the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 4.66% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.6%.

The upcoming earnings release of Tactile Systems Technology will be of great interest to investors. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.11, signifying a 266.67% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $59.19 million, indicating a 0.57% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.56 per share and revenue of $302.89 million. These totals would mark changes of -55.91% and +10.37%, respectively, from last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Tactile Systems Technology. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. As of now, Tactile Systems Technology holds a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note Tactile Systems Technology's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 26.72. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 26.11 of its industry.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, placing it within the top 37% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

