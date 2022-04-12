Tacton Conscious Manufacturing Summit to Focus on Driving Sustainable Growth and Managing Complexity and Compliance in Industrial Manufacturing

Manufacturing and sustainability leaders convene to discuss new trends and regulations relevant to the industry

CHICAGO and STOCKHOLM, Sweden, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tacton , industrial manufacturing’s Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ) SaaS partner for design to sales automation, today announced it will host its two-day Tacton Conscious Manufacturing Summit on April 20 and May 5. The event will focus on how industrial manufacturing is managing complexity and compliance with a view toward sustainability. Discussions during the summit will provide insights into where policy makers in the European Commission are focusing related to sustainability requirements for the manufacturing industry, how global manufacturers will be affected, and how technology advances can support conscious manufacturing.



The Sustainability Agenda | Wednesday, April 20

On the first day, the conference theme will focus on why sustainability should be a major focus for manufacturers and what it looks like in practice. Audience members will hear from leaders in the field, including Jo Sullivan, founder at Conscience Consulting, Irene Campo-Gay, Ph.D. researcher at the Technical University of Denmark, and Ksenija Garbacenka, group sustainability manager at Plus Pack, on topics including:

Which sustainability requirements are on the horizon for manufacturing, as driven by European Commission policy makers

What regulations are coming, how manufacturers will be impacted, and how to stay resilient when confronting changes

How organizations with heavily customized products are facing the challenges stemming from climate change regulations and legislation

What Plus Pack, a leader in sustainable packaging solutions for the food industry, is doing to meet its goals of transforming the single use food packaging industry

Configuration and Conscious Manufacturing | Thursday, May 5

On the second day, the conference theme will focus on how technology enables conscious manufacturing. Audience members will hear from executive leaders from Tacton, including Nils Olsson, chief product officer, and Michael Ohlsson, senior product manager. Bastian Fietje, director of group projects and digitalization for Plus Pak, will also host a presentation. Tacton and Plus Pack will discuss:

Story continues

Why sustainability and CPQ must be on the same agenda

How configuration can support sustainability goals, helping to answer the question: Is configuration the key to conscious manufacturing?

How Plus Pack’s initiatives and actions towards a circular economy and their investments in Tacton CPQ enable them to reach UN Sustainable Development Goals



Tacton’s solutions are purpose built to address manufacturers’ unique CPQ needs. In today’s environment, manufacturers across the globe are increasingly looking for stability in a disruptive landscape while creating a unique and fast customer buying experience. This two-day summit will offer audience members a rare opportunity to hear from industry luminaries and manufacturing leaders and learn more about how Tacton underpins innovative digital efforts for manufacturers.

“With ongoing supply chain disruption, conscious manufacturers are looking for ways to stay resilient and agile while adhering to the latest sustainable practices,” said Bo Gyldenvang, CEO of Tacton. “At this year’s summit, they will gain valuable insights and actionable advice from industry leaders on how to take their operations to the next level and ensure sustainability is a key part of the company roadmap.”

Tacton’s 2022 Summit follows last year’s event where business and product leaders shared strategic advice on how manufacturers can drive sales and secure future business growth amidst supply chain disruption.

For more information, or to register to attend, please visit https://www.tacton.com/knowledge/2022-tacton-summit/ .

About Tacton

Tacton is a leading SaaS company trusted by global manufacturers. Tacton Trusted Configuration simplifies sales for manufacturers of complex products. Tacton’s Configure, Price, Quote software is named a Visionary by Gartner in the Magic Quadrant for CPQ Application Suites and is recognized for its advanced product configuration and visualization capabilities. Tacton’s founders pioneered computer-based product configuration which today powers Tacton CPQ and CAD Design Automation. Since 1998, Tacton is trusted by global customers such as ABB, Daimler, MAN, Scania, Siemens, Xylem, and Yaskawa. It is co-headquartered in Chicago and Stockholm, with regional offices in Karlsruhe, Warsaw, and Tokyo. Follow Tacton on LinkedIn and Twitter .

Contact:

TactonPR@bocacommunications.com



