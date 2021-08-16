U.S. markets open in 2 hours 46 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,447.50
    -15.00 (-0.34%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,291.00
    -129.00 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,081.00
    -44.75 (-0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,209.60
    -12.60 (-0.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.48
    -0.96 (-1.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,777.20
    -1.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    23.52
    -0.25 (-1.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1788
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2970
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.48
    +1.89 (+12.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3865
    -0.0009 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.2970
    -0.2730 (-0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,353.16
    +1,300.11 (+2.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,204.90
    +78.41 (+6.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,132.92
    -85.79 (-1.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,523.19
    -453.96 (-1.62%)
     

Taffix® regains marketing approval in Spain

·3 min read

Nasus Pharma announces that the Spanish AEMPS lifted the marketing restriction on Taffix® in Spain accepting the position of the EU authorized body on Taffix classification, safety and clinical substantiation

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nasus Pharma, a privately held clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a powder-based intranasal (PBI) therapeutic solutions today announced that the Spanish Medicines and Medical Devices Agency(AEMPS) allowed Taffix to be marketed in Spain as of August 13th, lifting its prior restriction on marketing issued on March 12.

Nasus Pharma Logo
Nasus Pharma Logo

On March 12, 2021, the AEMPS published alert 2021-140 in which it was reported that the TAFFIX distributor in Spain, had been urged to cease marketing and withdraw the product from the Spanish market as the AEMPS had concerns as to the classification of Taffix as medical device class 1 and the substantiation of the clinical claims.

. Following an investigation and reassessment of the device documentation and data, the AEMPS accepted the position of the Staatliches Gewerbeaufsichtsamt in Hannover – the authorized body in the EU that Taffix classification as medical device class 1 is justified and that Taffix may be commercialized in Spain as such under Directive 93/42/EC. AEMPS has also validated that Taffix clinical data avail its used as protective mechanical barrier against virus inside nasal cavity.

Dr Dalia Megiddo, CEO of Nasus Pharma commented: "We are happy that the AEMPS accepted the position of the EU responsible organization as to both the classification and validity of our data. Taffix is a safe and effective viral protector medical device and we hope that it will be again available to the Spanish people, as it is available to many people around the world."

Udi Gilboa – Nasus Pharma active chairman of the board added: "We would like to thank the AEMPS for their collaborative and diligent review process and for their professional approach and dedicated attention throughout the investigational review they conducted. We look forward to bring Taffix back to the Spanish market, to collaborate with Spanish communities and work closely with the health stakeholders for the benefit of the Spanish people and consumers."

Taffix®, currently is present in over 25 countries across Europe, Latin America, Asia and Middle East, was developed to create an acidic microenvironment in the nose which is proven to prevent viruses from entering and infecting nasal cells. It is now well established that the nose is the main gateway to the body of airborne viral infection. Taffix® powder creates a unique thin acidified gel above the nasal mucosa that lasts 5 hours, significantly shielding the nasal cells from inhaled viruses through both mechanical and chemical protection. As such Taffix® may be an important additional protective tool in addition to the multiple preventive measures taken today for preventing viral infection spreading further.

About Nasus Pharma:

Based on its unique microsphere technology, Nasus Pharma is developing a number of intranasal powder products aimed at assisting patients in several acute emergency situations such as opioid overdose and anaphylactic shock.

Intranasal administration is most suitable for those situations in which rapid drug delivery is required and offers multiple advantages such as rapid drug delivery, ease of use, non-invasiveness, and safety. Nasus portfolio comprises a number of programs: Intranasal Naloxone (completed pivotal study) and Intranasal Epinephrine (completed phase 2) as well as a number of preclinical POC programs.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1485582/Nasus_Pharma_Logo.jpg

www.Taffixprotect.com

Contact: Info@Nasuspharma.com

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. could offer COVID vaccine boosters for elderly as soon as this fall

    Warning of tough days ahead with surging COVID-19 infections, the director of the National Institutes of Health said Sunday the U.S. could decide in the next couple weeks whether to offer coronavirus booster shots to Americans this fall.

  • 3 Disruptive Mental Health Stocks to Consider Buying Before They're Huge

    In any sector with entrenched competitors, there's room for a disruptive upstart to come in and steal oodles of market share. Before patients even get to the front door of the therapy clinic, they've interacted with the company's automated online prep platform, which helps them to get ready for their experience.

  • UK vaccine mega-factory working on combined flu and Covid jab

    Britain’s vaccine mega-factory will seek to combine flu and Covid jabs into a single shot, in an attempt to speed up booster programmes, its boss has said, adding that the UK’s vaccine stockpile is so big that its services will not be needed until 2022.

  • The Concerning New Lambda Variant Has Landed in the U.S. — Here's What You Need to Know

    This particular variant has already ripped through communities in Peru as well as over 15 other Latin and Southern American nations.

  • Warning Signs You're Getting Cancer, According to Doctors

    The dreaded "C" word is something no one wants to hear their doctor say. While cancer is terrifying, it's crucial to catch this disease early to increase chances of survival and stop the growth or spread in its tracks. Learning about a few signs that you've developed cancer is one way to be proactive about catching this disease early. Review these 8 signs you have cancer so you can take them seriously and catch this dreaded disease early. As for our current pandemic: Read on—and to ensure your h

  • I'm An Infectious Disease Doctor Yet I Couldn't Protect My Family From The Delta Variant

    "Our only hope for moving into the fall with any degree of normalcy is to better protect unvaccinated kids under 12. Here's what you should know."

  • Dr. Fauci Just Said He's Worried About This State

    With the help of the highly contagious Delta variant, COVID cases have soared in several states across the nation in recent weeks. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), new coronavirus cases in the U.S. have risen by roughly 100,000 per day since one month ago. The health authority's most recent data from Aug. 13 puts new daily cases at 141,397, compared with 42,399 new daily cases recorded on Jul. 15. Unfortunately, there's no sign that the trend will slow down or r

  • Delta COVID Surge in Iceland Is Very Bad News for the U.S.

    Sigga Ella/Bloomberg via GettyIceland is one of the most vaccinated countries in the world. But that didn’t stop the tiny island nation from catching a whole lot of COVID in recent weeks.Although the natural, immediate response to this news might be panic, experts who spoke to The Daily Beast said that Iceland’s recent surge in infections—fueled by the new Delta variant of the novel coronavirus—is probably a sign that herd immunity is within reach over there.What’s happening in Iceland right now

  • Transcript: Dr. Anthony Fauci on "Face the Nation"

    The following is a transcript of an interview with Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to President Biden, that aired on Sunday, August 15, 2021, on "Face the Nation."

  • Student, 24, found guilty of exposing others to COVID risk

    Esther Tan Ling Ying, who had returned from London, went to a food court and a clinic despite being on SHN.

  • COVID-19 hospitalizations among 30- to 39-year-olds hit record high

    Hospitalizations from COVID-19 for people in their 30s hit a record high this week, the Wall Street Journal reports. Why it matters: Adults between the ages of 30 and 39 largely avoided hospitalizations from coronavirus during the early phases of the pandemic, but lagging vaccination numbers and highly active lives are driving hospitalizations in the age group, per the Journal. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDriving the news: A

  • One Major Effect of Eating Cashews, Says Science

    When you're looking for a crunchy snack, cashews almost always serve as a great option. Cashews are native to South America and the Caribbean, but can be enjoyed throughout the world as a healthy snack. Not only does eating cashews help with hunger pangs, but they can also help improve your health.Many people who are looking to have a healthier diet opt for plant-based products, and cashews are increasingly popular as a vegan alternative to many dairy products. These nuts can be made into milk,

  • More Idahoans are using ivermectin to treat COVID-19. Officials warn it could be dangerous

    The drug is often used as an anti-parasite drug in animals

  • 6 Ways You're Ruining Your Heart, Say Experts

    Earlier this year, a study in the journal Circulation reported that heart disease was still the #1 cause of death worldwide. What's more: scientists believe the lifestyle disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic will extend that grim run at the top. "The extraordinary circumstances of dealing with COVID-19 have changed the way we live, including adopting unhealthy behaviors that are known to increase the risk of heart disease and stroke," said Salim S. Virani, MD, Ph.D., FAHA, associate profe

  • COVID-19 hospitalizations skyrocket across U.S.

    CBS News’ Mark Strassmann reports from Georgia, where 88% of ICU beds are in use and COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise.

  • Explainer-Who is eligible for a third COVID-19 vaccine dose in the U.S.?

    U.S. health officials have authorized https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/us-fda-authorizes-covid-19-vaccine-boosters-immunocompromised-2021-08-13 a third dose of COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer Inc and Moderna Inc for people with compromised immune systems, based on evidence that the standard two shots offered less robust protection in such populations. HOW IS IMMUNOCOMPROMISED DEFINED? The Food and Drug Administration updated the emergency use authorization given to the shots from Pfizer, developed with German partner BioNTech, as well as the vaccine from Moderna to allow a third dose for people who have received organ transplants, or those with a similarly weakened immune system.

  • Virus Expert Just Issued This "Very Bad" Warning

    The COVID-19 cases are spreading, with some experts predicting we'll soon be back up to more than 200,000 cases a day—a rate we never thought we'd see again since so many people are vaccinated. The problem? So many aren't. So how can you keep yourself and any innocent children safe? Michael Osterholm, the director for the Center for Infectious Disease, research and policy at the University of Minnesota, appeared on Meet the Press to deliver some warnings about this "very, very bad" Delta variant

  • Boosters take off

    We now know some people in the U.S. are going to get additional doses of COVID vaccines after the CDC and FDA signed off on shots for the immunocompromised last week. The big picture: As Andrew Badley, chairman of Mayo Clinic's COVID-19 research task force, put it to Axios: "It’s not the end of the story."Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free."The question that’s on everyone’s mind — and studies are underway is — is there a role for booster vaccines to augmen

  • Children hospitalized with COVID-19 in U.S. hits record number

    (Reuters) -The number of children hospitalized with COVID-19 in the United States hit a record high of just over 1,900 on Saturday, as hospitals across the South were stretched to capacity fighting outbreaks caused by the highly transmissible Delta variant. The Delta variant, which is rapidly spreading among mostly the unvaccinated portion of the U.S. population, has caused hospitalizations to spike in recent weeks, driving up the number of pediatric hospitalizations to 1,902 on Saturday, according to data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Children currently make up about 2.4% of the nation's COVID-19 hospitalizations.

  • Florida COVID update: Hospitalizations drop for first time in 2 weeks as ICU usage rises

    After breaking a pandemic record with nearly 26,000 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, Florida had some good news to share on Sunday: the number of hospitalizations due to the virus fell for the first time in two weeks.