TAG Financial Institutions Group announces the promotion of Katherine Derrenberger, the hiring of Rachel Wender, and the appointment of Raymond Neff

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In a series of moves to support its growth initiatives, TAG Financial Institutions Group, LLC promoted Katherine Derrenberger to Director, hired Rachel Wender as Managing Director and appointed Ray Neff to its advisory board of its newly formed subsidiary, TAG Capital Solutions Group, LLC.

Katherine Derrenberger has been with TAG Financial for close to eight years and leads its execution group. She and her team have been involved in closing over 200 transactions and is known for her exemplary execution, transaction, and client management skills. She is also a founding member of TAG Consulting Group, LLC that provides due diligence and confirmatory advisory services, and where she has been involved in over 80 engagements.

Rachel Wender joins TAG Financial as a Managing Director, from Ash Brokerage, the largest privately owned Insurance Brokerage General Agency in the country. At Ash, she led their mergers and acquisitions, investments, and strategic partnership activities for 13 years, most recently as the Executive Vice President of Business Development. Rachel will concentrate on expanding TAG Financial's practice within the life insurance, annuity, long term care, and disability income distribution and Independent Marketing Organization sectors, as well as to develop business from the broader insurance marketplace.

Ray Neff, who will join the advisory board of TAG Capital Solutions Group, LLC, was most recently the Chairman of Sabal Palm Bank, Chairman and CEO of Beacon Aviation Insurance Services, and on the Board of Directors of the not-for-profit Sarasota Gulf Coast CEO Forum. Since 1999, Ray served as President of Neff & Associates, Inc. and Insurance Home Office Services, LLC. He previously was the President and Chief Executive Officer of FCCI Insurance Group and currently serves on the Board of Directors of Maiden Holdings, LTD.

Kieran Pinney, Managing Partner of TAG Financial commented "We are proud of Kat and continue to applaud her contribution to our success and our partnership. Her work and her commitment to excellence is a key driver to our success and the development of the professionals that work for her." Pinney continued, "Rachel is a key find for us and will help us build and expand our investment banking practice."

On Mr. Neff's appointment Steven Nigro, Managing Partner of TAG Financial added "Ray and I have known each other for over 25 years. He is a mentor and a friend, and I am grateful that he has agreed to help us build TAG Capital Solutions Group. His knowledge of the insurance business is vast and his perspective is invaluable."

About TAG Financial Institutions Group

TAG Financial is an investment banking firm with headquarters in New York City that focuses on the insurance and business services industries. TAG financial and its 15 professionals have cumulatively closed over 250 mergers and acquisitions and capital raising transactions since its inception in 2012. TAG Financial provides due diligence for acquirors through its affiliate TAG Consulting Services, LLC.

About TAG Capital Solutions Group

TAG Capital Solutions Group ("TCS") focuses on providing the capital needs and meeting the corporate finance objectives of insurance carriers and other risk-taking entities, platforms, and structures, applying a comprehensive approach for those seeking capital management, corporate finance, and risk management advice. TCS is a wholly owned subsidiary of TAG Financial Institutions Group, LLC.

This Press Release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer, invitation, solicitation, or recommendation to buy, sell, subscribe for, or issue any securities. While the information provided herein is believed to be accurate and reliable, TAG Financial Institutions Group, LLC and Ashland Securities, LLC make no representations or warranties, expressed or implied, as to the accuracy or completeness of such information. All information contained herein is preliminary, limited, and subject to completion, correction, or amendment. It should not be construed as investment, legal, or tax advice and may not be reproduced or distributed to any person. Certain Principals of TAG Financial Institutions Group, LLC are registered representatives of Ashland Securities, LLC Member FINRA, SIPC. TAG Financial Institutions Group, LLC and Ashland Securities, LLC are separate and unaffiliated entities. Securities and Investment Banking Services are offered through Ashland Securities, LLC.

Media Contact: Steven Nigro, snigro@tagfingroup.com, 212-993-7431

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tag-financial-institutions-group-announces-the-promotion-of-katherine-derrenberger-the-hiring-of-rachel-wender-and-the-appointment-of-raymond-neff-301470012.html

SOURCE TAG Financial Institutions Group

