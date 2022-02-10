U.S. markets open in 51 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,576.75
    -1.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,714.00
    +73.00 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,025.25
    -13.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,077.00
    -2.10 (-0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.67
    +1.01 (+1.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,831.30
    -5.30 (-0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    23.35
    +0.01 (+0.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1413
    -0.0014 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9290
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.51
    -0.93 (-4.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3549
    +0.0015 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    116.0470
    +0.5220 (+0.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,918.10
    -280.24 (-0.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,025.98
    +23.27 (+2.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,650.26
    +6.84 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,696.08
    +116.21 (+0.42%)
     
JUST IN:

January CPI: Inflation reaches fresh 40-year high

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics Thursday morning registered a 7.5% annual gain in January.

TAG Heuer's smaller luxury smartwatch will set you back $1,800

Jon Fingas
·Reporter
·2 min read
TAG Heuer/LVMH

It's been a while since TAG Heuer introduced a Connected smartwatch that wasn't just a special edition of an earlier model, but that new model is finally here — and it might just be a welcome upgrade. The watchmaker has introduced the Connected Calibre E4, a revamp that brings both modern components and an expanded lineup. There's a redesigned, easier-to-use 45mm version (shown below) for those who prefer sporty watches like some TAG Carrera models, but you'll also find a new 42mm variant (above) with a sleeker, thinner case. This is for enthusiasts who either prefer mid-sized timepieces or want something better-suited to formal occasions.

You can also expect some much-needed internal upgrades. Calibre E4 promises speedier performance through a Snapdragon Wear 4100+ chip with Bluetooth 5.0, and you'll reportedly see 30 percent longer battery life with the 45mm Connected versus its predecessor (the 42mm should last a "full day" that includes five hours of golfing). An altimeter will help you track workouts like hikes, while a brighter display should keep content visible outdoors. There's even a improved, vertically-oriented charger that uses magnets to keep the watch in place and use it as a very expensive nightstand clock.

TAG Heuer Connected Calibre E4 45mm smartwatch
TAG Heuer Connected Calibre E4 45mm smartwatch

Software plays an important role as well. The new Connected will run Wear OS 2 out of the box, but it will be TAG Heuer's first to support Wear OS 3 when the free upgrade arrives. The company's updated Sports app now offers guided workouts as well as performance tracking for activities like golf, running and swimming.

Be ready to pay a premium — these are luxury smartwatches, after all. TAG Heuer launches the Connected Calibre E4 on March 10th starting at $1,800 for the steel 42mm model, and $2,050 for its 45mm counterpart with a rubber strap. You'll need to spend $2,250 to get the 45mm edition with a steel bracelet, and a "full titanium" version will cost $2,550. Look at it this way, though: this is arguably a better bargain than sibling brand Louis Vuitton's $3,500 smartwatch, especially if you want a broadly supported platform.

Recommended Stories

  • Meta Is Now Calling Out Google Over Apple's App Privacy Rules

    (Bloomberg) -- Meta Platforms Inc.’s revenue is taking a multibillion-dollar hit this year because its social networks can’t gather as much data on iPhone users. The company spent last year attacking Apple Inc. for the change; now it’s publicly calling out Google, too.Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownPeloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsMusk Looks Increasingly Isolated as Auto

  • Apple’s virtual reality headset could run on mysterious ‘realityOS’

    Apple’s virtual reality headset has been rumoured to launch this year

  • How to pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

    Here's how to pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, plus the rest of the Galaxy S22 lineup and Samsung's latest tablets. The Galaxy S22 Ultra starts at $1,199.

  • Apple will let merchants accept in-person payments with only an iPhone

    Apple Inc. is diving deeper into the world of payment technology with plans to allow merchants to accept contactless payments using just their iPhones.

  • Samsung Beefs Up Galaxy Phone Lineup With Stylus, Bigger Storage

    (Bloomberg) -- Samsung Electronics Co. announced the latest generation of its flagship smartphone family and its largest tablet yet, upgrading its hardware lineup with new screen sizes, better cameras and more storage to better compete with Apple Inc. Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownPeloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsMusk Looks Increasingly Isolated as Automakers Embrace Li

  • Apple updates iPhones so users can send money directly from one device to another

    Apple says all payments are encrypted so it does not know who is paying or what they are buying

  • Samsung debuts Galaxy S22 line including flagship Galaxy S22 Ultra starting at $1,199

    Samsung has debuted its new Galaxy S22 line including the top-of-the-line Galaxy S22 Ultra.

  • Samsung Ends Note and Bets Big on Foldables to Tackle IPhone

    (Bloomberg) -- Samsung Electronics Co. is making the biggest change to its smartphone strategy in years by reorganizing around its big-selling Galaxy S and foldable Galaxy Z series of devices. The company plans to discontinue its Note lineup of stylus-equipped phones and instead distribute that capability across its portfolio while pushing premium foldables in its challenge to Apple Inc.Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownPelo

  • Apple documents detail a futuristic sunroof for the mythical Apple Car

    It’s no secret that Apple over the past few years has been working furiously to develop its own branded car. The initiative, known internally as Project Titan, has morphed and evolved in several different directions during that time. With some reports claiming that the Apple Car project has been shelved, other reports point to Apple … The post Apple documents detail a futuristic sunroof for the mythical Apple Car appeared first on BGR.

  • Samsung unveils 3 new Galaxy S phones as premium market share shrinks

    Samsung is trying to reclaim lost ground in the coveted high end of the smartphone market with a new lineup of Galaxy S models designed to appeal to consumers who are increasingly sharing videos of their antics on TikTok, Facebook, YouTube and other popular apps.

  • Here’s everything Samsung announced at its Galaxy S22 Unpacked event

    We take a quick look at everything Samsung announced at its first Unpacked event of 2022.

  • The Morning After: Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra is your new Galaxy Note

    Today’s tech headlines: The Galaxy S22 Ultra is your new Galaxy Note, You may never have to charge Garmin’s newest smartwatch, Apple source code references 'realityOS' for potential VR/AR headsets.

  • iPhone bug secretly recorded people’s Siri conversations and sent them to Apple

    Apple has fixed the bug in the most recent iPhone update, but it is not the first time the issue has affected users

  • Samsung Galaxy S22 Line: The 6 Coolest Features No One Else Is Talking About

    These features are just as noteworthy, even if they aren’t getting as much attention.

  • Samsung's newest Galaxy S smartphones have enhanced camera, faster chip

    Samsung Electronics unveiled the latest versions of its flagship Galaxy S smartphones on Wednesday which feature enhanced camera functions and a faster processor chip, hoping the upgrade will revive sales after two weak years. Samsung's two-track premium mobile strategy has it launching flagship models in the first half of a year and Galaxy Z foldable phones in the second. Aimed at appealing to consumers who are fussy about video and photo quality, Samsung said the S22 phones' camera offers clearer low light and night shots as well as automatic framing that can track up to 10 people, ensuring they are all in the frame and in focus.

  • Why Apple Stock Rose Today

    Shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) climbed 1.9% on Tuesday after it announced a new way for merchants to accept payments. The feature will be powered by NFC technology and will connect with Apple's popular mobile payment service, Apple Pay. Apple will partner with payment processors like Stripe and e-commerce platforms like Shopify to make the service widely available.

  • Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Review: Worthy Contender as a Flagship Alternative

    There’s no rush to pay for that traditional flagship cost.

  • Samsung’s Galaxy S22 Ultra isn’t the end of the Note line (not really, anyway)

    Is Samsung done with the Note altogether? According to Samsung’s Drew Blackard, the short answer is no.

  • Samsung unveils its newest Galaxy S

    Samsung revealed the latest versions of its flagship Galaxy S smartphones on Wednesday.An enhanced camera and faster processor chip are just some of the features the company hopes will revive sales.It's been a weak two years for these models with only 25 million Galaxy S buys in 2020 and just short of 30 million last year - hampered by shortages in parts.But the new Galaxy S22s are geared towards buyers who want the latest and greatest in photo quality.The more expensive version, the S22 Ultra, comes with a stylus - a signature feature of Samsung's large-screen Galaxy Note model.And Samsung's Drew Blackard says- it's got extra horsepower under the hood, too."The core power of any smartphone is in its processor. The Galaxy S22 Ultra comes with a powerful four nanometer processor, our fastest chip ever."It may entice some consumers fussy about their phone cameras, with clearer low light settings for shooting at night.The S22s also have automatic framing that the company says will track up to 10 people and still ensure they're all in the frame - and all in focus.Samsung says the S22 Ultra, S22 Plus and S22 will be widely available at the end of February.

  • Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S8 line is going big with a new 14.6-inch Ultra model

    The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra won't be a huge surprise to many after recent leaks.