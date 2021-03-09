U.S. markets open in 3 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,859.25
    +40.00 (+1.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,955.00
    +179.00 (+0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,565.50
    +268.25 (+2.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,234.00
    +33.20 (+1.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.72
    +0.67 (+1.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,699.90
    +21.90 (+1.31%)
     

  • Silver

    25.73
    +0.46 (+1.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1910
    +0.0058 (+0.49%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5960
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.61
    -0.05 (-0.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3881
    +0.0059 (+0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.7360
    -0.1650 (-0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,193.99
    +4,229.34 (+8.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,094.49
    +70.28 (+6.86%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,754.71
    +35.58 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,027.94
    +284.69 (+0.99%)
     

Tag Heuer's Connected watch now has its own wellness app

Steve Dent
·Associate Editor
·2 min read

With the promise of more style than other wearOS devices, Tag Heuer's Connected smartwatches are surprisingly popular considering the elevated price tags. Now, the Swiss manufacturer has unveiled its own wellness app app to make its devices more useful (and exclusive). It also updated its Golf edition watch with improved 3D mapping and other useful features for golfers. 

The company emphasized the "beautifully presented" and "stylish" nature of the app, in keeping with the way it markets its smartwatches. Otherwise, it offers regular fitness features like continuous heartrate monitoring, along with key metrics like the number of steps, calories burned and exercise intensity. It also shows granular information like peak exercise, cardio and fat burn. A new Wellness tab shows your goals and progress over time to help you stay motivated ,and you can also check your stats and see a weekly summary of your goals on the Wellness smartphone app. 

Tag Heuer unveils a wellness app for its Connected watch
Tag Heuer unveils a wellness app for its Connected watch

Tag Heuer launched some new features for its Golf Edition watch, too. Those include updated 2D and 3D maps with more details, including forests and even single trees. It also updated its iOS app using Apple's SceneKit "to make the 3D renderings more detailed than ever." The company notes that the graphics "recall the visuals seen on telecasts of professional tournaments," particularly the shot tracer tech that shows a 3D view of drives and other shots. 

Other new features on the Golf Edition include club recommendation based on distance and your own club settings, along with enhanced scoring for stroke, stableford and match play. It also offers faster Bluetooth synchronization and a smoother overall experience, Tag Heuer said. While the Golf Edition is a unique model with a dimple-patterned white and green rubber strap and black titanium case, the Golf app works on other Connected watches. The Golf Edition costs $2,550 while the Connected watch starts at $1,800 with a steel case and black rubber band. 

  • Gatorade made a sweat patch to track your perspiration

    The composition of your sweat can tell you a lot about what your body needs to recover after a workout. The problem is, it takes a lot of effort for anything to register on Gatorade's Gx sweat patch.

  • The Audi Q4 e-tron's augmented HUD beams driving info onto the windshield

    Audi’s upcoming Q4 e-tron compact crossover EV will have a few new tricks, -- specifically, a slick, augmented reality heads-up display (HUD) able to display critical driving data directly into the driver’s line of sight.

  • What's on TV: 'Cherry,' 'Last Chance U' and 'Assembled'

    Tom Holland (Spider-Man) teams up with the Russo Brothers again (Avengers: Endgame) in a new Apple TV+ movie, 'Cherry.'

  • Russia is using online disinformation to trash rival COVID-19 vaccines

    Russia is mounting an online disinformation campaign to attack rivals to its Sputnik-V COVID-19 vaccine.

  • Porsche now owns almost a quarter of EV car maker Rimac

    Porsche has invested an additional €70 million ($83.3 million) in Rimac, boosting its stake in the hypercar manufacturer and EV component supplier from 15 to 24 percent.

  • Super Nintendo World will open March 18th with strong COVID-19 measures

    After the planned February 4th launch was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Super Nintendo World will open on March 18th.

  • 'WandaVision' is anti-binging TV

    WandaVision is best enjoyed week to week.

  • This Fertilizer King Funneled Cuomo $1 Million—and Got a New York Health-Care Empire

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Photos GettyHe’s an international man of mystery—a reclusive billionaire who once bought a lower Manhattan skyscraper in cash. He’s cut multimillion-dollar business deals with now-sanctioned figures in Russian autocrat Vladimir Putin’s circle. And, thanks in part to Gov. Andrew Cuomo and his administration, he was left in charge of the health and well-being of thousands of poor and elderly New Yorkers throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.Typical assessments peg Alexander Rovt’s total donations to Cuomo, and to the New York State Democratic Party organization the governor controls, at around $320,000. But The Daily Beast determined that the real figure, including the contributions from Rovt’s numerous corporate entities and his tight-knit clan of business associates and family members, is more than three times that amount: over $1 million, making him one of the governor’s biggest and most consistent contributors.Today, with help from the governor, who has near total control over New York’s heavily subsidized health-care industry, Rovt sits atop an empire of private hospitals and for-profit nursing homes and home health agencies.Cuomo’s camp insists the Ukrainian-born Rovt’s donations had nothing to do with his rise in New York’s tightly regulated health-care market. “Political donations have zero bearing on policy,” asserted spokesman Jack Sterne.But in 2020 a decade of decisions collided with COVID-19. Cuomo’s mishandling of the pandemic’s early surge has attracted increasing criticism and scrutiny in recent months, and the vast domain Rovt built with his state contracts, grants, and approvals were the scene of some of the outbreak’s worst carnage.Data on fatalities during the first and worst wave of the pandemic is notoriously unreliable, especially in New York. But in March of last year, Brookdale Hospital—where Rovt has presided as chairman for more than eight years—became a nationally televised poster child for health system failure, with images of choked hallways and duct-taped plastic sheeting in its wards.Dr. Oriana Ramirez, who completed her residency last summer at Brookdale in impoverished Brownsville, Brooklyn, compared the conditions at the medical center to those that compelled her to leave her native Venezuela.“When I tell you it was horrible, I tell you there were patients on the floor in the [emergency department],” she said, noting the gulf between Rovt’s wealth and the care Brookdale provided. “I saw that all the time during residency the disparities between what the big bosses are to what we offered in the hospital.”Ramirez described to The Daily Beast how chronic understaffing left her and her peers working 16 hours at a time without a bathroom break and 24 hours without going home. The residents at a hospital helmed by a billionaire who bought Manhattan real estate in cash had to crowdfund not only personal protective equipment, as staff at a few other New York facilities did, but even basic medical supplies like IV bags and crash carts. By that May, 70 percent of emergency medicine residents at Brookdale had tested positive for the virus. By contrast, a study at another hard-hit Brooklyn hospital in June found COVID-19 antibodies in only a little more than a third of its residents working in the emergency room.Ramirez helped treat the patient who became the face of the situation at Brookdale.When 30-year-old teacher Rana Zoe Mungin began displaying COVID-19 symptoms in mid-March, she went to Brookdale twice, only to be treated for asthma and return home without a test for the coronavirus.When she went back the third time, it was in an ambulance her sister Mia Mungin had summoned. Mia said Rana had to wait a full day, much of it on a ramp, before getting admitted into the intensive care unit. In text messages, Mia said her sister described the hospital as “a circus” and “a war zone.” After Mia waited hours to get word on her sister’s status, a doctor told her Rana was fine.The next morning, Mia Mungin got very different news: Her sister had tested positive for COVID-19—and she was the “sickest person in the hospital.” Mia Mungin said she was unable to see her sister and only received sporadic updates from the hospital.“They basically told me she was dying and there was nothing that we could do,” Mungin told The Daily Beast. “I knew I wanted her out of Brookdale because she was just not getting well.”A transfer to the prestigious Mount Sinai hospital in Manhattan was eventually approved. But Brookdale wouldn’t let Rana go, her sister said. According to Mia Mungin, the Brooklyn hospital explained that it kept her because she was responding positively to treatment for the pneumonia she had abruptly developed.Rana eventually made it to Mount Sinai but died less than a month later from complications related to the virus.“I really felt like they [Brookdale] were leaving her to die,” Mungin said.Dr. Ramirez asserted that Mungin family’s tragedy was far from unique and blamed the hospital for not taking steps to ensure it had adequate staff.“She is right that the system didn’t work,” she said. “The system doesn’t work even without COVID.”Brookdale did not respond to repeated requests for comment.Fifty miles to the east, at Brookside Multicare Nursing Center on Long Island, the 353-bed pendant jewel in the Rovt’s chain of senior homes, workers The Daily Beast spoke with described an environment bordering on the nightmarish. Employees ranging from kitchen staff to nursing complained of years of insufficient staffing and rushed work, a problem the pandemic only exacerbated when dozens of staff and patients fell ill.One licensed practical nurse, Keisha Wallace, outlined how in the early days of the pandemic she worked with infected and uninfected patients in the same unit and on the same shift. Not only have she and her colleagues had to buy their own PPE, they also had to replace their stethoscopes and blood pressure machines out of pocket. The supplies the home provides, such as gloves and cleaning materials, have been of consistently low quality.“I took a washcloth the other day, and it was like a tissue you get out of a tissue box,” she said.A union shop steward, Wallace said she gets complaints daily from co-workers who tested positive for COVID-19 and had to quarantine but didn’t receive the pay for that period the law entitles them to. Darryl Jackson, a Brookside cook, described management pulling workers “right off the line” in the middle of shifts because their test results suddenly came back positive. Those employees had no choice to go home ill to their families and had to wait months for their compensation.“It tore through my department,” said Jackson. “A lot of my colleagues felt victimized.”Brookside insisted that it has complied with all health-care guidelines, provided adequate equipment to all its employees, and has now paid all outstanding compensation owed to those who became infected. It also noted that it has a four-star overall rating from Medicare.gov, although its health rating is just three stars, and that appears to be based on an inspection from January 2020, before the first documented case of COVID-19 in New York.COVID Deaths in NY Nursing Homes Undercounted by Up to 50 Percent: AGIt’s unlikely Brookside or Brookdale, or any health care entity Rovt is associated with, will face significant legal costs related to their handling of the pandemic. At the urging of the industry, Cuomo became one of the first governors in the nation to shield both nursing homes and hospitals from liability related to COVID-19 care. This broad-based protection extends to any “administrator, executive, supervisor, board member, trustee, or other person responsible for directing, supervising or managing a healthcare facility.” In a report on the extent of COVID-19’s destruction in nursing home facilities released in January, the state attorney general warned that these provisions could grant “blanket immunity for causing harm to residents.”The legal language reflected Cuomo’s closeness to the medical sector, one of the biggest employers in the state. Institutions serving the poor and elderly are heavily dependent on New York’s largest-in-the nation Medicaid program, which the governor controls.But there are few figures in the health-care field—or in any field—quite like Rovt.Rovt, a registered Republican, began to attract widespread interest in the American media in early 2017, when it emerged that he had attempted to deliver a massively over-the-limit contribution to then-President Trump on Election Day. He periodically resurfaced in the ensuing years for allegedly having helped hatch a pro-Kremlin Crimean “peace plan” peddled by then-presidential fixer Michael Cohen, for having potential ties to a secret $3.5 million mortgage extended to convicted ex-Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, and for supplying a jet for ex-New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani’s escapades in Eastern Europe. In each incident, Rovt denied having any direct knowledge or involvement.Despite his riches and clout, Rovt had spent decades avoiding serious scrutiny. His pre-Trump cameos in the U.S. press usually resulted from his dabblings in real estate. Eyes bugged in 2012 when he bought a building across from the New York Stock Exchange for $303 million in an unheard-of all-cash transaction. It was one of several highly unusual debt-free real estate purchases in New York by Rovt, who simply explained that he “hated mortgages.”But few appeared to be asking where the money for the purchase had come from. After all, in 2010, Rovt had taken out a $4.5 million mortgage to purchase the 58th Street headquarters of his fertilizer company, IBE Trade Corp.In an email to The Daily Beast, IBE Chairman Steven Plotnick acknowledged that foreign asset sales had provided at least some of the funds for Rovt’s real estate investments. And when it came to foreign asset sales, Rovt had a bumper 2011.That February, Rovt sold the sprawling Severodonetsk Azot chemical works—which he had just acquired control of thanks to a bargain basement sale by the Ukrainian government—to energy magnate Dmytro Firtash. Firtash was a key backer of since-deposed Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych, and reports would subsequently identify him as one of the main financial links between Yanukovych’s regime and Putin’s.Not long afterward, Rovt and his partner, a Russian senator and former Soviet fertilizer czar, sold their stake in a different plant for $1 billion to oligarch Arkady Rotenberg, Putin’s childhood friend and judo sparring partner.Rovt used the cash to finance his real estate purchases and to build a new business kingdom for himself in America, one founded not on petrochemical plant food but on people’s lives. And he had the help of a new ally: Andrew Cuomo.Rovt’s entry into the health-care field was hardly auspicious. In 2001, he joined the board of financially strapped and state-dependent Brookdale Hospital. By 2007, he had become the institution’s vice chairman and imported Plotnick onto the board with him. IBE Trade Corp’s in-house counsel, Irina Benfeld, joined in 2010.Then scandal struck. That same year, Brookdale’s CEO was ensnared in state and federal probes that uncovered a bribery and kickback scheme involving three state lawmakers and hospital dollars. Rovt was never accused of wrongdoing, but he had long cultivated a relationship with one of the implicated legislators. All four of the accused were convicted and imprisoned for their crimes.The State Department of Health urged the state attorney general’s office to probe Brookdale’s board. But the state attorney general at that time was Cuomo, and he was running for governor with Rovt’s financial backing.The $65,200 Cuomo got that first campaign from Rovt and his wife was just the start. Over the next decade, the couple and their son would dump almost $430,000 more into the governor’s coffers. The family and IBE poured another $256,000 into those of the state Democratic Party, which Cuomo controls and uses to cover his political expenses and prop up his allies. Another $235,800 would arrive via the entities the family uses to operate its real estate portfolio, while a business associate who manages the properties kicked in another $10,000.Shortly after entering office in 2011, Cuomo commissioned a group of public health experts to study the problem of Brooklyn’s struggling hospitals. The panel’s findings on Brookdale were scathing: It was the most heavily leveraged medical center in the borough and the least popular among patients. As a solution, it recommended the more financially stable Kingsbrook Jewish Hospital “take the lead in establishing an integrated system with Brookdale,” and with “a new governance structure and a new board of directors.” Despite impending “financial collapse” at Rovt’s hospital, it warned that a “state bail-out of the facility in its current configuration, under current leadership, is neither feasible, nor rational.”Instead of following these recommendations, over the next five years Cuomo-controlled agencies pumped around $100 million in grants into Brookdale—even as independent auditors awarded it year after year of failing safety grades and consistently ranked it among the worst hospitals in America. The hospital faced more than 100 patient lawsuits in 2012, the same year Rovt became Brookdale’s chairman and joined the board of Maimonides Medical Center, a more affluent institution several miles away.Cuomo’s Department of Health agreed to withdraw its request for an investigation of Brookdale’s board if the facility dropped the management company with which its convicted CEO had been associated. In 2016, Cuomo arranged for a new study on Brooklyn’s hospitals, this one authored by a former aide to his father, the late Gov. Mario Cuomo.Its recommendation: Brookdale and another hard-up hospital, Interfaith Medical Center, should absorb Kingsbrook’s inpatient care and surgical services, and a new operating entity should take over the administration of all three facilities.That new entity, based at Brookdale Hospital, came into existence just a few months later. The organizing documents for One Brooklyn Health System bore the signature of its new chairman: Alexander Rovt. And it soon formed the core of the $1.4 billion Vital Brooklyn initiative Cuomo announced in early 2017.Cuomo’s team insisted that it could not implement the 2011 plan’s recommendations for a Kingsbrook-led unification because the funding for the merger didn’t exist until the governor put it in his budget in 2017.“The Vital Brooklyn initiative is about one thing: keeping New Yorkers healthy, and that’s exactly what it is doing,” said Sterne, the Cuomo spokesman.But the timing of this appropriation was entirely at the discretion of the governor, who sets the budget in New York and controls the relevant state bonding authorities. Further, Cuomo’s office maintained it was One Brooklyn’s board of directors that picked Rovt as the chair—though public records show Rovt already held the position at the time of One Brooklyn’s incorporation and the filing of its bylaws.It is difficult to determine to what extent Rovt has profited directly from his positions at Brookdale and One Brooklyn Health, which are officially unpaid. Brookdale’s 2011 financial disclosure stated that Rovt had a “business relationship” with the medical center. But it provided no details on the sort of sums involved, and no subsequent filing has mentioned it since. Rovt had previously offered to lend the hospital money in exchange for holding its real estate as collateral, but the 2011 documents show no outstanding loans from board members.Brookdale changed accountants after Rovt became chairman the following year, and Plotnick said no one at IBE remembers what this business relationship was.But Rovt has clearly used his affiliations with the Brooklyn hospitals to launch his for-profit health care ventures. Working with another Ukrainian-born business partner, Rovt has spent the past decade rapidly expanding a network of home health agencies, with the help of approvals and $160 million in contracts from Cuomo’s state Department of Health—and with referrals from Brookdale, Kingsbrook, and Maimonides.The medical data firm Dexur supplied The Daily Beast with the three most recent years of Medicare and Medicaid figures from Rovt-linked institutions. In that short span, the numbers show more than $1 million in business has flowed to Prime Home Health Services from those three hospitals.On his 2016 application to the state to take over a chain of nursing homes in Queens and the New York City suburbs, Rovt cited his history with Brookdale, Maimonides, and Prime as proof of his experience and qualifications. Cuomo’s appointees approved the plan, which Rovt’s own estimates said would yield $4.78 million in profits in just the first year.The real numbers may be much higher. Advocates have long complained that taxpayer dollars disappear into subcontracted companies belonging to nursing home owners. Like many owners, Rovt splits his nursing homes’ operations and their physical facilities between two corporate entities, with the former paying rent to the latter, even though he holds a 90 percent stake in both. Plotnick acknowledged to The Daily Beast that the Prime network of home health agencies have a similar arrangement, paying for the use of their Rovt-owned Brooklyn headquarters. The lack of transparency makes it impossible to see whether the homes, or the Prime companies, have done business with any other Rovt-controlled firms. Plotnick said he did not believe the homes or the agencies had made any payments other than rent to companies belonging to the billionaire.More than 13,000 New Yorkers have died in nursing homes during the pandemic—a recurring source of scandal for Cuomo, who initially ordered the facilities to take back COVID-19 patients released from hospitals. In recent weeks, it has emerged his administration deliberately undercounted the number of residents who subsequently died.Plotnick claimed not to understand a question from The Daily Beast that highlighted the contrast between Rovt’s wealth and the poor conditions and lack of basic supplies reported at the medical institutions he controls. Asked to describe Rovt’s relationship with Cuomo, his answer was brusque.“Alex Rovt is a tireless advocate for the Brooklyn health care system and Governor Cuomo is the chief executive of New York State,” Plotnick wrote. “That is their relationship.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Xinjiang firms seek damages from foreign researcher over forced labour reports: media

    The official news outlet of the Communist Party of China's Xinjiang region said unidentified companies from the area have filed a domestic civil lawsuit seeking unspecified compensation from a U.S.-based human rights researcher whose reports alleged forced labour is used in the region's cotton industry. The companies said researcher Adrian Zenz's reports were untrue, damaged the reputation of the industry and led to economic losses after the United States banned cotton imports from Xinjiang, according to a report on by the Xinjiang Communist Party website on Monday evening.

  • Nasdaq 100 Has Not Diverged This Much From the Dow Since 1993

    (Bloomberg) -- One of the best manifestations of the rotation from formerly high-flying growth stocks to value shares can be seen in the divergence of the Nasdaq 100 from the Dow Jones Industrial Average.As the 125-year-old benchmark climbed to another intraday record, the Nasdaq 100 slumped to a level traditionally seen as a correction. It’s the first time since 1993 that the Dow rose and closed within 1% of a record, while the tech-heavy gauge was down more than 10% from its high.“Investors are feeling better about the recovery and looking to own improving fundamentals within large caps outside of tech and growth where valuations are more reasonable,” said Mike Bailey, director of research at FBB Capital Partners. “The focus on better fundamentals at a reasonable price may be driving the Dow to new highs.”All but five of the 30-member Dow index traded higher Monday at the 4 p.m. close in New York, with shares of Walt Disney Co. leading with a 6.3% gain. Visa Inc., Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Home Depot Inc. each advanced more than 2%. Meanwhile, drops in Apple Inc. and Tesla Inc. weighed on the 36-year-old Nasdaq 100.Shares of other companies that had done well in 2020’s stay-at-home environment, including Microsoft Corp. and Netflix Inc., also dented the tech-centric Nasdaq 100, as did those whose businesses helped consumers work from home during the pandemic, including Zoom Video Communications Inc., which fell almost 8%, and DocuSign Inc., down about 6%.The split-market activity on display is another manifestation of the rotation underway as investors switch into shares of companies whose fortunes are closely tied to the economic cycle. That’s been painful for high-growth, high-valuation tech shares that become less appealing amid bond-market turbulence that’s sent yields on 10-year Treasuries to 1.61%.Earlier: SPAC Froth Turns on Itself With Stocks Plunging 20% in Two WeeksThe rotation is even harsher in once-hot areas like the market for special-purpose acquisition companies, or SPACs, another 2020 craze whose allure has fizzled in recent days. A gauge tracking such firms -- IPOX SPAC Index -- declined 2.6% Monday, its fourth down day out of the last five sessions. A popular SPAC by Chamath Palihapitiya -- the Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V, or IPOE -- fell as much as 11% at one point before closing Monday down 9%.“It feels like an attitude adjustment for tech and growth stocks,” said Bailey. “Investors have decided that these Covid winners just got too expensive and now it’s time for a valuation haircut.”(Updates prices throughout.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures open higher after Nasdaq sinks into correction

    Contracts on the Nasdaq ticked up after the index sank into a correction by the end of the regular session, plunging more than 10% from a recent record closing high. Shares of Tesla steadied in after-hours trading after falling another nearly 6%, bringing its March-to-date loss to almost 17%, while Apple shares sank to the lowest level since November.

  • Analysis: Iran slips record volume of oil into China, reaches out to Asian clients for trade resumption

    Iran has quietly moved record amounts of crude oil to top client China in recent months, while India's state refiners have added Iranian oil to their annual import plans on the assumption that U.S. sanctions on the OPEC supplier will soon ease, according to six industry sources and Refinitiv data. U.S. President Joe Biden has sought to revive talks with Iran on a nuclear deal abandoned by former President Donald Trump in 2018, although harsh economic measures remain in place that Tehran insists be lifted before negotiations resume. The National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) has started reaching out to customers across Asia since Biden took office to assess potential demand for its crude, said the sources, who declined to be named because of the sensitivity of the matter.

  • China State Funds Buy Stocks to Stem Worsening Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- The bearish mood prevailing in China’s stock market is proving a match even for state-backed funds, and casting a cloud over the Communist Party’s biggest annual political event.The CSI 300 Index closed about 2.2% lower despite evidence that state-backed funds had intervened to shore up the market in morning trading. The news earlier helped the gauge erase losses of as much as 3.2%, before declines resumed in the afternoon. Kweichow Moutai Co., the stock that’s become an indicator of sentiment in China’s mutual fund industry, fell 1.2%.The funds, known as China’s “national team,” had stepped in order to ensure stability during the National People’s Congress in Beijing, according to people familiar with the matter. A Hong Kong-based trader, who declined to be identified discussing client business, said entities linked to mainland funds were actively buying shares through stock links with Hong Kong Tuesday morning.The CSI 300 has now plunged more than 14% from its Feb. 10 high in the biggest loss among global benchmarks tracked by Bloomberg. Declines have been led by the champions of the recent rally such as Moutai, which has fallen 26%.The China Securities Regulatory Commission, which regulates the securities industry, didn’t immediately reply to a fax seeking comment on whether state funds were behind Tuesday’s moves.Historically, Beijing has supported markets when needed around significant events or dates. On Friday, the first day of the NPC, the CSI 300 ended the day down 0.3% after falling as much 2%. Evidence of intervention includes buying through trading links with Hong Kong.Authorities had in many ways encouraged the recent correction in stocks after the CSI 300 briefly surpassed its closing record last month. Officials repeatedly warned of asset bubbles and said that curbing risks in the financial system was this year’s key policy goal. Moutai, for instance, had surged 30% this year to be worth more than $500 billion, making it one of the world’s most valuable stocks.With the CSI 300 entering a correction on Monday, and dropping below its 100-day moving average for the first time since May, it’s likely authorities decided the rout had removed enough froth. Slumps of 10% or more in the CSI 300 have occurred twice in the past two years, before the index bounced back each time. The Communist Party, which has long sought to cultivate a ‘slow’ bull market in equities, will need to do more to restore sentiment this time.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin Hits Highest Level in Two Weeks as Big-Money Bets Flow

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin rallied above $54,000 as the digital currency rides a wave of investor demand for crypto assets.Prices jumped 4.6% in early U.S. trading, reaching the highest in two weeks. While high-flying bets like Tesla Inc. and the ARK Innovation ETF have cratered recently, Bitcoin has steadily climbed on news of more institutional involvement in crypto.On Monday, NYDIG, a provider of Bitcoin-related financial services, announced that it raised $200 million from investors including Stone Ridge Holdings Group, Morgan Stanley, New York Life, MassMutual and Soros Fund Management. NYDIG said Bitcoin adoption among institutions is accelerating, citing data that insurers have more than $1 billion in Bitcoin-related exposure on its platform.“Bitcoin and Ethereum bullishness are back as more big-money bets keep flowing into cryptocurrencies,” Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda, wrote in an email. “Institutional interest still seems strong.”The narrative that longer-term investors such as family offices, insurers and corporate treasurers are adding exposure to tokens is controversial but gaining traction. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. recently said it’s seeing substantial demand from institutions as it works to restart its cryptocurrency trading desk.Technical analysis is also supportive of higher prices, according to a report by Evercore ISI strategist Rich Ross, who said Bitcoin could reach $75,000.In recent days, oil billionaire Kjell Inge Rokke came out in favor of Bitcoin and Rokke’s Aker ASA is setting up a new business to tap into its potential.“Bit­coin may still go to zero. But it can also become the core of a new monetary ­architecture,” Rokke, Norway’s second-richest person with an estimated $5.4 billion net worth, wrote in a shareholder letter. He says it’s not inconceivable that one Bit­coin could one day “be worth mil­lions of dollars.”Billionaire Rokke Bets Bitcoin Will Be on Right Side of HistoryFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Zoom Founder Eric Yuan Transfers $6 Billion Worth of Shares

    (Bloomberg) -- Eric Yuan, chief executive officer of Zoom Video Communications Inc., donated more than a third of his stake in the company, filings show.Yuan gifted almost 18 million shares of the conferencing-technology firm last week. The filings didn’t specify the recipient of the stock, which was owned by a Grantor Retained Annuity Trust, or GRAT, for which Yuan is a trustee.The shares were valued at about $6 billion, based on Friday’s closing price.The distributions are consistent with the Yuans’ “typical estate planning practices,” a Zoom spokesman said in a statement.Yuan, 51, joins other members of the world’s mega-rich who’ve been transferring stock recently -- including Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-shing, who last month gave some of his Zoom holding to his businessman son Richard. Jeff Bezos, the world’s richest person, has been donating shares of Amazon.com Inc. in support of a $10 billion pledge made last year to combat climate change.Pandemic SurgeYuan became one of the world’s wealthiest people as demand for Zoom’s main product skyrocketed during the pandemic. The stock surged almost 400% last year, but has dipped 7.8% in 2021.He’s the world’s 130th-richest person with a pre-transfer net worth of $15.1 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, a $9.2 billion increase since last March. The company has also brought huge gains to other shareholders, including Tiger Global Management’s Chase Coleman and Taiwanese investor Samuel Chen. Li’s Zoom stake now represents almost one-fifth of his net worth. Born in China, Yuan was refused a U.S. visa eight times before finally prevailing and moving to Silicon Valley. An early employee of rival video-conferencing group WebEx Communications, he founded Zoom in 2011, inspired in part by the challenges of maintaining a long-distance relationship when he was in college.The Wall Street Journal reported the share transfer earlier Monday.(Adds that Li Ka-shing cut his Zoom holding in fifth paragraph, details about the stake in seventh)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stock market news live updates: Dow rallies while Nasdaq slides into a correction as tech rout deepens

    Stocks were mixed on Monday and Treasury yields climbed further after Congress made headway toward passing another significant COVID-19 relief package.

  • Gold slumps to 9-month trough as yields, dollar erode appeal

    Spot gold fell 0.7% to $1,689.87 per ounce by 1523 GMT, after hitting its lowest since June 8 at $1,683.68 earlier. The dollar climbed to a three-month peak, while the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield held close to a more than one-year high, increasing the opportunity cost of holding gold, which pays no interest. "We have an economy that is recovering and inflation is materializing; that ultimately means that yields have room to move higher," said Bart Melek, head of commodity strategies at TD Securities, adding that gold could fall further towards $1,660 as a result.

  • Haunted by 2008, China and U.S. Diverge on Stimulus Plans

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. and China are pursuing divergent economic policies in the aftermath of the coronavirus recession in a role reversal from last time the world economy was recovering from a shock.One of the takeaways from the annual National People’s Congress under way in Beijing is a conservative growth goal, with a tighter fiscal-deficit target and restrained monetary settings. That’s a big contrast with Washington, where President Joe Biden is preparing a second major fiscal package after he gets final approval for his $1.9 trillion stimulus.The widening policy divergence is putting strains on exchange rates and could potentially reshape global capital flows. It stems, in part, from different policy lessons from the 2007-09 crisis.A stunted and choppy U.S. recovery left key Democrats concluding it’s vital to “go big” on stimulus and keep it flowing. For monetary policy the moral was: “Don’t hold back” and “don’t stop until the job is done,” Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said last week.China’s leaders have a different take. A massive unleashing of credit growth back then led to unused infrastructure, ghost towns, excess industrial capacity and an overhang of debt. While rapid containment of the pandemic meant the economy didn’t need as much help in 2020, President Xi Jinping and his team are now winding things back to re-focus on longer-term initiatives to strengthen the technology sector and tamp down debt risks.“Each learned a lesson from the previous episode, and so it is kind of a swap of positions,” said Nathan Sheets, head of global economic research at PGIM Fixed Income and a former U.S. Treasury undersecretary for international affairs. The policy mix now makes “a compelling case for renminbi appreciation,” Sheets said.That’s a view that’s widely shared: the median forecast is for a strengthening to 6.38 against the dollar by the end of the year, from 6.5238 in Hong Kong on Monday afternoon.One of China’s financial regulators, Guo Shuqing, highlighted in a briefing just days before the opening of the annual legislative gathering that high leverage within the financial system must continue to be addressed. Guo pointed to worries about inflated property prices and the risk of overseas money pouring in to take advantage of the premiums China’s assets offer. He also indicated the nation’s lending rates will likely go up this year.While U.S. Treasury yields have surged recently, 10-year rates remain less than half those in China, where the central bank has forsworn Western-style zero interest rates or quantitative easing.“Unlike many of its peers, including the Fed, China’s central bank has continued to calibrate its policy partially with a view to prevent an excessive rise in asset prices,” said Frederic Neumann, co-head of Asian economics research at HSBC Holdings Plc in Hong Kong. Confronted with currency-appreciation risks, China will be hoping for a “well-timed exit from the Fed’s ultra-ease stance.”That’s unlikely to come soon. Powell in three appearances the past fortnight has made clear the Fed is going to keep policy rates near zero until well into the economic recovery, when most jobless Americans are brought back into employment. He also gave no indication asset purchases will be tapered as Biden’s fiscal stimulus kicks in in coming months.As China contends with capital inflows, the U.S. is likely to be pumping out a greater supply of dollars into the global economy -- via a widening current-account deficit -- as its growth revs up, supercharged by Biden’s stimulus and the Fed’s easy stance.“There’s been a regime break,” in the U.S. with the outsize Biden relief bill and a planned longer-term follow-up, said Robin Brooks, chief economist at the Institute of International Finance. As growth soars past 6% this year, a wider current-account deficit will be “the pressure valve” given domestic production constraints, he said.Brooks projects that deficit will hit 4% of gross domestic product this year. That would be the highest since large shortfalls during the 2002-08 period, when a broad measure of the dollar tumbled as much as 27%.Read More: Dollar Is Increasingly Overvalued as Deficit Widens, IIF Says“As our fiscal support goes into uncharted territory, it puts enormous pressure on our budget deficits -- and by inference our domestic saving rate and the current account and trade deficit, with the consequences primarily falling on the currency,” said Stephen Roach, a Yale University senior fellow and former chairman of Morgan Stanley Asia.China’s reluctance toward the kind of “go big” message of Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen dates back many years. After unleashing a fiscal package of 4 trillion yuan ($586 billion, at the time) and an unprecedented surge in broader credit after the 2008 crisis, Beijing was already by 2012 saying it wouldn’t do that again.Reticence toward across-the-board stimulus later turned into a concerted push to rein in leverage. A May 2016 front-page treatise in the People’s Daily -- the Communist Party’s mouthpiece -- blasted excessive debt as the “original sin” sowing risks across financial and real-estate markets. The anonymous article -- widely said to have been written by Vice Premier Liu He, Xi’s top economic adviser -- called stimulating the economy through easy monetary policy a “fantasy.”So with the country’s success in applying draconian restrictions to contain the coronavirus, it should come as little surprise that Beijing is returning toward its pre-pandemic focus on building domestic tech capabilities and managing down debt risks.What Bloomberg’s Economists Say...“China is increasingly shifting its attention from pandemic recovery to managing the economy in more normal conditions.”--Chang Shu, chief Asia economistFor the full report, click hereAfter ditching an annual growth target for 2020 given the turmoil caused by Covid-19, China’s leadership set a goal of a GDP increase of more than 6% this year -- conservative since it’s well below economists’ projections for this year’s expansion.In the meantime, surging American GDP gains are set to lift China’s prospects as well. Exports to the U.S. soared more than 87% in the first two months of this year compared with the pandemic-hit period a year before, faster than China’s overall rise of just under 61%.“The U.S. locomotive is back on track,” said Catherine Mann, global chief economist at Citigroup Inc.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Nasdaq Leads Surge in Futures as Bonds Rebound: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- The Nasdaq 100 Index led a surge in U.S. equity futures and bonds rebounded from Monday’s selloff.Markets have been gripped by volatility in tech stocks this week and the Nasdaq 100 has fallen 11% from an all-time high. On Tuesday, markets were tilting back to risk on, with the dollar weakening and stocks from Asia and Europe also notching gains.Shares in Tesla were up 4.4% in premarket trading, while Cathie Wood’s flagship exchange-traded fund Ark Innovation ETF, which has Tesla as its largest holding, gained 4.4%. Both are set to open higher after five straight days of declines. Investors will be closely watching Treasury sales in the coming days, with the U.S. planning three debt auctions totaling $120 billion. The sales will test appetite for the safest debt after last month’s poorly bid auctions sent shockwaves throughout global markets.Prospects of accelerating growth have driven up borrowing costs in recent weeks, raising the specter of inflation and unsettling tech stocks with long-term growth horizons.But Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen offered reassurance Monday, suggesting inflation fears are overblown. She has repeatedly rejected concerns that U.S. fiscal stimulus is excessive given the economy’s signs of recovery, and that run-away inflation could damage the economy.“I really don’t think that’s going to happen,” she told MSNBC. Inflation before the pandemic “was too low rather than too high,” she noted. Yellen Says Stimulus Unlikely to Cause Inflation ProblemThe U.S. Treasury will offer $120 billion in coming days that will gauge demand amid the largest short bet on U.S. government debt on record. The auctions will kick off with a sale of $58 billion of three-year notes Tuesday.Elsewhere, China’s CSI 300 equity gauge dropped again after state-related funds stepped in to alleviate an earlier plunge. Bitcoin fluctuated around the $54,000 level after hitting a two-week high on more signs of institutional interest. Oil fluctuated near $65 a barrel.Here are some key events to watch:EIA crude oil inventory report is due WednesdayThe U.S. February consumer price index will offer the latest look at price pressures Wednesday.The U.S. government auctions 3-, 10- and 30-year Treasuries this week.The European Central Bank holds its monetary policy meeting and President Christine Lagarde is set to do a briefing Thursday.StocksFutures on the S&P 500 Index advanced 1% as of 10:22 a.m. London time.The Stoxx Europe 600 Index increased 0.4%.The MSCI Asia Pacific Index gained 0.4%.The MSCI Emerging Market Index was unchanged.CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index sank 0.5%.The euro jumped 0.5% to $1.1904.The British pound gained 0.3% to $1.3869.The onshore yuan strengthened 0.2% to 6.514 per dollar.The Japanese yen strengthened 0.1% to 108.77 per dollar.BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries fell five basis points to 1.54%.The yield on two-year Treasuries dipped one basis point to 0.16%.Germany’s 10-year yield fell four basis points to -0.31%.Japan’s 10-year yield climbed less than one basis point to 0.127%.Britain’s 10-year yield fell five basis points to 0.707%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude climbed 1.1% to $65.77 a barrel.Brent crude gained 1.2% to $69.07 a barrel.Gold strengthened 1.2% to $1,703.35 an ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The Single Biggest Threat To The Electric Vehicle Revolution

    A growing semiconductor shortage could hamstring the EV boom in 2021. Here’s who could profit in the days ahead