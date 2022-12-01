U.S. markets closed

TAG Oil Announces Annual General Meeting Voting Results

·2 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - TAG Oil Ltd. (TSXV: TAO) (OTCQX: TAOIF) ("TAG Oil" or the "Company")  is pleased to announce the results from its 2022 annual general meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held today in Vancouver, B.C. Shareholders voted as follows on the matters before the Meeting.

Election of Directors

All six (6) of the nominees listed in TAG Oil's management information circular dated November 2, 2022 that were proposed by management for election to the board of directors at the Meeting were duly elected. The directors will remain in office until the next annual meeting of the Company's shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed. 

The results of the vote on the election of the directors at the Meeting are as follows:

Nominee

For

% For

Withheld

% Withheld

Abby Badwi

24,182,971

99.62

91,123

0.38

Toby Pierce

24,245,614

99.88

28,480

0.12

Keith Hill

24,182,958

99.62

91,136

0.38

Shawn Reynolds

24,183,063

99.62

91,031

0.38

Thomas Hickey

24,182,289

99.62

91,805

0.38

Gavin Wilson

24,245,254

99.88

28,840

0.12

Appointment of Auditors

Shareholders appointed Deloitte LLP as auditor of the Company for the upcoming year and authorized the directors of the Company to fix the remuneration of the auditor.

Approval of Stock Option Plan

The Company's incentive stock option plan, and amendments thereto, were approved by shareholders with 74.22% of shares represented at the Meeting voting in favour.

About TAG Oil Ltd.

TAG Oil (http://www.tagoil.com/) is a Canadian based international oil and gas exploration company with a focus on operations and opportunities in the Middle East and North Africa.

Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements with regard to the Company's operations and potential strategic opportunities. These statements address future events and conditions and are reliant on assumptions made by the Company's management, and so involve inherent risks and uncertainties, as disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. As a result of these risks and uncertainties, and the assumptions underlying the forward-looking information, actual results could differ from those currently projected. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by applicable law.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tag-oil-announces-annual-general-meeting-voting-results-301692095.html

SOURCE TAG Oil Ltd.

