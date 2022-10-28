U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,901.06
    +93.76 (+2.46%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,861.80
    +828.52 (+2.59%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,102.45
    +309.78 (+2.87%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,846.92
    +40.60 (+2.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.38
    -0.70 (-0.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,648.30
    -17.30 (-1.04%)
     

  • Silver

    19.20
    -0.29 (-1.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9966
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0100
    +0.0730 (+1.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1615
    +0.0050 (+0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.4200
    +1.1490 (+0.79%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,617.79
    +333.08 (+1.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    485.83
    +13.47 (+2.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,047.67
    -26.02 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,105.20
    -240.04 (-0.88%)
     

TAG Oil Announces Filing of Final Prospectus and Update to Previously Announced $22 Million Underwritten Offering of Common Shares

·2 min read

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

TSXV: TAO

VANCOUVER, BC­, Oct. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - TAG Oil Ltd. (TSXV: TAO) (OTCQX: TAOIF) ("TAG Oil" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed and obtained a receipt for its final short form prospectus with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces of Canada (other than Québec) in relation to its previously announced underwritten public offering (the "Offering") of common shares for $22 million in gross proceeds.

The Offering is expected to close on or about November 3, 2022, or such other date as the Company and the Underwriters may agree. Closing of the Offering is subject to customary closing conditions, including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including the approval of the securities regulatory authorities and the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Company hereby expressly advises any investor to disregard the statement in its Annual Information Form for fiscal 2022 that it "does not have access to the information that would allow it to determine the amount of reserves, if any, attributable to the NZ Assets." TAG Oil has provided an undertaking to the British Columbia Securities Commission that within 30 days of the date of the final prospectus it will amend and restate its annual information form, including its annual filings under National Instrument 51-101 Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities ("NI 51-101") in compliance with section 2.1 of NI 51-101, including for certainty providing a report in accordance  with Form 51-101F2 by a qualified reserves evaluator that is independent of the Company and a report of management and directors in accordance with Form 51-101F3.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

About TAG Oil Ltd.

TAG Oil (http://www.tagoil.com/) is a Canadian based international oil and gas exploration company with a focus on opportunities in the Middle East and North Africa.

Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements and Disclaimer

This news release includes certain statements and information that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements and forward-looking information specifically include, but are not limited to, statements that relate to the completion of the Offering and the timing in respect thereof, the use of proceeds of the Offering and timely receipt of all necessary approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainty affecting the business of TAG Oil. Such statements can generally, but not always, be identified by words such as "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "forecasts", "schedules", "prepares", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. All statements that describe the Company's plans relating to operations and potential strategic opportunities are forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. These statements address future events and conditions and are reliant on assumptions made by the Company's management, and so involve inherent risks and uncertainties, as disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. As a result of these risks and uncertainties, and the assumptions underlying the forward-looking information, actual results could materially differ from those currently projected, and there is no representation by TAG Oil that the actual results realized in the future will be the same in whole or in part as those presented herein. TAG Oil disclaims any intent or obligation to update forward-looking statements or information except as required by law. Readers are referred to the additional information regarding TAG Oil's business contained in TAG Oil's reports filed with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events, or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that could cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. For more information on TAG Oil and the risks and challenges of its business, investors should review TAG Oil's filings that are available at www.sedar.com.

TAG Oil provides no assurance that forward-looking statements and information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements or information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

Exploration for hydrocarbons is a speculative venture necessarily involving substantial risk. The Company's future success in exploiting and increasing its current reserve base will depend on its ability to develop its current properties and on its ability to discover and acquire properties or prospects that are capable of commercial production. However, there is no assurance that the Company's future exploration and development efforts will result in the discovery or development of additional commercial accumulations of oil and natural gas.

SOURCE TAG Oil Ltd.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/28/c8027.html

Recommended Stories

  • Top health official predicts Chicago will move back to medium risk level for COVID-19 this winter

    CHICAGO — Dr. Allison Arwady, the commissioner for the Chicago Department of Public Health, predicted Friday that Chicago will move back into a medium COVID-19 risk level in the coming weeks. She also warned at a news conference Friday of a potential “triple combo” of illnesses among children between COVID-19, the flu and acute respiratory illnesses, rates of which are surging past levels seen ...

  • Gilead Sciences stock surges amid earnings beat and analyst upgrades

    Shares of Gilead Sciences are getting a boost thanks to strong earnings for its third quarter.

  • Intel stock jumps after announcing cost cutting plans and layoffs

    Shares of Intel are moving higher after the company announced up to $10 billion in cost reductions through 2025.

  • Why Shares of Nvidia, AMD, and Skyworks Are Rallying Today

    Beaten-down semiconductor stocks rose on better-than-feared results from peers, and positive inflation data helped boost gains further.

  • Why Nio Stock Plunged Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock plunged today, sinking as low as 7.2% as of 12:47 p.m. ET. A huge price cut from an analyst amid a jarring sell-off in Chinese stocks sent Nio shares plunging. Barclays analyst Jiong Shao has slashed Nio stock's price target to $19 a share, as reported by The Fly.

  • Is it Still Worthy to Invest in Alibaba (BABA)?

    L1 Capital, an investment management company, released its “L1 Long Short Fund” third quarter 2022 investor letter. – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A quarterly portfolio net return of -5.9% was recorded by the fund for the third quarter of 2022, underperforming the S&P ASX200 Index which had a 0.4% gain for […]

  • Twitter will be delisted from the New York Stock Exchange on November 8

    Twitter's stock will be delisted from the New York Stock Exchange on November 8, according to a new filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. This comes a day after Elon Musk completed the company's takeover after a lengthy ordeal late Thursday. "The New York Stock Exchange hereby notifies the SEC of its intention to remove the entire class of the stated securities from listing and registration on the Exchange at the opening of business on November 08, 2022, pursuant to the provisions of Rule 12d2-2 (a)," the filing reads.

  • Elon Musk on the hook to pay more than $200 million to 3 fired Twitter execs

    Chief Executive Parag Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal and Vijaya Gadde, Twitter's head of legal policy, received a "golden parachute" clause in Twitter's merger with Musk's X Holdings.

  • There’s a rush to buy I-bonds to lock in a high yield, but there may be an even better deal next week

    Friday is your last chance to buy at the 9.62% rate. But there are other important issues to consider.

  • Oil earnings: Exxon posts record profit, Chevron tops estimates

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss quarterly earnings for Exxon and Chevron.&nbsp;

  • Another Fed jumbo rate hike is expected next week and then life gets difficult for Powell

    Economists widely expect another three quarters of a percentage point interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve in November, but there's much less agreement about what happens next.

  • Market Does a Head Fake and the Fed Can't Be Happy About It

    A big runup into the Fed decision is going to create a very dangerous technical setup for the bulls.

  • This Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stock Still Looks Very Healthy

    This year, the bear market bludgeoned shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW). The hospital owner's stock price has plummeted 45%, partly due to the impact that rising interest rates could have on its ability to expand. The sell-off has driven the dividend yield of this real estate investment trust (REIT) up over 10%.

  • Why Inovio Pharmaceuticals Stock Zoomed Nearly 6% Higher Today

    After market hours on Thursday, Inovio revealed that it has discontinued its self-funded development of INO-4800 as a heterologous booster vaccine aimed at blocking the coronavirus. This followed a "comprehensive" review of various factors connected to the program and the state of the company, including its portfolio and current market conditions. In its press release announcing the cancellation, Inovio's CEO Jacqueline Shea provided more details about the company's move.

  • What's in the Offing for Energy Transfer (ET) in Q3 Earnings?

    Energy Transfer's (ET) third-quarter earnings are expected to have benefited from its fee-based earnings and the commissioning of new pipeline projects, allowing it to export more volumes.

  • Why Tesla Shares Are Ending the Week on a High Note

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares are ending a good week on a positive note. While the overall market is also surging today, there's a good explanation for why Tesla shares would move higher today. It was inevitable that Tesla would be caught up in the drama surrounding CEO Elon Musk's purchase of Twitter.

  • What Awaits Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) in Q3 Earnings?

    Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) third-quarter results reflect lower-than-expected client segment revenues due to reduced processor shipments resulting from a weaker-than-expected PC market.

  • Is Most-Watched Stock NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) Worth Betting on Now?

    Nvidia (NVDA) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.

  • U.S. data brings some encouraging signs for inflation-weary Fed

    Some hints that U.S. price pressures are beginning to ease even as overall inflation remains high could encourage Federal Reserve policymakers to opt for smaller interest rate increases after they deliver a fourth straight supersized hike next week. While the Commerce Department reported on Friday that underlying inflation pressures remained stubbornly high last month, the Labor Department's Employment Cost Index showed a considerable slowdown in private-sector wage growth in the third quarter - it rose 1.2% compared to 1.6% in the second quarter - suggesting the likelihood of a scenario of ever-rising wages pushing prices higher may be receding. Fed policymakers are keenly attentive to the ECI as one of the better measures of labor market slack and a predictor of core inflation.

  • 11 Popular Penny Stocks On Robinhood

    In this article, we will discuss the 11 best penny stocks trending on Robinhood. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Popular Penny Stocks On Robinhood. There are various reasons why an investor might want to invest in penny stocks. Apart from being easy on the pockets, […]