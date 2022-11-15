TAG Oil Announces Filing of Revised Annual Information Form

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 14, 2022 /CNW/ - TAG Oil Ltd. (TSXV: TAO) and (OTCQX: TAOIF) ("TAG Oil" or the "Company") announces that further to its news release dated October 28, 2022, it has filed a revised annual information form for the year ended March 31, 2022, including the annual filings in accordance with Section 2.1 of National Instrument 51-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities, which is associated with its New Zealand royalty interests. Further details of the Company's reserves report prepared by ERC Equipoise Ltd., an independent qualified reserves evaluator appointed by the Company, will be available on TAG's website.

About TAG Oil Ltd.

TAG Oil (http://www.tagoil.com/) is a Canadian based international oil and gas exploration company with a focus on opportunities in the Middle East and North Africa.

Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer

Exploration for hydrocarbons is a speculative venture necessarily involving substantial risk. The Company's future success in exploiting and increasing its current reserve base will depend on its ability to develop its current properties and on its ability to discover and acquire properties or prospects that are capable of commercial production. However, there is no assurance that the Company's future exploration and development efforts will result in the discovery or development of additional commercial accumulations of oil and natural gas.

