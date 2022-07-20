U.S. markets close in 5 hours 16 minutes

Tag Receives Gold for 2022 Shop! Association Award for Outstanding Merchandising Achievement

·2 min read

Multi-sensory display for major bottling company created magical in-store experience for customers

NEW YORK, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tag, a global leader in creative production and sourcing for agencies and brands, received Gold for its Shop! Association's 2022 Outstanding Merchandising Achievement Award in the Carbonated Drinks category, Temporary Division.

In partnership with a Coca-Cola bottling group, Tag and supplier partner Green Bay Packaging, created an impressive Coca-Cola holiday display. Featuring a 3-D Santa fireplace scene diorama, the display was flanked by two life-sized Christmas trees made with 2-liter Coke products. The Tag production team incorporated traditional reds and greens and twinkle lights to create a magical, multi-sensory experience for shoppers.

"Our ability to work closely with our clients' partners as an extension of their marketing team is in essence our sweet spot at Tag. By being a nimble, creative partner for brands, our talented teams are able to deliver best-in-class solutions for our clients," shares Ajit Kara, CEO Tag Americas. "Our production and sourcing solutions enable us to create visually engaging, affordable point-of-sale marketing displays that elevate the shopper experience, which ultimately drives brand recognition and sales."

Winners of the 2022 Outstanding Merchandising Achievement Awards were revealed and honored at a Chicago event on June 22. Tag's entry was one of 128 entries that competed at the retail industry's longest-running contest. Tag's gold-winning entry is eligible for the "Display of the Year," which represents the highest recognition the industry awards a retail display.

"We listen to our clients and take on a very collaborative approach," adds Kara. "Leveraging our Tag resources and expertise is the key element to our success."

Tag has been recognized by Shop! Association in previous years, including a gold, silver, and bronze in 2019, and a bronze in 2021 with InnoMark Communications for a Coca-Cola Smartwater "New Flavors Launch" display.

To discover how Tag works with brands to develop successful solutions in point-of-sale marketing, visit www.tagww.com.

About Tag

Tag is a global creative production powerhouse to brands and agencies worldwide.

We work with brands to create and deliver impactful content at speed and scale. From creative production and activation, to strategic sourcing and delivery, analytics, and subject matter expertise, we transcend digital and physical touchpoints to allow brand content and concepts to travel globally and connect locally, through flexible, tech-enabled solutions that grow alongside your brand and objectives.

Our ability to create and amplify compelling content is unparalleled, and we work hard and fast with one aim: to make your brand stand out.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tag-receives-gold-for-2022-shop-association-award-for-outstanding-merchandising-achievement-301589496.html

SOURCE Tag Worldwide (USA) Inc.

