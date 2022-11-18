U.S. markets close in 4 hours 22 minutes

Tagger Media Announces Rebrand and New Offering for Streamlined Conversion Tracking

·2 min read

Influencer Marketing Platform Introduces a New Visual Identity in Tandem with New Technology

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, top influencer marketing and social intelligence platform Tagger Media announces its rebrand, including new service offerings and a refreshed visual identity. Beyond its new look and feel, the platform now offers an integrated affiliate marketing solution on the heels of a new pricing estimator that recently went live.

Tagger Media logo
Tagger Media logo

"As marketers ourselves, we are intimately familiar with the challenges our brands and agencies face every day," said Dave Dickman, CEO of Tagger Media. "The new offerings that accompany our new look and feel will allow our clients to more seamlessly drive performance, maximize ROI, and track accurate results."

The timing of the rebrand aligns with the launch of a new integrated affiliate marketing solution from Tagger. Powered by TUNE, it simplifies and streamlines conversion tracking for users with existing affiliate networks, as well as overall conversion tracking agnostic of an affiliate network. This integration enables businesses to track and manage performance-based partnerships seamlessly through a single dashboard. It also provides flexibility to support all campaign needs, from measuring traffic to sales to top-performing affiliates and content creators.

"We continue to evolve alongside the digital marketing industry with new integrations and services that meet our clients sophisticated needs," said Chris Gesualdi, Head of Product at Tagger Media. "This new functionality helps users track creator level attribution cleanly and efficiently, whether they are utilizing an existing affiliate network, or running the entire affiliate workflow through Tagger."

Earlier this month, Tagger also launched a pricing estimator tool that gives users the ability to get a grasp of creator's expectations, find the most affordable partnerships and make decisions about cost-effectiveness. The estimated fees are based on average compensation costs per creator tier sourced from a combination of publicly available and Tagger's own anonymized first party data. These average costs allow Tagger to establish benchmarks for each creator tier, platform and content type, and calculate estimated fees unique to each creator's follower size and platform activity.

Additionally, Tagger's platform now includes fully customizable formulas for calculating engagement rates, ensuring performance calculations align with each organization's unique methodologies. Coming soon: enhancement to Signals, Tagger's social intelligence engine, includes reporting templates making it easier than ever for users to conduct competitive analysis, share of voice, industry trends, and earned media value reports with just a few clicks.

About Tagger Media

Tagger Media has revolutionized the social media marketing industry for some of today's biggest brands and agencies, including Omnicom, Havas Media, Ralph Lauren, Ketchum, Social Chain, Spindrift, Takumi, Valvoline, and Dolce & Gabbana. The data-driven social intelligence platform allows marketers to plan campaigns, maximize workflow efficiency, connect with creators, and accurately measure ROI. To learn more, visit taggermedia.com.

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tagger-media-announces-rebrand-and-new-offering-for-streamlined-conversion-tracking-301682897.html

SOURCE Tagger Media

