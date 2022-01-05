Tahini Market size to grow by USD 285.08 Mn | Health Benefits of Tahini to Boost Growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global tahini market is expected to witness substantial growth in the coming years. Consumers across geographies are exhibiting increased demand for ethnic cuisines such as Thai, Mexican, Ethiopian, Indian, and Moroccan cuisines. This is increasing the import and export of condiments such as tahini across the world. In addition, the growing vegan and vegetarian population across the world is expected to create significant growth opportunities for market players during the forecast period.

Attractive Opportunities in Tahini Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Technavio estimates the global tahini market size to grow by USD 285.08 million between 2020 and 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 3.31% during the forecast period.

Purchase our full report to know the exact market size and future growth opportunities in the market.

Gain Confidence by Downloading a Free Sample

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Al Wadi Al Akhdar SAL, Dipasa Mexico, EL RASHIDI EL MIZAN CONFECTIONERY, Haitoglou Family Foods, Halwani Bros Co., Kevala International LLC, Mounir Bissat Factories, Prince Tahina Manufacture Ltd., R.J.M. Food industries Ltd., and Sunshine International Foods Inc. are some of the major market participants.

The health benefits of tahini and the growing demand for ethnic dishes will offer immense growth opportunities. However, fluctuations in raw material prices, adherence to strict regulations, and challenges associated with distribution channels will reduce the growth potential in the market. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Tahini Market 2021-2025 : Segmentation

Tahini Market is segmented as below:

Application

Geography

By application, the market witnessed maximum growth in the sauces and dips segment. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the increased use of tahini in hummus and other tahini-based products. In addition, the increasing demand for Middle Eastern pastes and spreads will be crucial in driving the growth of the segment.

Story continues

By geography, MEA will emerge as the prominent market for tahini during the forecast period. The region currently holds 39% of the global market share. The market growth in the region is driven by the increasing demand for authentic Mediterranean and Arabic food items. Also, increased consumer inclination toward seed-based spreads, robust exports, and adoption of technology by vendors to produce innovative products will contribute to the growth of the regional market.

Download Our Free Sample for highlights on top-performing segments, regions, and key countries in the market.

Tahini Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Tahini Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the Tahini Market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 that enables you to download 3 reports/year and view 3 reports/month.

Tahini Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist tahini market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the tahini market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the tahini market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of tahini market vendors

Related Reports:

Spices Market by Form and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Spreads Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Tahini Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.31% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 285.08 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.63 Regional analysis Europe, MEA, North America, APAC, and South America Performing market contribution MEA at 39% Key consumer countries US, Saudi Arabia, UK, UAE, Israel, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Al Wadi Al Akhdar SAL, Dipasa Mexico, EL RASHIDI EL MIZAN CONFECTIONERY, Haitoglou Family Foods, Halwani Bros Co., Kevala International LLC, Mounir Bissat Factories, Prince Tahina Manufacture Ltd., R.J.M. Food industries Ltd., and Sunshine International Foods Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tahini-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-285-08-mn--health-benefits-of-tahini-to-boost-growth--technavio-301453577.html

SOURCE Technavio