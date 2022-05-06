Tahltan Nation Development Corporation Wins Top Indigenous Business of the Year Award

Tahltan Nation Development Corporation

DEASE LAKE, British Columbia, May 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For over 30 years, the Tahltan Nation Development Corporation (TNDC) has played an instrumental role in developing Northwest British Columbia, including the mining and exploration sector in BC’s Golden Triangle.



Last night, TNDC was selected Top Indigenous Business of the Year for Northern BC at the 5th Annual Arctic Indigenous Investment Conference in Whitehorse, presented by the Yukon First Nation Chamber of Commerce.

The award recognizes Indigenous businesses from Alaska, Yukon, Northwest Territories, Nunavut, and Northern BC that have demonstrated excellence in growth, innovation, marketing, environmental stewardship, outstanding service and/or a commitment to the preservation of its cultural values and identity.

In the 1980’s TNDC supported the Golden Bear project, providing road construction, settling pond construction, and camp services. In the 1990’s TNDC supported the Eskay Mine, providing road, camp and mill construction, site works, and concentrate hauling. The housekeeping/catering contract launched TNDC’s camp services division.

From 2010 to 2015 TNDC contributed to our Province’s clean energy needs by helping to construct the Northwest Transmission Line, which is powering projects in BC’s Golden Triangle. During this same time, TNDC helped construct the Coast Mountain Hydro hydroelectric projects. This clean energy infrastructure is enabling mines to reduce their carbon footprint by replacing diesel-fueled fleet with zero-emissions electric equipment.

Today, TNDC and its partners have been helping to advance Seabridge Gold’s KSM Project and Skeena Resources’ Eskay Creek Revitalization Project. At the Brucejack Mine, TNDC is delivering underground tunnel development, ground support and production services. At the Red Chris Mine, TNDC and its partners are providing among other services, tailings impoundment area construction, air and ground crew transportation, and underground portal construction.

“TNDC is honoured to be receiving this prestigious award. TNDC continues to grow and diversify. We are expanding the provision of fibre optics to the communities of Iskut and Dease Lake, providing critical high-speed internet which will enhance the delivery of healthcare and education. In 2021 TNDC partnered with the Province, Newcrest Mining, Regional District of Kitimat Stikine, Newmont, Teck Resources, Seabridge Gold and Skeena Resources to upgrade the Dease Lake Airport, allowing for among other things, a significant reduction in medevac times. Now the operator, TNDC is likely the only example in BC where an Indigenous organization oversees a provincial airport. With several strategic business plans in the works, TNDC will continue to be a major player in creating growth and prosperity in Northern BC,” says Paul Gruner, Chief Executive Officer, TNDC.

TAHLTAN NATION DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION

Tahltan Nation Development Corporation (TNDC) is the business arm of the Tahltan Nation and leading Indigenous business in northwest British Columbia. TNDC pursues sustainable and responsible business and economic development opportunities in the region that lead to employment, training and business opportunities for Tahltan members. TNDC provides heavy construction, earthworks, camp services, air support, aviation, forestry, transportation and fibre-optic communications services. TNDC serves the resource exploration, mine development and mining, building construction, forestry, hydroelectric power, civil, infrastructure and public works sectors. TNDC has been offering airport services at the Dease Lake Airport since 2020 and in February 2021 signed a contract with the Stikine Airport Society to become the contract airport operator through 2024. www.tndc.ca

CONTACT: For more information, please contact: Deena Tokaryk, TNDC Communications Manager E: communications@tndc.ca C: 778.552.5082



