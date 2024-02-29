Tai Sin Electric Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman Acquires 1.3% More Stock

Investors who take an interest in Tai Sin Electric Limited (SGX:500) should definitely note that the Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman, Chye Huat Lim, recently paid S$0.39 per share to buy S$157k worth of the stock. Although the purchase only increased their holding by 1.3%, it is still a solid purchase in our view.

Check out our latest analysis for Tai Sin Electric

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Tai Sin Electric

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when CEO & Executive Director Boon Hock Lim bought S$186k worth of shares at a price of S$0.40 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than S$0.40 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months Tai Sin Electric insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Tai Sin Electric is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Insider Ownership Of Tai Sin Electric

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Tai Sin Electric insiders own 50% of the company, currently worth about S$91m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

Story continues

So What Does This Data Suggest About Tai Sin Electric Insiders?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about Tai Sin Electric. Looks promising! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For example - Tai Sin Electric has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

But note: Tai Sin Electric may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.