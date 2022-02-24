U.S. markets open in 8 hours 7 minutes

Taiga Announces Voting Results From Special Meeting of Shareholders and Court Adjournment of Hearing for Final Order

·5 min read
  • TGGDF

CRANBROOK, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 24, 2022 / Taiga Gold Corp. (CSE:TGC) ("Taiga") is pleased to announce that its shareholders (the "Shareholders") have approved the plan of arrangement that was previously announced on December 2, 2021 (the "Arrangement").

Voting Results

At a special meeting of Shareholders held on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 (the "Meeting"), and pursuant to the interim order of the Court of Queen's Bench of Alberta (the "Court"):

  1. 61,877,810 votes, or 86.55% of the votes cast at the Meeting, were cast in favour of the special resolution approving the Arrangement; and

  2. 54,999,725 votes, or approximately 85.12% of the votes cast at the Meeting, after excluding the common shares required to be excluded pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61‐101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions, were cast in favour of the Arrangement.

Adjournment of the Final Order

Following receipt of the favourable vote from its Shareholders, Taiga was scheduled to appear before the Court for a final order this morning at 11:30 a.m. (MST). Taiga's application for a final order before the Court was opposed by a small group of objecting Taiga warrant holders. In order for Taiga and the Court to fully consider and appropriately respond to the last minute objections of such warrant holders, the Court agreed to adjourn Taiga's application for a final order until Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. (MST).

The closing of the Arrangement remains subject to certain customary closing conditions including final Court approval. Subject to Taiga receiving final Court approval on April 6, 2022, it is anticipated that the Arrangement will be completed by mid-April 2022.

Further details regarding the Arrangement, including the principal closing conditions and the benefits for Taiga shareholders, can be found in the management information circular under Taiga's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com and on the Taiga website: SSR/TGC transaction info

About Taiga Gold Corp.

Taiga was created through a plan of arrangement with Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. in April 2018 and owns six projects targeting gold located within the Trans-Hudson Corridor in the area near the Seabee Gold Operation, owned and operated by SSR Mining Inc. ("SSR Mining"). Taiga's flagship "Fisher" property is currently being explored by the Fisher Joint Venture between SSR Mining and Taiga. Taiga's 100%-owned SAM property is currently under option to partner Tactical Resources (formerly DJ1 Capital).

Taiga's objective is to focus on the exploration and development of its gold projects located adjacent to the Seabee Gold Operation and along the Tabbernor Fault structure in eastern Saskatchewan, a highly prospective mining jurisdiction recently recognized by the Fraser Institute as one of the best places in the world in terms of investment attractiveness. Throughout the exploration and development process, our mission is to help maintain prosperous communities by exploring for and discovering resource opportunities while building lasting relationships through honest and respectful business practices.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Tim J. Termuende"
President and CEO

For further information on Taiga Gold Corp., please contact:

Email: info@taigagold.com or visit our website at http://taigagold.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor any other regulatory body has reviewed or approved the contents of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Except for statements of historical fact relating to Taiga, certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information, future oriented financial information, or financial outlooks (collectively "forward looking information") within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may be contained in this news release and Taiga's other public filings. Forward-looking information relates to statements concerning Taiga's outlook and anticipated events or results and in some cases, can be identified by terminology such as "may", "will", "could", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "estimate", "projects", "predict", "potential", "continue" or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Forward-looking information in this news release is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by Taiga. Although Taiga believes that the expectations and assumptions upon which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because Taiga cannot give any assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking information is subject to various risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results and experience to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed in this press release. The key risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: local and global political and economic conditions; governmental and regulatory requirements and actions by governmental authorities, including changes in government policy, government ownership requirements, changes in environmental, tax and other laws or regulations and the interpretation thereof; developments with respect to COVID-19 pandemic, including the duration, severity and scope of the pandemic and potential impacts on mining operations; and other risk factors detailed from time to time in Taiga's reports filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities.

Forward-looking information in this news release include statements concerning, among other things: the successful receipt of the final court order, the ability to successfully close the Arrangement or within the expected timeframe, successful receipt of regulatory approvals (if any), including approvals from the Canadian securities authorities and the applicable stock exchanges, and all other timing, economic, legal, social, environmental, regulatory, and political matters that may influence or be influenced by future events or conditions.

Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is only a prediction based on Taiga's current expectations about future events. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information for a variety of reasons including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties disclosed in Taiga's filings on its website at www.taigagold.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Other than as required by law, Taiga intend, and undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking information to reflect, among other things, new information or future events.

SOURCE: Taiga Gold Corp



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/690200/Taiga-Announces-Voting-Results-From-Special-Meeting-of-Shareholders-and-Court-Adjournment-of-Hearing-for-Final-Order

