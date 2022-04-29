U.S. markets close in 1 hour 50 minutes

Taiga Building Products (TBL) announces additional information regarding its 2022 annual general meeting of shareholders

·2 min read
In this article:
  • TGAFF

BURNABY, BC, April 29, 2022 /CNW/ - Taiga Building Products Ltd. ("Taiga" or the "Company") announces additional information today about its annual general meeting of shareholders of the Company (the "Meeting"), being held at the Company's offices at 8:00 am (Vancouver time) on May 5, 2022.

Taiga Building Products Ltd. Logo (CNW Group/Taiga Building Products Ltd.)
Taiga Building Products Ltd. Logo (CNW Group/Taiga Building Products Ltd.)

Due to ongoing concerns regarding the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and to mitigate risks to the health and safety of our communities, shareholders and employees, the Company will be opening a conference call line in order to provide shareholders and proxyholders who are unable or do not wish to attend the Meeting in person with the opportunity to listen in on the proceedings of the Meeting and to ask questions at the conclusion of the Meeting. The conference call details for the Meeting are as follows:

Dial-In Numbers:
Canada/USA Toll-Free: 1-866-365-4409
Toll/International: 1-303-248-9656
Passcode: 3306373

The Company cautions, however, that shareholders and proxyholders that elect to participate in the Meeting by way of conference call will be unable to exercise certain rights, including the right to vote, at the Meeting. Accordingly, shareholders and proxyholders are encouraged to vote on the matters before the Meeting by proxy in advance. Shareholders and proxyholders are reminded that there are a number of voting methods available to them, including:

  • On the internet by going to wwwinvestorvote.com and casting your vote online;

  • Via telephone by calling 1-866-734-8683;

  • Via smartphone using the QR Code contained in the Company's Proxy Form, which has been made available under the Company's profile on SEDAR; and

  • By mail, fax or email by completing and returning a signed proxy using the instructions provided in the Company's Proxy Form, which has been made available under the Company's profile on SEDAR.

Shareholders and proxyholders may still attend and vote in person at the Meeting; however, any person wishing to attend the Meeting in person are asked to exercise all care and caution prior to attending the Meeting and only do so in accordance with the guidelines of the national, provincial and municipal health authorities and not to attend in the event they, or someone they reside with or have come into close contact with, has or suspect they may have symptoms associated with COVID-19.

The Company apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause.

