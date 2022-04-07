Taiga Gold Corp. Provides an Update Regarding the Final Order With Respect to Its Plan of Arrangement With SSR Mining Inc.

CRANBROOK, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2022 / Taiga Gold Corp. ("Taiga" or the "Company") (CSE:TGC) wishes to provide an update regarding the final order that was scheduled to be heard before the Court of Queen's Bench of Alberta (the "Court") this afternoon. The Court heard the application for a final order for the plan of arrangement among Taiga, SSR Mining Inc. and SGO Mining Inc. After hearing the arguments of all parties, the Court has reserved its final decision.

A final decision of the Court is anticipated by the end of day on Friday, April 8 or shortly thereafter. The Company will provide a further update once a final decision has been rendered.

