Taiga Gold Corp. Receives Final Order With Respect to Its Plan of Arrangement with SSR Mining Inc

2 min read

CRANBROOK, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 8, 2022 / Taiga Gold Corp. ("Taiga" or the "Company") (CSE:TGC) is pleased to report that this afternoon, the Court of Queen's Bench of Alberta granted a final order (the "Final Order") approving the plan of arrangement involving the Company, SSR Mining Inc. and SGO Mining Inc. The granting of the Final Order was one of the conditions to the completion of the previously announced plan of arrangement.

Taiga expects to complete the transaction by end of April 2022.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Tim J. Termuende"
President and CEO

For further information on Taiga Gold Corp., please contact Mike Labach at
1 866 HUNT ORE (486 8673)
Email: info@taigagold.com or visit our website at http://taigagold.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor any other regulatory body has reviewed or approved the contents of this news release

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain information in this news release contains forward-looking information that involves risk and uncertainty. For this purpose, any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements often contain terms such as "may", "will", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. More particularly, and without limitation, this news release contains forward looking information relating to the timing of closing of the arrangement transaction. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Taiga assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements should circumstances or management's estimates or opinions change. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE: Taiga Gold Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/696786/Taiga-Gold-Corp-Receives-Final-Order-With-Respect-to-Its-Plan-of-Arrangement-with-SSR-Mining-Inc

