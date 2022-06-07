U.S. markets closed

Taiga Motors Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Shareholders

2 min read
  TAIMF

MONTREAL, June 7, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Taiga Motors Corporation (Taiga or the Company) (TSX: TAIG), announced today the voting results from its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders.  The detailed results of the votes held at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, which took place today, are set out below.

Taiga Motors (CNW Group/Taiga Motors Corporation)
Taiga Motors (CNW Group/Taiga Motors Corporation)

A total of 15,671,652 shares representing 49.69% of the Company's issued and outstanding stock were voted in connection with the election of directors. According to votes received, each of the following seven management nominees was elected as a director of Taiga to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company or until the director's successor is elected or appointed, with the following results:

Director

Results

Votes For

% For

Votes
Withheld

% Withheld

Gabriel Bernatchez

Elected

15,426,395

99.96 %

5,402

0.04 %

Samuel Bruneau

Elected

15,426,341

99.96 %

5,456

0.04 %

Kent Farrell

Elected

15,055,870

97.56 %

375,927

2.44 %

Nadia Martel

Elected

13,667,394

88.57 %

1,764,403

11.43 %

Martin Picard

Elected

15,121,529

97.99 %

310,268

2.01 %

François R. Roy

Elected

15,423,393

99.95 %

8,404

0.05 %

Timothy Tokarsky

Elected

15,425,117

99.96 %

6,680

0.04 %

 

A total of 15,671,652 shares representing 49.69% of the Company's issued and outstanding stock were voted in connection with the appointment of auditors. According to votes received, KPMG LLP were duly appointed as auditors of the Company at a remuneration to be fixed by the board of directors, with the following results:

Auditors

Results

Votes For

% For

Votes
Withheld

% Withheld

KPMG LLP

Appointed

15,667,520

99.97%

4,132

0.03%

 

About Taiga
Taiga (TSX: TAIG) is a Canadian company reinventing the powersports landscape with breakthrough electric off-road vehicles. Through a clean-sheet engineering approach, Taiga has pushed the frontiers of electric technology to achieve extreme power-to-weight ratios and thermal specifications required to outperform comparable high-performance combustion powersports vehicles. The first models released include a lineup of electric snowmobiles and personal watercraft to deliver on a rapidly growing demand from recreational and commercial customers who are seeking better ways to explore the great outdoors without compromise.

https://www.taigamotors.com

SOURCE Taiga Motors Corporation

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/07/c7771.html

