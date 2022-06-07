Taiga Motors Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Shareholders

MONTREAL, June 7, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Taiga Motors Corporation (Taiga or the Company) (TSX: TAIG), announced today the voting results from its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. The detailed results of the votes held at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, which took place today, are set out below.

A total of 15,671,652 shares representing 49.69% of the Company's issued and outstanding stock were voted in connection with the election of directors. According to votes received, each of the following seven management nominees was elected as a director of Taiga to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company or until the director's successor is elected or appointed, with the following results:

Director Results Votes For % For Votes

Withheld % Withheld Gabriel Bernatchez Elected 15,426,395 99.96 % 5,402 0.04 % Samuel Bruneau Elected 15,426,341 99.96 % 5,456 0.04 % Kent Farrell Elected 15,055,870 97.56 % 375,927 2.44 % Nadia Martel Elected 13,667,394 88.57 % 1,764,403 11.43 % Martin Picard Elected 15,121,529 97.99 % 310,268 2.01 % François R. Roy Elected 15,423,393 99.95 % 8,404 0.05 % Timothy Tokarsky Elected 15,425,117 99.96 % 6,680 0.04 %

A total of 15,671,652 shares representing 49.69% of the Company's issued and outstanding stock were voted in connection with the appointment of auditors. According to votes received, KPMG LLP were duly appointed as auditors of the Company at a remuneration to be fixed by the board of directors, with the following results:

Auditors Results Votes For % For Votes

Withheld % Withheld KPMG LLP Appointed 15,667,520 99.97% 4,132 0.03%

About Taiga

Taiga (TSX: TAIG) is a Canadian company reinventing the powersports landscape with breakthrough electric off-road vehicles. Through a clean-sheet engineering approach, Taiga has pushed the frontiers of electric technology to achieve extreme power-to-weight ratios and thermal specifications required to outperform comparable high-performance combustion powersports vehicles. The first models released include a lineup of electric snowmobiles and personal watercraft to deliver on a rapidly growing demand from recreational and commercial customers who are seeking better ways to explore the great outdoors without compromise.

https://www.taigamotors.com

