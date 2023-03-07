U.S. markets closed

Taiga to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on March 28, 2023

·2 min read

MONTREAL, March 7, 2023 /CNW/ - Taiga Motors Corporation (TSX: TAIG) ("Taiga"), a leading manufacturer of electric off-road vehicles, plans to release its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, before North American financial markets open. The results will be distributed by newswire and posted on ir.taigamotors.ca. Taiga's management will host its quarterly call with the investment community at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time (6:00 a.m. Pacific time) to discuss its financial results. The conference call will be broadcast live here and will be available for replay at the Investor Relations section of Taiga's website.

Taiga Motors (CNW Group/Taiga Motors Corporation)
Taiga Motors (CNW Group/Taiga Motors Corporation)

Please call the conference telephone number 10 minutes prior to the start time. Call details are listed below.

Date: Tuesday, March 28, 2023
Time: 9:00 a.m. Eastern time (6:00 a.m. Pacific time)
Toll-Free Dial-In: +1-855-658-2585
International Dial-In: +1-514-375-0364

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until the end of day April 4, 2023.

Toll-free replay number: +1-800-319-6413
International replay number: +1-604-638-9010
Replay ID: 9959

About Taiga

A Canadian company reinventing the powersports landscape with breakthrough electric off-road vehicles. Through a clean-sheet engineering approach, Taiga has pushed the frontiers of electric technology to achieve extreme power-to-weight ratios and thermal specifications required to outperform comparable high-performance combustion powersports vehicles. The first models released include a lineup of electric snowmobiles and personal watercraft to deliver on a rapidly growing demand from recreational and commercial customers who are seeking better ways to explore the great outdoors without compromise. For more information visit www.taigamotors.com.

SOURCE Taiga Motors Corporation

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/07/c5251.html

