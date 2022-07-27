Taiga to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 15, 2022

MONTREAL, July 27, 2022 /CNW/ - Taiga Motors Corporation (TSX: TAIG) ("Taiga"), a leading manufacturer of electric off-road vehicles, plans to release its second quarter 2022 financial results on Monday, August 15, 2022, before North American financial markets open. The results will be distributed by newswire and posted on ir.taigamotors.ca. Taiga's management will host its quarterly call with the investment community at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time (6:00 a.m. Pacific time) to discuss its financial results. The conference call will be broadcast live here and will be available for replay at the Investor Relations section of Taiga's website.

Taiga Motors (CNW Group/Taiga Motors Corporation)

Please call the conference telephone number 10 minutes prior to the start time. Call details are listed below.

Date: Monday, August 15, 2022

Time: 9:00 a.m. Eastern time (6:00 a.m. Pacific time)

Toll-Free Dial-In: +1-855-658-2585

International Dial-In: +1-514-375-0364

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until the end of day August 22, 2022.

Toll-free replay number: +1-800-319-6413

International replay number: +1-604-638-9010

Replay ID: 9259

About Taiga

Taiga (TSX: TAIG) is a Canadian company reinventing the powersports landscape with breakthrough electric off-road vehicles. Through a clean-sheet engineering approach, Taiga has pushed the frontiers of electric technology to achieve extreme power-to-weight ratios and thermal specifications required to outperform comparable high-performance combustion powersports vehicles. The first models released include a lineup of electric snowmobiles and personal watercraft to deliver on a rapidly growing demand from recreational and commercial customers who are seeking better ways to explore the great outdoors without compromise. For more information, visit www.taigamotors.com.

