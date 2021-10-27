U.S. markets open in 2 hours 48 minutes

Taiga to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results Friday, November 12, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. ET

MONTREAL, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Taiga Motors Corporation (TSX: TAIG) ("Taiga"), a leading manufacturer of electric off-road vehicles, will hold a conference call on Friday, November 12, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time (7:00 a.m. Pacific time) to discuss its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

Taiga Motors logo (CNW Group/Taiga Motors Corporation)
Taiga management will host the presentation, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Date: Friday, November 12, 2021
Time: 10:00 a.m. Eastern time (7:00 a.m. Pacific time)
Toll-Free Dial-In: 877-407-6184
International Dial-In: 201-389-0877

Please call the conference telephone number 10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at 949-574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the Investor Relations section of Taiga's website.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available after 1:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through November 19, 2021.

Toll-free replay number: 877-660-6853
International replay number: 201-612-7415
Replay ID: 13723318

About Taiga
Taiga is a Canadian company reinventing the powersports landscape with breakthrough electric off-road vehicles. Through a clean-sheet engineering approach, Taiga has pushed the frontiers of electric technology to achieve extreme power-to-weight ratios and thermal specifications that outperform comparable high-performance combustion powersports vehicles. The first models released include a lineup of electric snowmobiles and personal watercraft to deliver on a rapidly growing demand from recreational and commercial customers who are seeking better ways to explore the great outdoors without compromise. For more information, visit https://www.taigamotors.ca.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/taiga-to-report-third-quarter-2021-financial-results-friday-november-12-2021-at-1000-am-et-301409488.html

SOURCE Taiga Motors Corporation

