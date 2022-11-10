U.S. markets close in 6 hours 7 minutes

TAIGA SNOWMOBILE NAMED TO TIME'S LIST OF THE BEST INVENTIONS OF 2022

·2 min read

Testament to Taiga's Culture of Relentless Innovation and Advanced Design to Transform the Way People Access the Outdoors

MONTREAL, Nov. 10, 2022 /CNW/ - Taiga Motors Corporation (TSX: TAIG) ("Taiga" or the "Company"), a leading electric off-road vehicle manufacturer, today announced its snowmobile has been named to TIME's annual list of the Best Inventions. TIME revealed the winners today, which features extraordinary innovations changing how we live, work, play, and think about what's possible.

Taiga Nomad™ Electric Snowmobile (CNW Group/Taiga Motors Corporation)
Taiga Nomad™ Electric Snowmobile (CNW Group/Taiga Motors Corporation)

"We are honored to receive this prestigious recognition from TIME for our fully-electric Nomad™snowmobile and be featured alongside extraordinary inventions with the common goal of a better tomorrow." said Taiga CEO Sam Bruneau. "We founded Taiga with the mission to revolutionize the powersports industry with electric vehicles that transform the way people access the outdoors. This honor further validates our mission and serves as evidence of the progress we have made toward changing how people connect with the natural world through our industry-leading electric powertrains, technology, and design."

To compile the list, TIME solicited nominations from TIME's editors and correspondents around the world, and through an online application process, paying special attention to growing fields—such as the electric vehicle industry, green energy, and the metaverse. TIME then evaluated each contender on a number of key factors, including originality, efficacy, ambition, and impact.

Taiga was born to electrify the off-road segment, the most challenging and demanding vehicle category. As a trailblazing off-road EV manufacturer, the product line includes utility, mountain, and trail snowmobiles, as well as personal watercraft models. With a clean-sheet manufacturing approach and rigorous performance standards, the purpose-built electric powertrains allow outdoor enthusiasts to consciously explore without compromising performance, noise, reliability, and efficiency. Essentially maintenance-free powertrain, customizable drive parameters and hyper-precise throttle controls contribute to ease of use and approachability. Bringing peak performance in all conditions and standard automotive charging, Taiga is setting the standard for electric powersports.

See the full list here: https://time.com/best-inventions-2022/

For more information or to order a Taiga snowmobile, please visit Taigamotors.com.

About Taiga

Taiga (TSX: TAIG) is a Canadian company reinventing the powersports landscape with breakthrough electric off-road vehicles. Through a clean-sheet engineering approach, Taiga has pushed the frontiers of electric technology to achieve extreme power-to-weight ratios and thermal specifications required to outperform comparable high-performance combustion powersports vehicles. The first models released include a lineup of electric snowmobiles and personal watercraft to deliver on a rapidly growing demand from recreational and commercial customers who are seeking better ways to explore the great outdoors without compromise. For more information, visit https://www.taigamotors.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, expectations regarding market trends, and customer demand for our products, as well as information with respect to our beliefs, expectations and anticipations.

Forward-looking information is provided for the purposes of assisting the reader in understanding the Company and its business, operations, prospects and risks at a point in time in the context of historical and possible future developments and therefore the reader is cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. These risks and uncertainties include those described in the Company's management's discussion and analysis for the three-month periods ended June 30, 2022, and 2021, and under the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's annual information form filed on March 28, 2022 on the Company's SEDAR profile at sedar.com.

Forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs, expectations and assumptions and are based on information currently available to management. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the future circumstances, outcomes or results anticipated or implied by such forward-looking statements will occur or that plans, intentions or expectations upon which the forward-looking statements are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such statements.

All of the forward-looking information contained in this press release is qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements, and there can be no guarantee that the results or developments that we anticipate will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences or effects on our business, financial condition or results of operation. Unless otherwise noted or the context otherwise indicates, the forward-looking information contained herein is provided as of the date hereof, and we do not undertake to update or amend such forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

