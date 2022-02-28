U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,373.94
    -10.71 (-0.24%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,892.60
    -166.15 (-0.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,751.40
    +56.78 (+0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,048.09
    +7.16 (+0.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.82
    +4.23 (+4.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,910.60
    +23.00 (+1.22%)
     

  • Silver

    24.49
    +0.49 (+2.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1223
    -0.0048 (-0.43%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8390
    -0.1470 (-7.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3416
    +0.0006 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.9900
    -0.5700 (-0.49%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,445.34
    +5,672.85 (+15.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    939.89
    +76.15 (+8.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,458.25
    -31.21 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,526.82
    +50.32 (+0.19%)
     

Taiga (TBL) announces Michael Sivucha as new Chief Operating Officer

·1 min read
In this article:
  • TGAFF

BURNABY, BC, Feb. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Taiga Building Products Ltd. ("Taiga" or the "Company") today announced that it has appointed Michael Sivucha as Chief Operating Officer. Michael will assume the new role immediately and will support CEO Russ Permann in executing the company's strategy and vision of being North America's most reliable and efficient distributor of building products. Michael will assume responsibility for overseeing all of Taiga's Canadian operations including distribution and the Envirofor manufacturing business in addition to his existing responsibilities.

Taiga Building Products Ltd. (CNW Group/Taiga Building Products Ltd.)
Taiga Building Products Ltd. (CNW Group/Taiga Building Products Ltd.)

Michael joined Taiga in 2012 as Panel Supply Manager and was promoted to Vice President, Commodities in 2015, where he took on the additional responsibilities of Lumber, Export Sales and, more recently, Taiga Logistics, Pressure Treated Wood and Siding Sales. Michael began his career as a professional forester, working for 7 years in forest operations, before moving on to the manufacturing and sales side of the wood industry. Immediately prior to joining Taiga, he spent eight years with Tolko Industries Ltd, first as Business Development Manager and then as the N. American Sales Manager of its OSB business.

Michael's attention to detail, strategic thinking abilities and his dedication to being a disciplined operator make him a perfect candidate for this role," said Mr. Permann. "I am confident in his ability to lead our Canadian operations team and I look forward to seeing him execute on our mission."

SOURCE Taiga Building Products Ltd.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/28/c9093.html

