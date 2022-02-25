U.S. markets closed

Taiga (TBL) Q4 margin impacted by commodity price fluctuations

·5 min read
In this article:
  • TGAFF

BURNABY, BC, Feb. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - Taiga Building Products Ltd. ("Taiga" or the "Company") today reported its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Taiga Building Products Ltd. logo (CNW Group/Taiga Building Products Ltd.)
Taiga Building Products Ltd. logo (CNW Group/Taiga Building Products Ltd.)

Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2021 Earnings Results

The Company's consolidated net sales for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 were $412.5 million compared to $411.3 million over the same quarter last year.

Gross margin for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 decreased to $54.3 million from $60.4 million over the same quarter last year.

Net earnings for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 were $10.3 million compared to net earnings of $17.6 million over the same quarter last year.

EBITDA for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 was $17.4 million compared to an EBITDA of $29.4 million for the same quarter last year.

Year Ended December 31, 2021 Earnings Results

Sales for the year ended December 31, 2021 were $2,219.7 million compared to $1,589.1 million in the prior year. The increase in sales by $630.6 million or 40% was largely due to increased selling prices for commodity products.

Gross margin dollars for the year ended December 31, 2021 increased to $300.2 million from $225.2 million over the same period last year. The increase was primarily from higher selling prices for commodity products.

Net earnings for the year ended December 31, 2021 were $92.7 million compared to $70.8 million in the prior year.

EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $145.2 million compared to $116.9 million in the prior year.

Management Update on the COVID-19 Pandemic

The outbreak of the coronavirus, also known as "COVID-19", has spread across the globe and is impacting worldwide economic activity. Conditions surrounding the coronavirus continue to rapidly evolve and government authorities have implemented emergency measures to mitigate the spread of the virus. As at the financial statement approval date, the pandemic has had a positive impact on Taiga's business and financial performance in fiscal 2020 and the first half of fiscal 2021. This is a direct result of the increased demand for detached housing, record high commodity prices and low borrowing rates experienced during the pandemic. However, commodity prices did fall dramatically during the Company's third quarter of fiscal 2021 which had a material impact on its results. The extent to which these events may continue to impact the Company's business activities in the same manner in future periods will depend on a number of factors, such as the ultimate geographic spread of the disease, the duration of the outbreak, travel restrictions, the rate at which vaccines are administered, the effectiveness of vaccines against the coronavirus and its mutations, subsequent outbreaks, business disruptions, and the effectiveness of actions taken in Canada, the United States and other countries to contain and treat the disease, the demand for detached housing in North America, future commodity prices, interest rates and the strength of the general economy. These events are highly uncertain and as such, the Company cannot predict with any certainty how the progression of the coronavirus pandemic and these events will ultimately impact the Company's financial performance beyond fiscal year 2021.

Consolidated Statement of Earnings
For the Three Months Ended


December 31,

(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except for per share amounts)

2021

2020

Sales

$412,461

$411,283

Gross margin

54,285

60,361

Distribution expense

6,861

7,439

Selling and administration expense

32,789

26,602

Finance expense

1,724

2,057

Subordinated debt interest expense

219

219

Other income

(17)

(28)

Earnings before income taxes

12,709

24,072

Income tax expense

2,427

6,437

Net earnings

$10,282

$17,635

Net earnings per share(1)

$0.10

$0.16

EBITDA(2)

17,425

29,410




The following is the reconciliation of net earnings to EBITDA:



December 31,


(in thousands of Canadian dollars)


2021

2020


Net earnings


10,282

17,635


Income tax expense


2,427

6,437


Finance and subordinated debt interest expense


1,943

2,276


Amortization


2,773

3,062


EBITDA


17,425

29,410









Consolidated Statement of Earnings
For the Year Ended


December 31,

(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except for per share amounts)

2021

2020

Sales

$2,219,674

$1,589,123

Gross margin

300,192

225,170

Distribution expense

27,569

26,843

Selling and administration expense

138,282

95,648

Finance expense

7,519

8,450

Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy

-

(2,919)

Subordinated debt interest expense

875

875

Other expenses

285

63

Earnings before income taxes

125,662

96,210

Income tax expense

32,976

25,384

Net earnings

$92,686

$70,826

Net earnings per share(1)

$0.85

$0.64

EBITDA(2)

145,181

116,904




The following is the reconciliation of net earnings to EBITDA:



December 31,


(in thousands of Canadian dollars)


2021

2020


Net earnings


92,686

70,826


Income tax expense


32,976

25,384


Finance and subordinated debt interest expense


8,394

9,325


Amortization


11,125

11,369


EBITDA


145,181

116,904








Notes:

(1) Earnings per share is calculated using the weighted average number of shares.

(2) Reference is made above to EBITDA, which represents earnings before interest, taxes, and amortization. As there is no generally accepted method of calculating EBITDA, the measure as calculated by Taiga might not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other issuers. EBITDA is presented as management believes it is a useful indicator of a company's ability to meet debt service and capital expenditure requirements and because management interprets trends in EBITDA as an indicator of relative operating performance. EBITDA should not be considered by an investor as an alternative to net income or cash flows as determined in accordance with IFRS. For the disclosure of the manner in which EBITDA is calculated and reconciliation to net earnings refer to the "EBITDA" section of the Company's management's discussion and analysis which will be available shortly on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The foregoing selected financial information is qualified in its entirety by and should be read in conjunction with, our audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021 and accompanying notes and management's discussion and analysis which will be available shortly on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

SOURCE Taiga Building Products Ltd.

