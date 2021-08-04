U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,407.50
    -7.50 (-0.17%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,943.00
    -55.00 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,034.25
    -12.00 (-0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,211.50
    -7.90 (-0.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.16
    -0.40 (-0.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,812.70
    -1.40 (-0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    25.59
    +0.01 (+0.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1867
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1760
    +0.0020 (+0.17%)
     

  • Vix

    18.04
    -1.42 (-7.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3907
    -0.0008 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.9980
    -0.0520 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,434.86
    -732.89 (-1.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    938.30
    -5.14 (-0.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,105.72
    +24.00 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,541.20
    -100.63 (-0.36%)
     

TAIGER readies for hypergrowth with SAP APJ President Stephen Watts joining as Chief Operating Officer

·2 min read

SINGAPORE, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Singapore-based AI company TAIGER announced today the veteran technology executive, Stephen Watts, has joined the company as its Chief Operating Officer.

Watts brings to TAIGER extensive global leadership in software and services. He has a proven track record of driving transformative growth in early stage and global operations. He served as President and COO of SAP across Asia Pacific Japan from 2007 to 2013, leading the company's massive revenue acceleration to over €2.6Billion annually before focusing on his passion for early-stage companies in software technology industries.

Steve's appointment is a clear reflection of the immediacy of opportunity that TAIGER is capturing. "Steve is a force of nature in the technology industry. His leadership and operational vision accelerate our momentum in service of our customers and as a strategic partner enabling growth at scale." said Sinuhé Arroyo, founder and Chief Executive Officer at TAIGER. "We are on a mission to unlock better growth and productivity in every global enterprise through hybrid A.I. Steve's joining lends a strong hand and it's perfectly timed as we accelerate globally."

TAIGER is present in Singapore, Madrid, Moscow, Dubai and Mexico with more than 50 global projects across various industries. Today's announcement builds on the earlier appointment of long time IBM executive Bruno Di Leo to the TAIGER Board of Directors as the company accelerates its success in the automation of mission-critical and cognitive processes with their natural language processing and hybrid AI technology.

"TAIGER has an exciting vision and tremendous technological capabilities that bring new opportunities to businesses and government agencies globally, expanding a critical market segment within the information technology industry," said Watts. "Customers are leveraging TAIGER solutions to reinvent yesterday's business processes and unlock business value in real time. I am excited to join this incredible team at this inflection of growth and customer success."

About TAIGER

TAIGER unlocks better growth for enterprises by giving them the tools to automate complex cognitive tasks in end to end operations. Its hybrid AI platform, Omnitive has helped global banks and financial institutions like Banco Santander and Otkritie Bank, and various government agencies in Singapore accelerate digital transformation and maximise ROI. TAIGER's technology is accredited by Singapore's Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) and has won numerous industry awards and recognition including Gartner's Hype Cycle for Natural Language Technology and Ontology in 2020 and IDC innovator in AI in 2019. TAIGER is headquartered in Singapore with presence in Madrid, Dubai and Mexico City.

For more information, visit www.taiger.com or follow us @taiger on LinkedIn.

Contacts:

Joshua Kwah
joshua.kwah@taiger.com
+65-9657-0242

Daniel Lee
daniel.lee@taiger.com
+65-9636-4943

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/taiger-readies-for-hypergrowth-with-sap-apj-president-stephen-watts-joining-as-chief-operating-officer-301346680.html

SOURCE TAIGER

Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio Shares Are Sinking Today

    U.S.-listed shares of Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) are sinking a day after the company reported its monthly vehicle delivery figure for July. As of 12:15 p.m. EDT, Nio's U.S.-listed shares were down by about 3% after having been down by almost 5% earlier in the session. Nio's Chinese competitors Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI) and XPeng (NYSE: XPEV) also reported their July data Monday, and their growth outpaced that of Nio.

  • 3 COVID Stocks That Could Soar Higher

    A panel of Motley Fool contributors offers three ideas for healthcare stocks that will zoom higher in 2021, even if COVID takes a turn for the worse. Read more to see why you might want to buy shares of Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), Inari Medical (NASDAQ: NARI), and Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX). George Budwell (Pfizer): American pharma titan Pfizer might not sound like a sexy pick among the present cohort of COVID vaccine players.

  • Why AMC Entertainment Is Falling Again Today

    Shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) continued their steady descent on Tuesday, falling 5.6% heading into midday trading. Shares of the movie theater operator have fallen 12% over the past week and are down 35% in the last month. The current stock decline, though, suggests a weakening of resolve among the theater operator's self-proclaimed "apes" heading into AMC's second-quarter earnings report next Monday.

  • Fresh off IPO, ‘biofacturing’ company Zymergen’s stock plunges about 70% after some really bad news

    Less than four months after going public and being valued at more than $3 billion by Wall Street, Zymergen Inc. unleashed some bad news Tuesday afternoon and was on pace to lose more than two-thirds of its market cap.

  • Why Shares of Newtek Business Services Are Plummeting Today

    The business development company said it is planning to buy a small bank and convert itself to a bank holding company.

  • Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of US$0.87

    Exxon Mobil Corporation's ( NYSE:XOM ) investors are due to receive a payment of US$0.87 per share on 10th of...

  • SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) is Estimated to Break Profit in 2023, Inflation Poses an Extra Risk

    With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at SoFi Technologies, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SOFI) future prospects, breakeven date and a latent risk factor.

  • Why E-Home Household Service Stock Plummeted on Tuesday

    Shares of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH), a China-based platform for booking services like moving, appliance installation, and housecleaning, were slammed on Tuesday. As of this writing, the stock was down by 57%. E-Home Household Service stock has seen some massive moves recently.

  • Why Bausch Health Companies Is Plunging Today

    Investors of healthcare giant Bausch Health Companies (NYSE: BHC) are having a rather rainy afternoon. During the quarter, Bausch Health improved its revenue by 26% year over year to $2.1 billion. In addition, Bausch Health is spinning off its dermatology laser hardware Solta Medical subsidiary into an independent publicly traded company.

  • Why Fastly Stock Fell on Tuesday

    Shares of cloud-computing company Fastly (NYSE: FSLY) took a 2.4% hit on Tuesday, even as the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose by about 0.6%. In all likelihood, the growth stock's decline in the session was primarily a continuation of the bearish trend that it has been experiencing as the market looks ahead to the company's earnings report, due out on Wednesday. After soaring in 2020, Fastly stock has given back some of its massive gains in 2021.

  • Tesla Stock Barely Budged Tuesday. Here’s What History Says Happens Next.

    Tesla stock inched up just 7 cents, a gain of 0.0099%. Here's what history says happens after a day where it does nearly nothing.

  • Reddit’s WallStreetBets is Buying these 10 Stocks for Post-Earnings Gains

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Reddit’s WallStreetBets is buying for post-earnings gains. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Reddit’s WallStreetBets is Buying these 5 Stocks for Post-Earnings Gains. Retail investors who use internet forums like Reddit and StockTwits to outline their market strategy have […]

  • 3 Top Stocks That'll Make You Richer in August (and Beyond)

    These top-tier growth, value, and income stocks can build investor wealth, even with the market near an all-time high.

  • 10 Best High Short Interest Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best high short interest stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best High Short Interest Stocks to Buy Now. Stocks with high short interest have dominated the headlines in the finance world for a good […]

  • Why Kopin Stock Fell Today

    Shares of Kopin (NASDAQ: KOPN) were tumbling this morning after the company reported second-quarter results that failed to meet analysts' consensus estimates. Kopin's revenue increased 12% from the year-ago quarter to $9.9 million, but that fell short of Wall Street's consensus estimate of $11.6 million for the quarter. Additionally, the company's adjusted net loss per share of $0.04 was worse than analysts' consensus estimate of a loss of $0.02 per share.

  • Lockheed reduces pension woes by nearly $5 billion, forecasts hit to profit on actuarial changes

    The U.S. weapons maker has purchased group annuity contracts from Athene Holding Ltd and will transfer pension obligations and related plan assets for about 18,000 U.S. retirees and beneficiaries to the retirement services provider. Lockheed will take a non-cash charge related to actuarial losses of about $1.7 billion in the third quarter. The contracts were purchased using assets from Lockheed's master retirement trust and no additional funding was used, said the company.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Under $10 With Substantial Upside Potential

    Return and risk are two sides of the same coin. Investors all want the former, while keeping down the latter – but that’s a pipe dream. Every stock comes with both, and one key to success is managing the balance. That balance can be tricky, however, as risk and return potentials usually follow a direct relationship; that is, the highest return stocks typically also come with higher risk. This makes sense, as the surest way to a high return is to find stocks with low initial share prices – for in

  • Is GE Stock A Buy After Reverse Stock Split And Q2 Earnings Beat?

    GE's turnaround is gaining traction as key businesses improve while the industrial giant continues to shrink its debt load.

  • Why IPG Photonics Stock Plummeted Today

    The fiber optics laser specialist reports disappointing second-quarter results and issues a soft outlook.

  • Why Ultra Clean Holdings Stock Got Crushed Today

    Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings (NASDAQ: UCTT) have gotten crushed today, down by 13% at 11:30 a.m. EDT, after the company reported second-quarter earnings. The results topped market expectations, but investors may be fretting over a structural change to a joint venture (JV). Revenue in the second quarter was $515.2 million, ahead of the consensus estimate of $505.4 million in sales.