Tail Lift Market 2022-2026 | Growth Of The Retail Industry to Boost Growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tail Lift Market is expected to grow by USD 1.11 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 13.34% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Tail Lift Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The growth of the retail industry, expanding warehouse space, widespread e-commerce sector will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the high cost of operating tail lifts accidents during the operation of tail lifts, and the presence of regulations related to the use of tail lifts will challenge the growth of the market participants.

To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Tail Lift Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Product

Geography

The cantilever lifts segment will gain considerable market share in the tail lift industry. The growth of the retail business, which is leading in the expansion of shop space, is driving up demand for cantilever lifts. Transporting items to retail establishments necessitates the use of CVs with tail lifts. Several retailers are concentrating on increasing the load-carrying capacity of their CVs and purchasing new trucks. All of these reasons will contribute to the segment's growth throughout the predicted period.

Tail Lift Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our tail lift market report covers the following areas:

Story continues

This study identifies the availability of safety devices for tail lifts as one of the prime reasons driving the tail lift market growth during the next few years.

Tail Lift Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

Anteo S P A

behrens loading systems B V

Cargotec Corp.

Dautel GMBH

Dhollandia N V

Gerd Bar GmbH

Maxon lift Corp

PALFINGER AG

Penny Hydraulics Ltd

Sorensen Hydraulik GMBH

Tailifts South Africa Pty Ltd

Tuffman Group

Woodbine Manufacturing Co.

Tail Lift Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist tail lift market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the tail lift market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the tail lift market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of tail lift market vendors

Tail Lift Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.34% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 1.11 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 12.87 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 49% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Anteo S P A, behrens loading systems B V, Cargotec Corp., Dautel GMBH, Dhollandia N V, Gerd Bar GmbH, Maxon lift Corp, PALFINGER AG, Penny Hydraulics Ltd, Sorensen Hydraulik GMBH, Tailifts South Africa Pty Ltd, Tuffman Group, and Woodbine Manufacturing Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Cantilever lifts - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Slider tail lifts - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Tuck away lifts - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Column lifts - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Anteo Spa

10.4 behrens loading systems BV

10.5 Cargotec Corp.

10.6 Dautel GMBH

10.7 Dhollandia NV

10.8 Gerd Bar GmbH

10.9 Maxon lift Corp

10.10 PALFINGER AG

10.11 Penny Hydraulics Ltd

10.12 Sorensen Hydraulik GMBH

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

