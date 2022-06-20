U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,674.84
    +8.07 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,888.78
    -38.32 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,798.35
    +152.25 (+1.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,665.69
    +15.85 (+0.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.17
    +0.61 (+0.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,837.80
    -2.80 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    21.54
    -0.05 (-0.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0516
    +0.0019 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2390
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2243
    +0.0013 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.0670
    +0.1070 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,307.61
    +791.46 (+4.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    436.69
    +3.75 (+0.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,121.81
    +105.56 (+1.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,771.22
    -191.78 (-0.74%)
     

Tailgating Detection System Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type and Application

ReportLinker
·4 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

The tailgate detection system market was valued at US$ 63. 5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 99. 5 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6. 6% from 2021 to 2028.

New York, June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Tailgating Detection System Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type and Application" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06232613/?utm_source=GNW
Tailgating, also known as piggybacking, is one of the most common forms of a security breach, where an unauthorized entity passes through an access control point, either accidentally or by purpose, behind an authorized user.Access to unauthorized personnel in the facility exposes the organization to operational hazards and puts people’s safety at risk.

A tailgate detection system is an additional layer of security measure, deployed at access control points to detect tailgating incidences.The tailgate detection system market demand is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing adoption rate of advanced security systems at commercial and government facilities.

The rising uptake of tailgating detection systems for vehicle parking management is also boosting the tailgate detection system market size.However, the presence of legacy detection systems is limiting the uptake of these devices to some extent, hampering the tailgate detection system growth.

Meanwhile, the increase in the demand for tailgating detection systems for traffic management in smart cities and their rising uptake at data centers worldwide is projected to aid the tailgate detection system market size during the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Tailgate Detection System Market
Owing to COVID-19 pandemic, a significant number of manufacturing plants were temporarily shut or operating with minimum workforce, and the supply chain of components and raw material was disrupted, which are a few of the critical challenges faced by the manufacturers including tailgate detection system market players in North America.Since the US has one of the largest construction industries, the tailgate detection systems market demand is always high.

Further, according to Associated General Contractors, 40% of construction firms laid off staff due to COVID-19 pandemic.Thus, a slowdown in the construction industry had led to delays in construction project completion, which subsequently affected the tailgate detection system demand in 2020.

However, from the Q1 of 2021, construction projects were resumed and new construction was also initiated in the region, which positively affected the tailgate detection system market growth in North America.

The global tailgate detection system market is segmented into five major regions North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa, and South America.In 2020, APAC accounted for the largest market share and is also expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Rising technological adoption coupled with increasing government initiatives to promote the adoption of automated technologies across all industries across the region with strong focus on security would create opportunities for the growth of the tailgate detection system market in the coming years.APAC is also experiencing a rise in investment by regional and global players in the development of data center infrastructures.

The region presently has more than 450 data centers spread across 17 Asian countries. This rise in data centers across the region is also expected to contribute to the growth of the tailgate detection system market during the forecast period.

InfraRed Integrated Systems Ltd; Kouba Systems Inc.; Optex Co., Ltd.; Detex Corporation; ACTi Corporation; Integrated Design Ltd; FASTCOM Technology SA; IEE S.A.; ANPR International Ltd; and AllGoVision Technologies Pvt Ltd. are among the key players operating in the global tailgate detection system market.

The overall global tailgate detection system market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the tailgate detection system market.

The process also serves the purpose of obtaining an overview and forecast of the tailgate detection system market with respect to all the segments.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data and gain more analytical insights into the topic.

The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the tailgate detection system market.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06232613/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Massive Oil Refining Capacity Idle in China as Prices Soar

    (Bloomberg) -- As gasoline prices soar and the US considers invoking Cold War-era laws to boost production, there’s a massive pool of oil refining capacity on the other side of the Pacific Ocean that’s sitting idle. Most Read from BloombergPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgeGiant Cruise Ship’s Maiden Voyage M

  • China Buys $7.5 Billion of Russian Energy With Oil at Record

    (Bloomberg) -- China continued to snap up Russian energy products last month, including a record quantity of crude oil, lifting purchases to $7.47 billion -- about $1 billion more than April and double the amount of a year ago.Most Read from BloombergPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgeGiant Cruise Ship’s Maid

  • Gas prices: How to save at the pump, according to an expert

    As gas prices soar to record highs, here are some tips to save at the pump.

  • Amazon’s warehouse problems? It’s running out of workers to hire, and has too much space

    Amazon’s no-frill, low-wage, high-turnover labor model is finally beginning to show cracks.

  • Elon Musk pumps Dogecoin amid lawsuit

    Dogecoin (DOGE) has gained 11% since billionaire Elon Musk said that he would continue to support and buy the cryptocurrency. See related article: Bitcoin, crypto return to red after rate hike rally wears off Fast facts According to CoinMarketCap data, the memecoin was up more than 12% in the past 24 hours to US$0.05788 on […]

  • Why Chevron Plunged 15% This Week

    Shares of Chevron (NYSE: CVX) fell 15.4% this week compared to where they closed out last Friday, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, as economic decline looks increasingly likely. The price of a barrel of oil plunged Friday as recessionary fears grew, outweighing the concerns over supplies from global geopolitical hostilities. The price for West Texas Intermediate crude, Brent, and natural gas all tumbled around 5% for the day for July contracts.

  • Conoco Sees Gas Volatility Lasting Years as it Invests in Qatar

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgeGiant Cruise Ship’s Maiden Voyage May Be to a ScrapyardConocoPhillips said volatility in global gas markets may last years, as it joined other Western energy companies investing in a $29 billion project to boost Qatar’s exports of the f

  • Intel seeks $624 million in interest from EU after antitrust fine win

    U.S. chipmaker Intel has filed a claim for 593 million euros ($624 million) in interest from the European Commission, five months after it convinced Europe's second-top court to scrap a 1.06-billion-euro EU antitrust fine, an EU filing showed on Monday. Europe's top court paved the way for such damage demands last year in a landmark ruling which ordered the EU executive to pay default interest on reimbursed fines in annulled antitrust cases. Intel in its application to the Luxembourg-based General Court said the Commission, which acts as the competition watchdog in the 27-country European Union, had refused to reimburse the company the default interest.

  • Tesla sued by former workers over Elon Musk staff cuts

    Tesla is being sued by former employees who have accused the electric car company for illegally laying off staff without notice during Elon Musk’s recent cuts.

  • Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest says a coming 'worker backlash' could see Zoom skyrocket 1,263% by 2026

    Considering where Zoom shares are trading now, even Ark's bearish scenario implies plenty of upside ahead.

  • Watch: Passengers Wait in Hours-Long Lines Amid Flight Cancellations

    Videos shared online show long lines snaking through U.S. airports as travelers faced flight delays and cancellations due to weather and staffing issues during the busy Juneteenth and Father’s Day holiday weekend. Airports around the world have also faced issues. Photo: Jonathan Pavlinec/Storyful

  • Europe may shift back to coal as Russia turns down gas flows

    Europe's biggest Russian gas buyers raced to find alternative fuel supplies on Monday and could burn more coal to cope with reduced gas flows from Russia that threaten an energy crisis in winter if stores are not refilled. Germany, Italy, Austria and the Netherlands have all signalled that coal-fired power plants could help see the continent through a crisis that has sent gas prices surging and added to the challenge facing policymakers battling inflation. Italy moved closer to declaring a state of alert on energy after oil company Eni said it was told by Russia's Gazprom that it would receive only part of its request for gas supplies on Monday.

  • Oil swings higher as tight supplies overshadow demand destruction

    Oil prices swung higher in volatile trading on Monday, as traders focused on tight supplies over slowing global economic growth. Analysts and investors said they believe a recession is more likely after the U.S. Federal Reserve approved on Wednesday the largest interest rate increase in more than a quarter of a century to contain a surge in inflation.

  • Is Juneteenth being observed by companies in the Dow industrials? Here’s how some are handling it.

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average won't be trading on Monday when the new Juneteenth federal holiday is observed.

  • China's JD.com posts slowest growth ever in '618' shopping event

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Total sales by China's e-commerce giant JD.com rose 10.3% over the 18 days to Sunday during the first major shopping festival since a recent COVID-19 outbreak, the company said, sharply down from the 2021 event's growth of 27.7%. Chinese shoppers purchased 379.3 billion yuan ($56.48 billion) of goods on JD's platform over the "618" period, it said on its official WeChat account. The 618 event is China's second largest shopping festival after Singles Day in November, and was initiated in 2004 to mark JD.com's founding anniversary.

  • Apple workers at Maryland store vote to unionize, a first for the U.S.

    The local workers, forming the Coalition of Organized Retail Employees, "have the support of a solid majority of our coworkers," they wrote in a letter to Apple CEO Tim Cook. An Apple spokesperson, responding to Reuters request for comment, said by email the company had "nothing to add at this time." Unionization efforts are gaining momentum at some large U.S. corporations, including Amazon.com Inc and Starbucks Corp.

  • China swoops on cheap Russian oil as Western supplies dry up

    Russia has overtaken Saudi Arabia as China’s biggest oil provider as Beijing seeks to take advantage of the crisis by snapping up cheaper supplies.

  • Airbus CEO says in discussion with Qatar on A350 dispute

    DOHA (Reuters) -Airbus is in discussions with Qatar Airways to try to resolve a bitter legal and safety dispute over the A350 passenger jet, the planemaker's chief executive said on Sunday. "There's progress in the sense that we are communicating; we are working with each other," Guillaume Faury told Reuters on the sidelines of an airlines meeting in Doha. Qatar Airways was not immediately available for comment.

  • Less Russian Gas Puts Europe’s Winter Fuel Supply in Jeopardy

    Russia’s throttling of natural gas to Europe is endangering the continent’s race to sock away enough fuel to ride out next winter.

  • 'Breaking Bad' actor says Americans should 'stfu' about gas prices if they 'love capitalism so much'

    Actor Dean Norris criticized people who are complaining about soaring gas prices across the country, saying that anyone who “love[s] Capitalism” should “stfu.”