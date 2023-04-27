Taillos Coffee and Tea is bringing education and employment to marginalized communities with high quality beverages

Taillo’s Coffee and Tea is serving high quality coffee and tea to communities in the San Francisco area. The company was founded by Olton Rensch who aims to open more locations across the country

San Francisco, California, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taillo’s Coffee and Tea is bringing high quality coffee and tea to marginalized communities in San Francisco with the aim of becoming a recognized brand worldwide that helps minority communities.

The company was founded by Olton Rensch in 2017 as an online platform that sold coffee beans from around the world. As the business grew it transitioned from a hobby of Rensch’s to something that could be turned into a full scale operation.

In 2020, the first brick and mortar location was opened in the Bayview area of San Francisco. But, soon after opening Rensch had to close the shop due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Still wanting to follow a passion for bringing fresh coffee and tea to marginalized communities, Rensch remodeled and reopened in September, 2022.

Rensch focuses his business on supporting underserved areas because he wants to bring them the same experiences that people in affluent neighborhoods have with coffee shops. These stores often have inviting atmospheres that provide customers a place to relax and enjoy their beverages. Before he opened his business, Rensch found he was going out of his way when he wanted to find a good cup of coffee because there weren’t any good shops in the Bayview neighborhood.

He knew he wasn’t the only one having a hard time finding a nice and relaxing coffee shop. Typically, minorities are overlooked as people who want to enjoy the benefits of a refined environment.

With his expertise in high quality coffee and tea in hand he found the desire to share that knowledge with marginalized communities and bring them exceptional customer service, which is often lacking in these areas. The goal has become to create a space where people can come enjoy the fresh beverages that Taillo’s Coffee and Tea provides while learning about the drinks.

Opening his business in disadvantaged neighborhoods, Rensch is bringing change to the areas as people are able to come together in a safe environment. His coffee blends are named after minority communities throughout California and when purchased the customer learns about the history and stories of that specific community. Customers are also presented with the opportunity to participate in coffee tasting and brewing classes so they can have an elevated experience while at the shop. In addition to the services to customers, Rensch is hiring people from the neighborhoods to provide them with sustainable futures.

As a migrant who came to the United States in the 1980s, Rensch understands what it means to live through difficult times. Born in Suriname, two of Rensch’s brothers worked as a human rights activist and a newspaper editor. After a military government took control of the country, his two brothers were put on a hit list for being intellectuals. Fearing for their safety, Rensch’s father moved the whole family to the United States which they have since called home.

Rensch said the idea for his business that serves disadvantaged communities came from his own experiences trying to find good quality coffee and tea.

“For years I was actually looking for good quality coffee in marginalized communities, and during my educational years while doing my research I was trying to figure out what it is that we can do to kind of bridge the gap and bring good services within the community,” says Olton Rensch Founder and CEO of Taillo’s Coffee and Tea. “Those things are missing in marginalized communities.”

