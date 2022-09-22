U.S. markets close in 2 hours 41 minutes

Tailwind Acquires Nectar 9, Adding AI-Supported Paid Ads Management to Help Users Drive Better ROI Across Marketing Platforms

0
·2 min read

OKLAHOMA CITY and SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tailwind, a leading small business marketing software platform, has acquired Nectar 9, a paid advertising management platform that combines artificial intelligence and automation to help marketers save time and maximize ads results while cutting their cost of customer acquisition.

Tailwind Acquires Nectar 9, Adding AI-Supported Paid Ads Management to Help Drive Better ROI Across Marketing Platforms

Nectar 9 joins Tailwind as the company's 7th acquisition to-date. Tailwind is backed by Pilot Growth Equity out of San Francisco and New York.

"Small businesses often see making the jump from organic marketing to paid advertising as a daunting challenge. Paid advertising can be very time consuming to learn and master, which leads to small business owners putting it off, at the cost of growing the business." says Daniel Maloney, CEO and Co- Founder of Tailwind.

Nectar 9's determination to help businesses of all sizes scale their customer acquisition and retention efforts across multiple marketing channels complements Tailwind's strategy to make world-class marketing easy for everyone. Integrating Nectar 9 into Tailwind's marketing suite will bring the company another step closer to delivering a complete marketing solution for small business owners.

"Building Nectar 9 over the past five years has been an absolute joy. During that time we've worked very closely with a small group of customers to learn how to make it extremely effective across various types of marketing campaigns and industries," says Sal Arora, Chief Data Scientist and Co-founder of Nectar 9.

"We've seen those customers grow with us, being able to expand their use of paid advertising as a growth channel thanks to Nectar 9's ability to constantly move them toward more and more efficient results. We're extremely excited to bring this technology to the world at a faster pace by joining the great team at Tailwind."

About Tailwind:

Launched in 2015, Tailwind is a leading small business marketing platform that helps entrepreneurs, creators, sellers and marketers plan, create and execute world-class marketing campaigns across digital marketing platforms including Email marketing, Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest. Tailwind is rapidly shifting the status quo that marketers should expect from marketing software by integrating what would normally be separate stand alone tools into one cohesive system, with the goal of enabling small businesses to be effective omni-channel marketers within their unique needs.

Enquiries

For additional information on Tailwind, Replier, or enquiries of your involvement in future fundraising activity, please email nectar9@tailwindapp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tailwind-acquires-nectar-9-adding-ai-supported-paid-ads-management-to-help-users-drive-better-roi-across-marketing-platforms-301631408.html

SOURCE Bridesview Inc. dba Tailwind

