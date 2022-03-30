U.S. markets closed

Tailwind Acquires Replier.ai, Adding AI Capability to Help Marketers Break Writer's Block + Write Better Copy

·2 min read

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. and SAN FRANCISCO, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tailwind, a leading small business marketing software platform, has acquired Replier.ai, a software platform that helps marketers generate custom replies and content with AI, in order to expand its team, products and customer base.

Tailwind logo
Tailwind logo

Tailwind Acquires Replier.ai, Adding AI Capability to Help Marketers Break Writer's Block + Write Better Copy

Replier.ai joins Tailwind as the company's 6th acquisition to-date. Tailwind is backed by Pilot Growth Equity out of San Francisco and New York.

As the Tailwind team explored opportunities to help users create AI-driven marketing copy, Replier surfaced as a strong partnership candidate. However, as the two teams came to know each other better, they recognized an opportunity to create greater value for small businesses by joining forces.

"Tailwind is committed to helping small business owners accomplish their marketing effectively and easily," says Tailwind Co-Founder and CEO, Daniel Maloney.

"The copywriting power of Replier.ai is truly remarkable. We can't wait to incorporate that functionality across the Tailwind marketing system to empower our members to put their best foot forward in all of their content."

Replier's vision to help small businesses generate high-quality customized content using AI-driven technology complements Tailwind's strategy to make world-class marketing easy for everyone. With this shared vision Tailwind will be one step closer to offering a complete marketing suite that helps small business owners take control of their marketing in less time.

For a company whose members are as diverse as ours, being able to tailor AI to the specific needs of each customer's brand is critical - but also a meaningful technical challenge," says Will Washburn, Tailwind VP of Engineering.

"The Replier.ai team had made great strides in that direction and we're excited to work together to fully realize that vision."

About Tailwind:

Launched in 2015, Tailwind is a leading small business marketing platform that helps entrepreneurs, creators, sellers and marketers plan, create and execute world-class marketing campaigns across digital marketing platforms including Email marketing, Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest. Tailwind is rapidly shifting the status quo that marketers should expect from marketing software by integrating what would normally be separate stand alone tools into one cohesive system, with the goal of enabling small businesses to be effective omni-channel marketers within their unique needs.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tailwind-acquires-replierai-adding-ai-capability-to-help-marketers-break-writers-block--write-better-copy-301514233.html

SOURCE Bridesview Inc. dba Tailwind

