Taipei-based TNL Media Group acquires adtech startup Ad2iction

Ad2iction's team

TNL Media Group, the Taipei-based media and journalism company, announced it has acquired mobile ad technology startup Ad2iction. In addition to digital advertising and data analytics, Ad2iction also operates verticals like Agent Movie, a film site, and its brands will remain independently run after joining TNL Media Group.

Ad2iction currently serves about 500 brands with a cloud-based platform, called Ad2 CMP (creative management platform) that helps them analyze behavior and create digital content for displays and mobile devices.

Launched in 2013 with The News Lens, a news site, TNL Media Group expanded through a series of partnerships and acquisitions and now includes a portfolio of content brands dedicated to lifestyle, sports, technology and video content. For example, in 2018 it acquired Taiwanese tech news site INSIDE and sports site Sportsvision. The company focuses on creating Chinese-language content for users in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Southeast Asia, and English-language articles for international readers, too.

TNL Media Group also recently founded a market research unit called TNLR (with the "R" standing for research) to provide reports that use data analytics from its user base for clients like Dell, Uber and Ford.

Inn a press statement, TNL Media Group founder Joey Chung said "Both companies believe this is the perfect moment for a strategic partnership as we set up to build one of the top content platforms and diversify our product offerings with each bringing in more scale. We look forward to helping Ad2iction's superior mobile adtech products expand to new clients and international markets while building one of the international Chinese market's top content and technology service platforms."