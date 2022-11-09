Taipei Entrepreneurs Hub Demo Day 2.0: 10 International Startups to Meet in Taipei for Future Possibilities

TAIPEI, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Taipei Entrepreneurs Hub (TEH) will be hosting its 2022 Demo Day on November 18th at Taipei Expo Park's MAJI Square during the Taipei International Startup Week in which the ten finalists from the two corporate pitch contests will attend. They are: Hepta Protocol (United States), Stratiphy (United Kingdom), Motions Cloud (Germany), Ensuro (Italy), Rootie Robot (Israel), Choose-Eat (Peru), Tsunagaru Edutech (Japan), Hedge SPA (Singapore), TUBUDD (Vietnam), and Soft Solvers Solutions (Malaysia).

Taipei Entrepreneurs Hub Demo Day 2.0

The Department of Economic Development at Taipei City Government stated that in order to assist the city's industrial upgrading with key technologies and research and development energy, and to attract international startups to communicate and collaborate with local enterprises, the "international startup soft landing program was initiated with "TEH" the brand community service platform. Its main purposes are to promote Taipei's startup environment and resources to the global startup community and to strengthen the connections between international startups and enterprises, investors, government, and other related organizations in Taipei. It is hoped that by inviting international startups to Taipei for a Demo Day, the startups could explore potential collaboration opportunities and soft land in Taipei.

Asides from the ten international startup teams, Taipei-registered fintech startup CoolBitX, real estate tech startup JGB Smart Property, and travel tech startup Like It Formosa, will also join for firsthand interactions with the international startups.

The corporate judges believe that the finalists fully demonstrated market potential. Nicholas Yang, Head of Blockchain at Cathay Financial Holdings said that whether it's Hedge SPA's asset management solution, Soft Solvers Solutions' risk assessment solution, or Stratiphy's applications in the field of ESG, and Motion Cloud's solution to digitize the automobile insurance claiming process, all are relevant with what Cathay Financial Holdings are trying to tap into.

Story continues

Ryan Shen, Chief Investment Officer of Lion Travel said that these international teams, such as Rootie Robot and Tsunagaru Edutech, have demonstrated their product value and solid business models through existing case studies; most importantly, the teams' enthusiasm convinced the judges to believe in the visions they painted. Daniel Cheng, Managing Director of NextT Accelerator, also commented that TUBUDD presented a clear value proposition and a strong product, and showed their determination to expand overseas, and that Lion Travel looks forward to collaboration and will be happy to assist in connecting with the Taiwanese tourism community.

Enterprises and investors are welcome to join the Demo Day to see for opportunities. Sign-up now and follow TEH's Facebook page and LinkedIn Profile for the latest information!

SOURCE Taipei Entrepreneurs Hub