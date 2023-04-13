Taipei University of Business becomes the new training ground for Southeast Asia's future business leaders

TAIPEI, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Southeast Asian market has been outstanding lately, with the demand for talent continuing to strengthen. Taipei University of Business, the island's first business university, has multiple graduates that are being highly welcomed by business owners and managers due to their solid grounding not only in business but also in international and cross-disciplinary fields. The impact of its outstanding alumni has extended to the whole of the finance and business sectors.

Ly Gia Han, an overseas student in the Applied Foreign Language Department at Taipei University of Business, won the championship in the Vietnamese language category of the Overseas Compatriot Students Translation Competition.

In the 1111 Job Banks "2023 Favorite University by Enterprises" survey, Taipei University of Business ranked high in both the Finance and Management categories. The students from the school's College of Innovative Design and Management have garnered the Red Dot Design Award in Germany multiple times, an accomplishment that has been viewed as quite remarkable by leaders in the field.

Since taking office in 2022, the President of the University Lichung Jen, who has always valued the principle whereby "education is based on research, focused on transfer of knowledge and experience from the teacher to the student, embraces industry-academia integration, and constantly seeks to optimize the methodology", is striving to improve the efficiency of its operations and the quality of its programs. With the advent of the fintech wave that disrupted traditional finance, Taipei University of Business has added digital technology applications, marketing science, artificial intelligence, big dafta, and cloud computing to its curriculum, facilitating interdisciplinary integration and development. Despite the declined birth rate in Taiwan, the University continues to attract a large number of students with aspirations in business and finance, resulting in a consistently high rate of new student registrations.

In response to the rapidly changing international and Taiwanese socio-economic environment, Taipei University of Business is in line with the trend in international business management education and now benefits from the timely addition of an EMBA to its program, resulting in obtaining the prestigious and globally recognized AACSB accreditation.

Story continues

Taipei University of Business also makes every effort to assist overseas students, offering Summer Business Chinese Language Courses and arranging cultural and corporate visits. The university has in place programs to help the students adapt to the learning environment, develop language proficiency, and accumulate bilingual advantages in future business endeavors. To cite an example despite having been in Taiwan for less than a year, Ly Gia Han, an overseas student in the Applied Foreign Language Department, won the championship in the Vietnamese language category of the Overseas Compatriot Students Translation Competition sponsored by the Overseas Community Affairs Council in 2022, despite having been in Taiwan for less than a year. After completing her studies and returning to Vietnam, she will undoubtedly use her newly acquired linguistic and business skills to become an important link between the two regions.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/taipei-university-of-business-becomes-the-new-training-ground-for-southeast-asias-future-business-leaders-301795839.html

SOURCE Taipei University of Business