Taiwan’s Apple Suppliers See Sales Woes Continue in April

Bloomberg News
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The total revenue of Taiwan’s major Apple suppliers has fallen for a third straight month in April, as recession-wary consumers scale back spending on smartphones and computers.

Overall revenue from suppliers declined 2.1% from a year earlier to NT$906.4 billion ($29.51 billion), narrowing from the previous month’s drop of 17.1%, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

While Apple Inc. last week reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings, it also posted a sales decline, leading to questions about short-term growth in the industry.

This comes amid a sharp decline in PC and smartphone sales globally after a surge in purchases during the pandemic.

Note 1: Figures are unaudited consolidated.

Source: Taiwan Stock Exchange

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.