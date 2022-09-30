U.S. markets close in 4 hours 45 minutes

The Taiwan B2C Ecommerce Gross Merchandise Value Will Reach $27.7 Billion by 2026

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Taiwan B2C Ecommerce Market Opportunities Databook - 100+ KPIs on Ecommerce Verticals (Shopping, Travel, Food Service, Media & Entertainment, Technology), Market Share by Key Players, Sales Channel Analysis, Payment Instrument, Consumer Demographics - Q2 2022 Update" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

According to the Q2 2022 B2C Ecommerce Survey, the market in Taiwan is expected to grow by 11.73% on annual basis to reach US$18.2 billion in 2022.

The medium to the long-term growth story of the B2C Ecommerce industry in Taiwan promises to be attractive. The B2C Ecommerce is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 11.16% during 2022-2026. The country's B2C Ecommerce Gross Merchandise Value will increase from US$16.3 billion in 2021 to reach US$27.7 billion by 2026.

This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of B2C ecommerce market dynamics, covering over 100 KPIs in Taiwan. It details market opportunity across key B2C verticals - Retail Shopping, Travel & Hospitality, Online Food Service, Media and Entertainment, Healthcare and Wellness, and Technology Products and Services. It provides market share by key players across key verticals along with sales channels (Platform to Consumer, Direct to Consumer, Consumer to Consumer). In addition, it provides spending pattern by payment instruments along with a snapshot of consumer behaviour in Taiwan.

The report also covers niche trends such as market size by live streaming engagement model and cross border purchases. It also covers ecommerce spend share by operating systems, device (mobile vs desktop) and cities.

In addition, to detailed data-centric analysis, this report provides analyst commentary on key trends, drivers, strategies, and innovations in the B2C ecommerce industry in Taiwan.

Scope

This report provides a detailed data-driven look at the Taiwan B2C Ecommerce industry, covering various segments and highlighting areas of interest across the verticals in the industry. In addition, it provides a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics and future forecast.

Taiwan B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

  • Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

  • Gross Merchandise Volume Trend Analysis

Taiwan User Statistics and Ratios of Key Performance Indicators

  • User Statistics

  • Card Abandonment Rate and Product Return Rate

  • B2C Ecommerce Per Capita and GDP Per Capita

  • GDP Per Capita Trend Analysis

Taiwan B2C Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players

  • Taiwan Retail Shopping Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players (Books.com.tw, ibon Mart, Momoshop, PChome, Shopee)

  • Taiwan Travel Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players (Agoda, Booking.com, Find Taxi, Kkday, Taiwan Taxi)

  • Taiwan Food Service Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players (foodomo, Food Panda, Uber Eats, Yowoo)

Taiwan B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by B2C Ecommerce Segments (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026)

  • Retail Shopping ( breakdown by clothing, footwear & accessories, health, beauty and personal care, food & beverage, appliances and electronics, home improvement, books, music & video, toys & hobby, auto)

  • Travel and Hospitality (breakdown by air travel, train & bus, taxi service, hotels & resorts)

  • Online Food Service (breakdown by aggregators, direct to consumer)

  • Media and Entertainment (breakdown by streaming services, movies & events, theme parks & gaming)

  • Healthcare and Wellness

  • Technology Products and Services

  • Other segments

Taiwan B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Retail Shopping Sales Channel

  • Platform to Consumer

  • Direct to Consumer

  • Consumer to Consumer

Taiwan B2C Ecommerce Market Share by Travel and Hospitality Sales Channel

  • Market Share by Travel and Hospitality Sales Channel

  • Aggregator App - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

  • Direct to Consumer - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Taiwan B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Online Food Service Sales Channel

  • Aggregator App

  • Direct to Consumer

Taiwan B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Engagement Model (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026)

  • Website Based

  • Live Streaming

Taiwan B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Location (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026)

  • Cross Border

  • Domestic

Taiwan B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Device (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026)

  • Mobile

  • Desktop

Taiwan B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Operating System

  • iOS/macOS

  • Android

  • Other Operating Systems

Taiwan B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by City

  • Tier 1

  • Tier 2

  • Tier 3

Taiwan B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026)

  • Credit Card

  • Debit Card

  • Bank Transfer

  • Prepaid Card

  • Digital & Mobile Wallet

  • Cash

  • Other Digital Payment

Taiwan B2C Ecommerce Consumer Demographics

  • Market Share by Age Group

  • Market Share by Income Level

  • Market Share by Gender

Companies Mentioned

  • Books.com.tw

  • ibon Mart

  • Momoshop

  • PChome

  • Shopee

  • foodomo

  • Foodpanda

  • Uber Eats

  • Agoda

  • Booking.com

  • Find Taxi

  • Kkday

  • Taiwan Taxi

Reasons to buy

  • In-depth Understanding of B2C Ecommerce Market Dynamics: Understand market opportunities and key trends along with forecast (2017-2026). Understand market dynamics through essential KPIs such as Gross Merchandise Value, Volume, and Average Value Per Transaction.

  • Insights into Opportunity by B2C Ecommerce Categories: Get market dynamics by sales channel to assess emerging opportunities across various segments.

  • Detailed analysis of market share by key players across key B2C ecommerce verticals.

  • Insights into Opportunities across key B2C verticals: Retail shopping, travel & hospitality, online food service, media and entertainment, healthcare and wellness, and technology products & services.

  • Develop Market Specific Strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate a B2C ecommerce strategy; assess market-specific key trends, drivers, and risks in the B2C ecommerce industry.

  • Get Insights into Consumer Attitude and Behaviour: Drawing from proprietary survey results, this report identifies and interprets key B2C ecommerce KPIs, including spend by age, gender, and income level.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/flgklv

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-taiwan-b2c-ecommerce-gross-merchandise-value-will-reach-27-7-billion-by-2026--301637691.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

