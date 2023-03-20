U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,964.25
    +17.25 (+0.44%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,197.00
    +126.00 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,684.25
    +39.50 (+0.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,754.20
    +15.80 (+0.91%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.99
    +0.25 (+0.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,976.50
    +3.00 (+0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    22.43
    -0.03 (-0.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0681
    +0.0010 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3950
    -0.1900 (-5.30%)
     

  • Vix

    25.51
    +2.52 (+10.96%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2182
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.2620
    +0.4590 (+0.35%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,801.66
    +667.21 (+2.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    608.00
    +35.99 (+6.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,335.40
    -74.63 (-1.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,151.27
    -182.52 (-0.67%)
     

Taiwan Chip Exports to China Sputter on Tensions, Falling Demand

1
Yoshihiro Sato
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Taiwan’s exports of integrated circuit chips to China and Hong Kong fell for a fourth month in February as Washington-Beijing tensions simmer and demand for electronics continues to drop off.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Exports of IC chips — which are pivotal components of electronic appliances, computers and smartphones — to China and Hong Kong dropped 31.3% from a year earlier, according to data from Taiwan’s Ministry of Finance. It was the worst decline since 2009, topping January’s 27.1% fall.

China’s market share of Taiwanese IC exports plunged to the lowest level since February 2019, based on Bloomberg calculations of official data.

The total amount of semiconductors Taiwan shipped worldwide declined 17.3% last month from a year ago. Exports to the US jumped 22.3%.

Taiwan is the world’s largest producer of cutting-edge chips, and demand has cooled rapidly for that advanced technology that has bolstered its economy. Taiwan is also a geopolitical hotspot, contributing to the fall.

As China has tried to develop its own advanced technologies, the US has moved to block the world’s second-largest economy from doing so. In January, the Biden administration secured an agreement with the Netherlands and Japan to restrict exports of some advanced chipmaking machinery to China.

Chinese President Xi Jinping recently railed at US efforts to hinder its technology progress, rallying his country’s private sector to help overcome “containment” by the US and other countries — a rare direct criticism of China’s biggest trading partner.

US President Joe Biden has also repeatedly stated that Washington would defend against a Chinese attack of Taiwan, comments that have angered Beijing.

Note: Semiconductor facilities refer to equipment in the semiconductor manufacturing process.

Source: Ministry of Finance, Republic of China.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Japan, German leaders agree to strengthen ties, supply chain

    German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Saturday held the first round of government consultations in Tokyo and agreed to strengthen economic and defense ties to better cope with China's growing influence and global security concerns. Kishida told a joint news conference after the talks that the sides agreed to strengthen supply chains in minerals, semiconductors, batteries and other strategic areas, in order to “counter economic coercion, state-led attempts to illegally acquire technology and non-market practices,” apparently referring to China.

  • Analysis-UBS swallows doomed Credit Suisse, casting shadow over Switzerland

    UBS Group emerged as Switzerland’s one and only global bank with a state-backed rescue of its smaller peer Credit Suisse, a risky bet that makes the Swiss economy more dependent on a single lender. The unprecedented move announced late on Sunday in Zurich capped a race against time by regulators to avert a meltdown in global markets. Switzerland is pledging more than 160 billion francs ($173 billion) in loans and guarantees to underpin the new group, guarding against further risks undermining the lender.

  • TSMC’s Container Maker is Hidden Jewel of Japan’s Chip Industry

    (Bloomberg) -- The world’s most advanced and delicately fine-tuned semiconductors wouldn’t be possible without the aid of giant steel storage tanks built by a little-known Tokyo company founded in 1927.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion OfferFed and Global Central Banks Move

  • Goldman Call on ESG Debt Paves Way for a Hedge Fund’s Big Short

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion OfferFed and Global Central Banks Move to Boost Dollar FundingAs analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. call time on the so-called greenium, a hedge-fund strategy is already taking advantage of the new pricing reality.Credit str

  • 7-Eleven aims for one of largest retailer electric vehicle charging networks in North America

    7-Eleven, Inc. announced its new proprietary electric vehicle charging network on Friday stores across North America, as well as a related app. Some states already have sites.

  • First Republic was rescued by rivals. Silicon Valley Bank was abandoned by its friends.

    The $30 billion bet on First Republic — to prevent it from becoming the third bank to fail in less than a week — was pitched as a bulwark against future bank runs.

  • The Federal Reserve must choose between inflation and market chaos

    Will policymakers raise interest rates as planned?

  • Exclusive-Swiss authorities mull imposing losses on Credit Suisse bondholders -sources

    Swiss authorities are examining imposing losses on Credit Suisse bondholders as part of a rescue of the bank, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Sunday. However, European regulators are apprehensive about such a move for fear that it could hit investor confidence elsewhere in Europe's financial sector, the sources said, speaking on the condition of anonymity. Losses on bondholders may need to be larger if Credit Suisse were wound down rather than if it were taken over by UBS, one of the sources said.

  • New York Community Bancorp unit to buy Signature Bank assets - FDIC

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A subsidiary of New York Community Bancorp has entered into an agreement with U.S. regulators to buy deposits and loans from New York-based Signature Bank, which was closed a week ago. The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) said the deal would see the subsidiary, Flagstar Bank, assume substantially all of Signature Bank's deposits, some of its loan portfolios and all 40 of its former branches. Roughly $60 billion of Signature Bank's loans and $4 billion of its deposits would remain with it in receivership, the agency said.

  • Bank failures: Anger in Congress, but division on what to do

    Bills were filed, hearings were planned and blame was cast as Congress reacted this past week to the abrupt failure of two banks. A look at what lawmakers are saying and planning as the fallout continues from the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. While President Joe Biden called Monday on Congress to strengthen the rules for banks to prevent future failures, lawmakers are divided on whether any legislation is needed.

  • How a 44-year-old built up enough ‘f–k you money’ to retire early: ‘It’s not just avoid avocado toast’

    Charmagne Chi joined the FIRE movement two years ago to pursue her passions. Her advice: Question every financial decision.

  • Is There an RMD Cut-Off Age?

    Required minimum distributions (RMDs) are the minimum amount that you must withdraw from certain tax-advantaged retirement accounts. They begin at age 72 or 73, depending on your circumstances and continue indefinitely. There is, unfortunately, no age when RMDs stop. You … Continue reading → The post At What Age Do RMDs Stop? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Meta’s Layoffs Are Just a Drop in the Bucket. These Companies Cut More.

    Job postings on hiring website Indeed have been declining since early in 2022, but the slide has steepened over the past few months.

  • Can I Retire at 65 With $1.5 Million?

    Reaching $1.5 million in retirement savings is doable. While this is a lot of money, it's well within reach for most incomes. As long as you start saving early – ideally in your 20's – and take advantage of market returns, … Continue reading → The post Is $1.5 million Enough to Retire at 65? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 5 Secrets About Traditional IRAs

    A traditional IRA gives a current-year tax benefit and future years of tax savings—minus the income restrictions that limit who can have a Roth IRA.

  • 3 signs your new employee regrets working with you and will boomerang back to their old job

    Boomerang workers have been on the rise as more people regret joining the Great Resignation. Here's how to prevent your new employee from becoming one.

  • Disney managers told to identify layoff candidates, with 4K job cuts expected by April: report

    The Walt Disney Co. is reportedly planning to lay off at least 4,000 current employees in April after CEO Bob Iger announced a plan to cut 7,000 jobs as a cost-saving measure.

  • Will an LLC Protect My Personal Assets?

    Setting up a business as a limited liability company (LLC) can protect the business owner's personal assets from being claimed by business creditors. An LLC creates a shield between business liabilities and personal assets. This means, in most cases, a … Continue reading → The post Does an LLC Protect Your Personal Assets? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Southwest Airlines Shares Plan to Avoid Its Next Meltdown

    Basically, Southwest Airlines' private issues went public when it stranded tens of thousands of passengers. "This was just an unprecedented storm for everybody -- for all airlines," Southwest Chief Executive Bob Jordan said in an interview on ABC's Good Morning America. "The storm had an impact, but we had impacts beyond the storm that obviously impacted Southwest very differently."

  • Job posting laws create rifts between employee and employer over fair pay

    More than a third (36%) of 1,300 HR professionals said pay disclosure laws caused more current employees to ask about receiving a pay raise.