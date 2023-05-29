Taiwan Chipmaker MediaTek Adopts Nvidia’s AI Tech for Future Semiconductors and Cars

(Bloomberg) -- MediaTek Inc. is adopting Nvidia Corp.’s suite of artificial intelligence accelerators and technologies for its future range of semiconductors for connected cars.

The Taiwanese chipmaker, a rival to Qualcomm Inc. in equipping smartphones with silicon, announced it will integrate new Nvidia graphics hardware and AI technologies in its forthcoming cabin solutions. San Diego-based Qualcomm, along with Nvidia, has a big lead in securing automaker customers, but MediaTek is entering a market that’s still growing and developing.

Nvidia is betting that AI and accelerated computing will fuel chip demand, as auto manufacturers add self-driving and connectivity features. The partnership between Nvidia and MediaTek will cover all vehicle segments, from luxury to mass-market models.

“The automotive industry needs strong companies that can work with the industry for decades at a time,” Jensen Huang, chief executive officer of Nvidia, said at the Computex show in Taipei. “Between us and MediaTek, we can now cover every single segment of the car.”

MediaTek CEO Rick Tsai said his company plans to release the first product based on the Nvidia partnership in late 2025.

The Monday announcement added to a big slate of Nvidia news kicking off the annual Taipei event. Huang, whose company rocketed to nearly $1 trillion in value after forecasting surprisingly high demand for its AI accelerators, gave a commencement address over the weekend where he told students — and the wider global audience — that AI expertise will be of existential importance to companies and careers alike.

