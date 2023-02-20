U.S. markets closed

Taiwan Construction Industry Databook Report 2023: Output is Expected to Reach TWD 1,886.2 Billion by 2027 from TWD 1,636 billion in 2023

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Taiwan Construction Industry Databook Series - Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume, Q1 2023 Update" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo

The construction industry in Taiwan is expected to grow by 4.2% to reach TWD 1,636 billion in 2023.

Despite near-term challenges in certain construction sectors, medium to long term growth story in Taiwan remains intact. The construction industry in Taiwan is expected to grow steadily over the next four quarters.

The growth momentum is expected to continue over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 3.6% during 2023-2027. The construction output in the country is expected to reach TWD 1,886.2 billion by 2027.

Market Data and Insights: This report provides market size and forecast across 40+ construction segments for a period of 10 years from 2018-2027 in Taiwan.

Reasons to buy

  • In-depth Understanding of Construction Market Dynamics: Understand market opportunity, industry dynamics, key trends and drivers across 40+ market segments and sub-segments of building and infrastructure construction industry in Taiwan.

  • Top Ten Cities Construction Value Data

  • Volume and Value Data: Get detailed understanding of the market both from value and volume (both by activity and units) perspective for historical as well as forecast period

  • Develop Market Specific Strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate your strategy; assess market specific key trends, drivers and risks in construction industry.

  • City Level Insights: Get city level trend analyses by tier-1, tier-2, and tier-3 cities.

Scope

KPIs covered include the following:

  • Market size by value

  • Market size by volume of construction

  • Number of units

Taiwan Economic Indicators

Taiwan Top Cities Construction Data

Taiwan Residential Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by

  • Housing type (multi family, single family)

  • Key cities (Tier - 1, Tier - 2, Tier - 3 segmentation)

  • Price point/income level (luxury, mid-tier, affordable)

  • Construction stage (new construction, re-development & maintenance)

Taiwan Residential Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by

  • Green building by Housing type (multi family, single family)

  • Green building by Key cities (Tier - 1, Tier - 2, Tier - 3 segmentation)

  • Green building by Price point/income level (luxury, mid-tier, affordable)

Taiwan Commercial Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by

  • Office (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)

  • Retail (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)

  • Hospitality (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)

  • Restaurant (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)

  • Entertainment

  • Sports facility

  • Construction stage (new construction, re-development & maintenance)

Taiwan Commercial Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by

  • Office green building construction

  • Retail green building construction

  • Hospitality green building construction

  • Restaurant green building construction

  • Entertainment green building construction

  • Sports facility green building construction

  • Other commercial green building construction

Taiwan Industrial Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units)

Taiwan Institutional Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by

  • Healthcare construction

  • Educational construction

  • Public sector

  • Construction stage (new construction, re-development & maintenance)

Taiwan Institutional Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by

  • Healthcare green building construction

  • Educational green building construction

Taiwan Infrastructure Construction Sectors: 10- year market size & forecast in value terms by

  • Marine and inland water infrastructure

  • Utility system construction (oil and gas infrastructure, communication infrastructure, power infrastructure, water and sewer infrastructure)

  • Transportation infrastructure (highway, street and bridge construction, railway construction, airport construction, and tunnel construction)

  • Construction stage (new construction, re-development & maintenance)

Taiwan Green Infrastructure Construction: 10- year market size & forecast in value terms

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kxniae

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/taiwan-construction-industry-databook-report-2023-output-is-expected-to-reach-twd-1-886-2-billion-by-2027-from-twd-1-636-billion-in-2023--301750676.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

