Taiwan Data Center Market Investment Report 2021-2026 Featuring Key Investors - Chunghwa Telecom, Chief Telecom, Far EasTone Telecommunications, & Taiwan Mobile

Dublin, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Taiwan Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Taiwan data center market size will witness investments of USD 4.47 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 23.60% during 2021-2026
This report analyzes the Taiwan data center market share. It elaboratively analyzes the existing and upcoming facilities and data center investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, tier standards, and geography. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments.
Taiwan is one of the major connectivity hubs in secondary APAC markets. The country is connected to data center markets in Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia via 14 submarine cables The data center market includes around 35 unique third-party data center service providers operating around more than 8 facilities. The country is currently witnessing investments in 4 facilities, which is expected to be operational in the next 2-3 years.
TAIWAN DATA CENTER MARKET VENDOR LANDSCAPE
Some key IT infrastructure providers are Atos, Broadcom, Cisco Systems, Dell Technologies, Extreme Networks, Fujitsu, etc. Taiwan cloud data center market services have gained importance after COVID-19. Some companies providing cloud colocation services are Netapp, Mitac Holdings, Hitachi Vantara, Dell Technologies, etc. Modular design and construction of data centers are increasingly adopted in Taiwan to increase scalability and reduce construction costs for operators.
WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH?
Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and colocation revenue.
An assessment of the investment in Taiwan by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.
Data center investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities in the country.
A detailed study of the existing market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the data center in Taiwan market size during the forecast period.
Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party facilities in Taiwan
Facilities Covered (Existing): 11
Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 1
Coverage: 4 cities
Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area)
Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)
Data center colocation market in Taiwan
Market Revenue & Forecast (2020-2026)
Retail Colocation Pricing
Wholesale Colocation Pricing
Classification of the Taiwan market investments into multiple segments and sub-segments (IT, power, cooling, and general construction services) with sizing and forecast.
A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.
Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.
A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspect of the market.
KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:
How big is the Taiwan data center market?
Which city has the highest number of data center facilities in Taiwan?
Who are the key investors in the Taiwan data center industry?
How many existing and upcoming data center facilities are in Taiwan?
What are the investment opportunities in the Taiwanese data center market?
What are the different segments covered in the Taiwan data center market report?
TAIWAN DATA CENTER MARKET INSIGHTS
Taiwan is one of the major connectivity hubs in secondary APAC markets. Over USD 1 billion will be invested in data center development across Taiwan during 2021-2026.
In Taiwan, Taipei city and New Taipei city are favorable locations for the development of data center facilities, as they are the most connected locations and the economic hubs in Taiwan. Locations such as Taichung city and Kaohsiung city are upcoming data center hubs that expect to grow during the forecast period
KEY HIGHLIGHTS OF THE REPORT
In May 2021, a telecom operator, Chief Telecom, announced its plans to build a fourth data center facility (LY2) in Taipei, which is expected to be operational by 2023.
Hyperscale operators in Taiwan are developing their own data centers and collocating their workloads with local colocation operators. For instance, Microsoft is building its own data center in the country, which is expected to be operational by 2022.
TAIWAN DATA CENTER INVESTMENT COVERAGE
Infrastructure Type
IT Infrastructure
Electrical Infrastructure
Mechanical Infrastructure
General Construction
IT Infrastructure
Servers
Storage Systems
Network Infrastructure
Electrical Infrastructure
UPS Systems
Generators
Transfer Switches and Switchgears
PDUs
Other Electrical Infrastructure
Mechanical Infrastructure
Cooling Systems
Rack Cabinets
Other Mechanical Infrastructure
Cooling Systems
CRAC and CRAH Units
Chillers
Cooling Towers, Condensers, and Dry Coolers
Other Cooling Units
General Construction
Building Development
Installation & commissioning Services
Building Design
Physical Security
Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)
Tier Standards
Tier I & Tier II
Tier III
Tier IV
Key Investors
Chunghwa Telecom
Chief Telecom
Far EasTone Telecommunications
Taiwan Mobile (TWM)
IT Infrastructure Providers
Atos
Broadcom
Cisco Systems
Dell Technologies
Extreme Networks
Fujitsu
Hitachi Vantara
IBM
MiTAC Holdings
Pure Storage
Lenovo
NetApp
Quanta Cloud Technology
Super Micro Computer
Wiwynn
Data Center Construction Market Contractors & Sub Contractors
AECOM
M+W Group (Exyte)
Pacific Engineers and Constructors (PECL)
MAA Group
Support Infrastructure Providers
ABB
ATEN
Caterpillar
Cummins
Delta Electronics
Eaton
HITEC-Power Protection
Mitsubishi Electric
Legrand
Rittal
Schneider Electric
STULZ
Trane
Vertiv Group
