U.S. markets open in 4 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,683.75
    +21.50 (+0.46%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,070.00
    +118.00 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,715.75
    +107.75 (+0.69%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,177.10
    +9.10 (+0.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.42
    +1.19 (+1.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,805.80
    +7.00 (+0.39%)
     

  • Silver

    22.58
    +0.11 (+0.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1340
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7800
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.06
    +0.30 (+1.60%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3601
    +0.0025 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3900
    +0.1820 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,885.49
    -54.57 (-0.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    988.48
    -57.75 (-5.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,487.71
    +42.46 (+0.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,222.48
    -256.08 (-0.90%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Diving into DeFi as investors brace for volatile 2022'

DeFi expert Jim Bianco joins Jared Blikre to break down an interesting year ahead on Wednesday, 1/12 at 2PM ET.

Taiwan Data Center Market Investment Report 2021-2026 Featuring Key Investors - Chunghwa Telecom, Chief Telecom, Far EasTone Telecommunications, & Taiwan Mobile

Research and Markets
·4 min read

Dublin, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Taiwan Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Taiwan data center market size will witness investments of USD 4.47 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 23.60% during 2021-2026

This report analyzes the Taiwan data center market share. It elaboratively analyzes the existing and upcoming facilities and data center investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, tier standards, and geography. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments.

Taiwan is one of the major connectivity hubs in secondary APAC markets. The country is connected to data center markets in Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia via 14 submarine cables The data center market includes around 35 unique third-party data center service providers operating around more than 8 facilities. The country is currently witnessing investments in 4 facilities, which is expected to be operational in the next 2-3 years.

TAIWAN DATA CENTER MARKET VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Some key IT infrastructure providers are Atos, Broadcom, Cisco Systems, Dell Technologies, Extreme Networks, Fujitsu, etc. Taiwan cloud data center market services have gained importance after COVID-19. Some companies providing cloud colocation services are Netapp, Mitac Holdings, Hitachi Vantara, Dell Technologies, etc. Modular design and construction of data centers are increasingly adopted in Taiwan to increase scalability and reduce construction costs for operators.

WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH?

  • Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and colocation revenue.

  • An assessment of the investment in Taiwan by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.

  • Data center investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities in the country.

  • A detailed study of the existing market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the data center in Taiwan market size during the forecast period.

  • Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party facilities in Taiwan

  • Facilities Covered (Existing): 11

  • Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 1

  • Coverage: 4 cities

  • Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area)

  • Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

  • Data center colocation market in Taiwan

  • Market Revenue & Forecast (2020-2026)

  • Retail Colocation Pricing

  • Wholesale Colocation Pricing

  • Classification of the Taiwan market investments into multiple segments and sub-segments (IT, power, cooling, and general construction services) with sizing and forecast.

  • A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.

  • Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.

  • A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspect of the market.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

  • How big is the Taiwan data center market?

  • Which city has the highest number of data center facilities in Taiwan?

  • Who are the key investors in the Taiwan data center industry?

  • How many existing and upcoming data center facilities are in Taiwan?

  • What are the investment opportunities in the Taiwanese data center market?

  • What are the different segments covered in the Taiwan data center market report?

TAIWAN DATA CENTER MARKET INSIGHTS

  • Taiwan is one of the major connectivity hubs in secondary APAC markets. Over USD 1 billion will be invested in data center development across Taiwan during 2021-2026.

  • In Taiwan, Taipei city and New Taipei city are favorable locations for the development of data center facilities, as they are the most connected locations and the economic hubs in Taiwan. Locations such as Taichung city and Kaohsiung city are upcoming data center hubs that expect to grow during the forecast period

KEY HIGHLIGHTS OF THE REPORT

  • In May 2021, a telecom operator, Chief Telecom, announced its plans to build a fourth data center facility (LY2) in Taipei, which is expected to be operational by 2023.

  • Hyperscale operators in Taiwan are developing their own data centers and collocating their workloads with local colocation operators. For instance, Microsoft is building its own data center in the country, which is expected to be operational by 2022.

TAIWAN DATA CENTER INVESTMENT COVERAGE

  • Infrastructure Type

  • IT Infrastructure

  • Electrical Infrastructure

  • Mechanical Infrastructure

  • General Construction

  • IT Infrastructure

  • Servers

  • Storage Systems

  • Network Infrastructure

  • Electrical Infrastructure

  • UPS Systems

  • Generators

  • Transfer Switches and Switchgears

  • PDUs

  • Other Electrical Infrastructure

  • Mechanical Infrastructure

  • Cooling Systems

  • Rack Cabinets

  • Other Mechanical Infrastructure

  • Cooling Systems

  • CRAC and CRAH Units

  • Chillers

  • Cooling Towers, Condensers, and Dry Coolers

  • Other Cooling Units

  • General Construction

  • Building Development

  • Installation & commissioning Services

  • Building Design

  • Physical Security

  • Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

  • Tier Standards

  • Tier I & Tier II

  • Tier III

  • Tier IV

Key Investors

  • Chunghwa Telecom

  • Chief Telecom

  • Far EasTone Telecommunications

  • Taiwan Mobile (TWM)

IT Infrastructure Providers

  • Atos

  • Broadcom

  • Cisco Systems

  • Dell Technologies

  • Extreme Networks

  • Fujitsu

  • Hitachi Vantara

  • IBM

  • MiTAC Holdings

  • Pure Storage

  • Lenovo

  • NetApp

  • Quanta Cloud Technology

  • Super Micro Computer

  • Wiwynn

Data Center Construction Market Contractors & Sub Contractors

  • AECOM

  • M+W Group (Exyte)

  • Pacific Engineers and Constructors (PECL)

  • MAA Group

Support Infrastructure Providers

  • ABB

  • ATEN

  • Caterpillar

  • Cummins

  • Delta Electronics

  • Eaton

  • HITEC-Power Protection

  • Mitsubishi Electric

  • Legrand

  • Rittal

  • Schneider Electric

  • STULZ

  • Trane

  • Vertiv Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7d7oqu

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Buffett stays buoyant as Bitcoin plummets a staggering 36% — here are the top 3 stocks he's holding instead

    Buffett prefers assets with clear, material use, and these definitely fit the bill.

  • Expect more than 4 rate increases in 2022, and a lot of market volatility, says JPMorgan’s Dimon: ‘If we’re lucky’ the Fed can engineer a “soft landing.”‘

    JPMorgan Chase & Co. CEO Jamie Dimon says the consumer remains in great shape in 2022 but also said that volatility could be elevated in financial markets as the Federal Reserve aims to navigate a COVID-induced surge in inflation.

  • A 27-year-old truck driver just became Robinhood’s first big headache of 2022

    Finra has ordered the zero-commission app Robinhood to pay Jose Batista almost $30K and found the company liable for his investment losses when it restricted trading on meme stocks in Jan 2021.

  • Seeking at Least 6% Dividend Yield? Morgan Stanley Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    One thing is certain already: the market environment for 2022 will not be the same as that in 2021. This may or may not be good for investors, per se, but like every shift in market conditions, it will present opportunities for those prepared to grasp them. Some factors are just reruns. COVID is rearing its ugly head again, threatening us with lockdowns and shutdowns. That’s running against the grain of a resurgent economy, an economy that is trying to gain more traction – but it’s facing headwi

  • Why Tilray Stock Surged Today

    Shares of Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) jumped 13.6% on Monday after the cannabis company reported a significant improvement in its operational and financial results. Tilray's net revenue climbed 20% year over year to $155 million in its fiscal 2022 second quarter, which ended on Nov. 30. All told, Tilray's net income improved to $6 million, compared to a net loss of $89 million in the year-ago period.

  • Rivian manufactured 1,015 vehicles in 2021, says COO retired

    Last month, Rivian said it expected production to be "a few hundred vehicles short" of its 2021 target of 1,200 because of supply chain constraints. The company delivered 920 vehicles by the end of 2021, according to the filing. Separately, Rivian said Rod Copes retired as chief operating officer.

  • Why Nio, Nikola, and Other EV Stocks Are Down Today

    Shares of many stocks in the electric vehicle space opened lower on Monday, amid a broader sell-off of technology stocks on concerns about upcoming inflation data and the beginning of earnings season. Cenntro Electric Group (NASDAQ: NAKD) was down about 10.3%. Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) was down about 6.9%.

  • Why Palantir Stock Is Sinking Today

    Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) stock is losing ground again on Monday. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 index was down roughly 1%, and the even more tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index was down roughly 1.2% as of 2 p.m. ET. Palantir has gotten hit hard as the market has become more cautious about heavily growth-dependent stocks, and more volatility could be in the cards if risk-heavy investments continue to fall out of favor.

  • These Semiconductor Stocks Called 'The New Oil' Of The Economy

    A Wall Street firm sees a “bumpy yet rewarding ride” for semiconductor stocks in 2022 and named Nvidia stock its top pick.

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Sank in December and Continues to Fall

    The stock of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) crashed 23% in December, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. QuantumScape stock is already down another 10.9% this month, as of the time of this writing. The passage of President Joe Biden's $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that earmarked $7.5 billion on building an EV charging network of 500,000 chargers sent EV stocks surging in November.

  • AMD Stock Price Alert: Buy the Dip Opportunity Is Here

    AMD stock was on fire in 2021, but cooled off coming into 2022. Let's look at Monday's dip, which appears to be a buying opportunity.

  • Why Snowflake, CrowdStrike, and MongoDB Crashed at the Open, Then Recovered

    Shares of Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD), and MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) all fell hard again on Monday, down 8.6%, 7.5%, and 8.3% at their daily lows, respectively, before recovering more than half those losses by 2:10 p.m. ET. There wasn't much in the way of company-specific news today, although MongoDB management did present at the Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference this morning.

  • Stock market is 'massively' overvalued, warns strategist

    Buckle up stock market bulls, it could be a rough January.

  • Intel names two to top exec roles

    Two big leadership changes are coming out of Intel Corp. today. Executive Vice President Michelle Johnston Holthaus, who has been with the company since 1996, was named head of the Client Computing Group. New to the company is David Zinsner, who was named executive vice president and chief financial officer.

  • Why BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Jumping on Monday

    Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: BCRX) are soaring today in response to unaudited sales figures from the fourth quarter and projections for the entire year. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved BioCryst's first drug, Orladeyo, a little over a year ago. The first few quarters post-launch for the drug, which prevents attacks of hereditary angioedema, were less than inspiring.

  • Top Oil and Gas Stocks for Q1 2022

    These are the oil and gas stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for Q1 2022.

  • Intel hired a new chief financial officer and promoted another executive

    The chipmaking giant named Micron CFO David Zinsner to be its new financial head and Michelle Johnston Holthaus to head up its largest business division.

  • Cathie Wood’s Ark Sees Near-Record Short Bets in Tech Wreck

    (Bloomberg) -- Even after Cathie Wood’s largest fund plunged almost 15% in the new year tech rout, traders are betting there’s more pain in store.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameDip Buyers Drive U.S. Stock Rebound After Selloff: Markets WrapSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest RateCyprus Finds Covid-19 Infections That Combine Delta and OmicronShort

  • Why StoneCo Shed 80% of Its Value in 2021

    It's been a tough, and I mean really tough year for Brazilian fintech company StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE). Its stock shed 80% of its value, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The company shared a mixed earnings report recently, and it's dealing with inflation and macroeconomic changes.

  • Here’s Why You Should Consider Buying ASML Holding (ASML) Shares

    ClearBridge Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Large Cap Growth Strategy” third quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The ClearBridge Large Cap Growth Strategy underperformed its Russell 1000 Growth Index benchmark during the third quarter. On an absolute basis, the Strategy had gains across four of the […]